Brazilian Equities Rebound: Will It Last?

Brazilian equities are a unique case study in the world of finance. The MSCI Brazil index managed to rebound despite an appreciation of the Brazilian real against the dollar (NYSEARCA:BZF) by almost 9% since early December. This seeming contradiction can, in fact, be explained perfectly, opening up a new window of opportunity for a short position on Brazilian equities (NYSEARCA:EWZ). The logic of the trade rests on the highly idiosyncratic profile of the Brazilian economy, which benefits when the dollar is weak and gets hurt when it turns bullish. When the Brazilian real strengthens vis a vis the greenback, two opposing forces are put into effect - the trade and the financial one. On the trade side, Brazil is less open as an economy in comparison to most of its emerging market peers, making any hit in exports less impactful than its competitors. On the financial side, the weaker dollar allows for the extension of the USD-denominated foreign lending to its private sector, which greatly depends on the use of cheap USD funding in order to fuel the turnaround of its domestic business cycle. The positive financial effects stemming from the expansion of USD-denominated credit overwhelm any negative trade effects caused by the increasingly expensive national currency. This positive balance between the financial and the trade conduit of the Brazilian foreign exchange market is, in essence, the single most important driving factor behind the recent rebound in its equities market. As USDBRL goes south, i.e. as the real strengthens versus the dollar, foreign investors see a lower risk of a shortage in USD funding, increasing the probabilities of a recovery from the worst recession in decades. However, any turnaround of the currently positive real dynamics against the US dollar, especially if the new US administration proceeds with a well-designed and executed expansionary fiscal policy, can certainly bring the Brazilian equities and foreign exchange market over the precipice again. The risks for Brazilian equities remain to the downside, from a technical, macro, and political point of view, turning this latest rebound in equities into an opportunity for short positioning.

Will The Dollar Bomb Start to Tick?

Brazil currently has the biggest non-bank dollar-denominated debt among a group of seven important emerging economies including Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Turkey, South Africa and Mexico (the group of seven). This makes Brazil the most vulnerable to an appreciation of the US dollar. This should come as no surprise since non-financial firms which borrow heavily in dollars and get their revenues mostly in local currency, face a great mismatch between their assets and their liabilities. In case of a dollar appreciation, their loan or bond repayments are increasing in terms of the local currency, even if they get some portion of their revenues from their exports. Barring this asset-liability mismatch which exposes non-bank balance sheets to the dollar bulls, banks become less willing to supply much needed dollar loans to the economy as well. In order for banks to provide USD loans to local companies, they need to hedge the risk of dollar depreciation in order to match their Real-denominated liabilities (deposits) with their US dollar-denominated assets (USD loans). The cost of hedging the USD against the Real increases rapidly when the greenback soars, forcing banks to reduce their dollar lending.

Source: BIS

This double financial effect that a strong dollar has on the Brazilian economy explains perfectly the strong negative correlation between the Brazilian credit default swap rates (CDS) and the price of the Real vis a vis the US dollar. When the dollar soars, the draining of USD funding makes the economy less creditworthy, pushing its CDS upwards. The Bank of International Settlements has verified this empirical finding and has demonstrated that the biggest the fall in the bilateral exchange rate of the Real with respect to the US dollar, the higher the Brazilian CDS rates. It has also demonstrated that Brazil exhibits the biggest elasticity of CDS with respect to the bilateral USD exchange rate among a group of emerging economies. This means that as the dollar goes higher, Brazil's creditworthiness and macroeconomic prospects deteriorate faster than its emerging market competitors. Such elasticity can certainly be justified since Brazil's non-bank US dollar-denominated debt is the largest among the group of seven.

The key point of these findings is that a potential USD related credit contraction of the Brazilian economy is the single most important fear factor which can turn Brazilian dynamics to the downside and deter foreign investors from putting their money to this vast country. Despite the fact that the downtrend of the USDBRL exchange rate has not materialized this fear factor yet, but instead has allowed for a sanguine equities behavior, the risks are higher than ever. This can also be seen by the fact that actively managed credit funds currently allocate to Brazil their biggest weights among all emerging markets globally, according to a report by Bloomberg using Goldman Sachs data. Should the USDBRL exchange rate experience a turnaround, the overcrowded long credit trade on Brazil could easily turn into a massive rout. The one-sided market positioning accumulates risk, with the underlying global macro backdrop potentially pulling the trigger.

Brazilian Equities Reaching Technical Resistances

The rebound of the MSCI Brazil index, since early December, coupled with a 9% stronger real versus the greenback allowed the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF to revalue by about 12%. Yet, this rebound brings the EWZ closer to the long-term resistance of its principal downwards trendline (trendline A). Also, the December - January rebound of EWZ is forming the right shoulder of a sizeable head-and-shoulders topping formation, spanning six-months or so. The proximity of Brazilian equities to their long-term resistance line and the formation of a medium-term topping pattern open a window of opportunity for a short position on EWZ characterized by an excellent reward/risk profile. Should the neckline of the head-and-shoulders formation eventually be broken to the downside, EWZ will trigger a downtrend move towards the target of $24.

Source: tradingview.com

That said, the first in the last couple of decades global coordination of expansionary fiscal policies coupled with a spontaneous rebound in the global business cycle can really turn to emerging markets' biggest nightmare if it translates into a generalized dollar revaluation, with Brazil being the first in line to be hit. This great Latin American country will most certainly face more challenges ahead, since its shares and currency markets seem unprepared for the storm that is brewing. Investors will think twice before stepping in the Brazilian USD-funding landmine, as soon as the greenback turns positive again. Which is the only hope for equity bulls? A complete reversal of USD bullish fortunes, which can accommodate the expansion of USD-denominated credit in Brazil. Brazilians will definitely hope for that, but chances are against them.

