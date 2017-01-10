Boy, Did Macy's Wake Up Amazon!

Is it time to get back into the giants of the NASDAQ?

The FANG stocks are waking up in a big way, however.

The NASDAQ has been left behind during the recent Trump rally.

Click to enlarge

For whatever reason, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) started to peel off before last year's presidential election, and it has been very dull ever since. It woke up in a big way this past week, however. What was the reason?

Disappointing holiday-season sales at Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) once again highlighted just how bad the online retailers are hurting the traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

It has been very strange that the giants of the NASDAQ have really not participated much in the Trump rally. Instead it has been boring, more mundane sectors like the banks, financials, and insurance that have been leading the charge.

I have put out several possible reasons for this phenomenon. We are now in a rising interest rate environment. This has changed the entire landscape of the market. This has put the wind at the back of the above-mentioned, boring, more mundane sectors.

The "FANG" stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) were about all that was working during the months of uncertainty leading up to the election. Then, all of a sudden, they went quiet, and have been napping their way through the Trump rally. It could be that they were a "source of fund" for the massive sector rotation that was taking place. It could also be that the market was seeking out low PE value stocks that the market had left behind for several years.

It is hard to make a value argument for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, with respective PE ratios of 33, 179, 388, and 24.

There has also been a very strong bias in small-cap stocks since the election. The thinking here is that they will benefit the most from a friendlier business environment that could include tax cuts and less strangulating regulations. The FANG stocks are not exactly small-caps with market capitalizations that range from $56 to $569 billion. I call them the giants of the NASDAQ.

The FANG stocks have also not been that friendly to the incoming Trump administration. Their multi, multi-billion dollar CEOs seem to favor the wealth distribution model of the previous administration vs. the economic growth creation of the incoming one.

Let's also not forget that Amazon is also the owner of the Washington Post. I don't remember the Post endorsing Mr. Trump in the months leading up to the election, nor have they been a friend since the election.

We were reminded this past week that these are still very formidable technology companies that need to be reckoned with going forward, however.

The one-year chart of Facebook broke down badly in early November. It has continued in a sleepy sideways trend ever since. It woke up in a big way this past week however, as the Trump rally continues to spread its wings to sectors that have been left behind.

Click to enlarge

Believe it or not, I can still make a very strong case for Facebook from a valuation point of view. I made the same valuation case for it back in my October article. It continues to trade at a discount to its growth rate, and currently sports a PEG ratio of just 0.67. I currently have a five-year target price on the shares of $235.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

The stock is rising once again in my proprietary ranking system. I do not currently own it, but now that performance is starting to join up with the value characteristics of the stock once again, it has my attention.

Click to enlarge

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

The one-year chart of Amazon also woke up this past week from an almost four-month slumber.

Click to enlarge

Contrast the chart of the online retailer above with the chart of the brick-and-mortar stock below. Macy's will be closing 68 more stores while Amazon is looking at just about every delivery method possible, including one that would dispense goods from a hovering blimp.

Click to enlarge

This list of casualties in the retail sector continues to grow longer and longer as Amazon continues to become more and more of a monopoly. You better be careful with your Washington Post editorials on president-elect Trump, Mr. Bezos.

Does anybody shop at Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP), K-Mart, or Kohl's anymore? Yet, Amazon continues to grow by the day.

It is lot harder to make a value case for Amazon than it is for Facebook, however.

The stock is currently trading at almost 90X forward earnings. It also had a fairly big downward revision to those earnings when it came up short with its last earnings report. I can still make a case for stock price north of $1,300 five years down the road from now.

There are a lot "what-ifs" between now and then, but Amazon continues to dominate the online shopping space for now.

Click to enlarge

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

My proprietary system of ranking stocks combines value with performance. With this in mind, Amazon is rising in the rankings once again, after dominating the leader board for almost one year prior to its October swoon.

I am off to a very good start to 2017 with my managed portfolios. I continue to be heavily weighted in assets that benefit from rising interest rates and avoiding like the plague those that react adversely to them.

It may be time once again to adding a bit of the NASDAQ centered "FANG" stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB, AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.