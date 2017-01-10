Consolidated Edison: Top-Tier Utility With High-Charged Valuation

As I have stated in previous articles, electrical utilities have two in-built competitive advantages which make them safer than the average investment. They possess a geographic monopoly on the territory in which they operate, and they are government regulated.

Constructing power plants is a very expensive endeavor. So, too, is switching electrical providers. These factors make it prohibitive for competitors with less resources to attempt to challenge an established provider, and restrict the options of the customers who need to heat and light their homes.

Government regulation is necessary to ensure that the established provider does not engage in price gouging, but this also works in favor of that provider, as the regulatory hurdles thus imposed provide another high competitive barrier for budding competitors to surmount. This ensures that utilities are as stable in generating profits for shareholders as they are in generating electricity for customers.

Certainly, factors like these have been of great benefit to Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), a utility that serves customers in the huge New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania markets, and the only utility that is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, which is faithfully represented by the Proshares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL). To become a member of this list it is necessary to be a constituent of the S&P 500 and to have made consecutively rising dividend payments to shareholders for 25 years or more.

Consolidated Edison has made such payments for 42 years, a record that, if sustained, will enable it to also be recognized as a member of the more exclusive Dividend Kings stocks (those with a 50-year record of consecutively rising dividends). The consistent revenue and net income figures over the past five years suggest that Consolidated Edison will have no problem in sustaining its consecutively rising dividends going forward.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2011 12.97 billion 1.06 billion 2012 12.2 billion 1.14 billion 2013 12.35 billion 1.06 billion 2014 12.89 billion 1.09 billion 2015 12.52 billion 1.19 billion Click to enlarge

However, other figures over the past five years throw doubt on the advisability of investing in Consolidated Edison right now, as it is currently trading in the low-$70 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a forward P/E ratio of 17.86, and offers a great dividend yield of 3.62% with a fair payout ratio of 65.50%.

This seems like a fairly decent deal at first glance, especially in relation to the overall market. However, when you factor in that Consolidated Edison's five-year average P/E ratio is 16.5 and its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%, the stock seems overvalued. But by how much?

Earnings per share over the past 12 months were $4.05, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 2.13% (utilities are not high growth stocks). Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I find fair value for Consolidated Edison to be $62.62. The stock is overvalued by 16% at this time due to investors seeking stable income with a high yield bidding up the share price.

In summary, while Consolidated Edison is more than worthy of its Dividend Aristocrat status, and I have full confidence that it will achieve Dividend King status, it has not historically traded at a premium to fair value and it has a low growth rate going forward. For these reasons, I cannot recommend starting a position until the share price pulls back from its current range.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decision a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.