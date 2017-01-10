Intel And Micron: Chip Trade Wars?

Bloomberg ran the following sensational headline on January 5, 2017:

China Ready to Step Up Scrutiny of U.S. Firms If Trump Starts Feud: Sources

And they included the following graphic depicting China revenues as a percentage of the total for the following companies:

The article goes on to suggest that firms with large Chinese operations might be hit with taxes and antitrust probes.

But it's too easy to say that chipmakers Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) may bear the brunt of any trade war between the US and China. In fact, Intel and Micron are long-time partners and, as this article will hopefully show, are well positioned with their international spread of semiconductor fabs and sales.

Intel and Micron have a good geographic spread in their revenue. Intel's sales are very international beyond just China:

... sales outside the U.S. accounted for approximately 80% of our revenue for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2015 (See 2015 10k in link above, page 21)

As are Micron Technology's:

Sales to customers outside the United States approximated 84% of our consolidated net sales for 2016. (See MU 2016 10k page 23)

And the two have a nice spread of manufacturing facilities. Location, location, location as real estate guys are fond of prioritizing. Here's a list of Intel's fabs from gospel source Wikipedia. I looked up the square footage as indicated in the source for each line:

Name prod Start location sq feet source D1X 2013 Hillsboro, OR 1,800,000 1 D1D 2003 Hillsboro, OR 737,353 1 D1C 2001 Hillsboro, OR 231,631 1 Fab 12 1996 Chandler, AZ 360,000 2 Fab 32 2007 Chandler, AZ 1,000,000 3 Fab 42 tbd Chandler, AZ 1,000,000 4 Fab 11x 2002 Rio Rancho, NM 1,000,000 5 Fab 24 2006 Leixip, Ireland 1,000,000 6 Fab 28 2008 Kiryat Gat, Israel 3,046,186 7 Fab 68 2010 Dalian, China 1,754,517 8 Click to enlarge

Intel's list is important for several reasons:

They are doing exactly what the Chinese want in Dalian. Namely they have converted the facility to make state of the art 3DNAND there and have hinted they may make 3DXpoint there. This is hardly the sort of behavior China wants to discourage with punitive taxes or antitrust fines. If Intel is pushed too hard, and/or feels they need to abandon, diminish, or relocate their Dalian production, they always have Fab 42. This is the largest unfilled fab facility of any manufacturer anywhere in the world. The Kiryat Gat facility was an Intel/Numonyx facility, later owned by Micron and now owned once again by Intel. These guys work very closely with one another on a very granular level.

And here's the Micron list of facilities from their 2016 10k, page 24:

I didn't have the time to look up all these square footages. But the one that I did surprised me: this link puts Lehi, UT, owned actually under the Intel/Micron IMFT joint venture, at 2.3 million square feet, and this link puts Lehi's cleanroom square footage at 200,000. I was curious about Lehi since this is the only fab in the world where 3DXpoint is being produced and obviously they have a lot of space (albeit some used by other processes) to expand 3DXpoint production.

Just as Intel and Micron have swapped ownership of the Israeli fab, the same has happened with what is now Micron's Singapore fab. Some pundits (like SA's Russ Fischer) say Intel gave this fab to Micron, and certainly the several hundred million dollar deposit and "pay as you go" in NAND were not the most onerous terms. Yet another measure of the closeness of Micron and Intel.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich seems to have Trump's ear. Last summer Krazinich took heat for proposing to host a "discussion" which quickly turned into a Trump fundraiser before the event was pulled.

He was also front and center at the meeting of tech titans with the President elect on December 14, 2016:

I would imagine that Trump will be very receptive to Krzanich's input before he commences some sort of trade war with China.

Why would China want to start a trade war over the memory products made by Intel and Micron? China is the largest buyer in the world of DRAM and NAND and I don't think they want to start a trade war that could make these products more expensive. Penalizing the last remaining American producers could leave China beholden to Korean SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) or Samsung for DRAM and those two and the Japanese fab owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) for NAND. I don't think China wants their voracious memory needs to be beholden to Korean companies and a Japanese/American owned Japanese fab.

And indeed these products seem to be getting more expensive by the day, as my favorite charts illustrate:

No time is a great time to start a trade war. But a trade war in the midst of this kind of price escalation would be really crazy.

Conclusion. William Tidwell, a Seeking Alpha regular, has written about the US and China on a higher, more strategic level and his articles, like this one, are great. But I am interested in the tactical level of a memory chip trade war and don't think one is going to happen:

The CEO of the largest chip company in the world has the ear of the trade warrior President elect. Intel and Micron have been well behaved in China and they have cutting edge products, 3DNand and 3DXpoint, the Chinese desperately want. China is the largest buyer of the these memory products in the world and doesn't want to drive their acquisition costs higher. If pushed too hard by China, Intel and Micron have other space to make the products currently being made in their Chinese facilities.

Let's hope the headlines and saber rattling don't signal a trade war.