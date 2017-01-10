Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Management Presents at JPMorgan Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 17:30

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JPMorgan Health Care Conference

January 09, 2017, 17:30 PM ET

Executives

Alex Gorsky - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Michael Weinstein - JPMorgan

Michael Weinstein

Good afternoon, everybody. I’m Mike Weinstein from the JPMorgan Health Care team, and it’s my pleasure to introduce Alex Gorsky, who I think needs no introduction, but is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. And Alex and I last year, we did a fireside chat and we thought maybe we’d do the same thing again this year.

And first off, Alex is the benefit of being the Chairman and CEO of the world’s largest healthcare company, and so probably has as good a perspective on the overall state of healthcare with so much that’s going on right now and would love to get your thoughts on big picture, 10,000-foot view, how are you feeling broadly about healthcare and before we bring it down to J&J?

Alex Gorsky

Michael Weinstein

Well said.

Alex Gorsky

Okay. First of all let me say Mike, thank you very much and JPMorgan. It’s really impressive to see how this event has just mushroomed and exploded over the last 5 or 10 years. And I think very few people probably thought when you first decided to get healthcare together, but now when you think about the healthcare of the technology, when you think about the impact that the people in this room have on the American economy, let alone globally, the healthcare around the world but most importantly the impact that you, that we have the privilege of serving patients and consumers every day, it’s pretty remarkable. And so it’s great to be here and I love the fireside chat setup, not quite as formal but nonetheless I’ll try to make it as comprehensive.

And secondly, before I get into comments I just want to do a quick thank you to all the Johnson & Johnson leaders and retirees out in the audience as I look out there. There’s no way I could do my job, there’s no way we could do what we do at Johnson & Johnson without those leaders and the people that have gone before us to make the company what it is. But I guess in a nutshell what I would say, Mike, is I’m excited about the future in healthcare. I think that there’s a lot of uncertainty and there’s certainly going to be challenges ahead. But having been in this industry now for several decades and thinking about the different phases we’ve been through, being here today I think there’s a number of reasons to be excited. But obviously appropriately balancing that what I think some of the challenges that we have ahead.

It’s starts really first of all which is science innovation and I think by far the best part of my job is I get to sit in rooms all day long with a diverse array of some of the world’s best scientists seeing groundbreaking innovation across a number of different disciplines and domains from pharma to biotechnology to medical devices to consumer. And I can tell you never has my plate been so full with new opportunities and it’s very different from the '90s when we were on the 17th PPI and I’m sure people in this room were wondering is pharma ever going to show a breakthrough.

Today, it’s just the opposite. It’s how are we ever going to make the right portfolio decisions. And look, I don’t think that’s an accident. I think it happened because the people in this room and the people in our industry have invested billions of dollars in understanding the genome and really understanding some of the underlying biology and pathophysiology of these conditions whether it’s in oncology, neuroscience, immunology. So I think it’s a very exciting time and I think it’s picking up. And what you see more and more is that while there’s one good opportunity, there maybe five more opportunities the next day.

And I think the balance of course to that is as we look around the world as more and more people are consuming more healthcare, as we’re experiencing in our country an aging population that I think is representative by the way of populations around the world, particularly those over 65, the increasing consumption of healthcare by that segment, it’s just putting a lot of pressure on payers, on providers, on governments. And how we reconcile those things of course I think will be very important not only to our industry but frankly to the next several generations.

Michael Weinstein

So when you think about J&J and the breadth of the company in the opportunity set, talk a little bit about the process of J&J of portfolio investments? You have so many opportunities to invest across so many different parts of your business. Can you talk a little bit about how you think about the opportunity set across pharmaceuticals, across medical devices and across consumer, and your ability to fund all the different opportunities that you see presenting in front of you?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. I think it’s one of the most important jobs that we have. And sometimes when we talk about portfolio, immediately you go to the hbr.org and you see the X and Y-axis, you see another four different quadrants and how you’re going to qualify everything. And yes, that’s part of it but it’s much more than that. It’s much more than a graph. It’s science, it’s chemistry, it’s passion, it’s emotion, it’s all those things. And then more often than not the way that we look at it is we have a process by which we regularly and on an ongoing basis will consistently look at opportunities within our own portfolio. It’s externally sourced, it’s constantly being shuffled, it’s constantly being reprioritized based upon new data, new information that you may have. Frankly, it can be reprioritized just based upon the actionability, what’s going on in the market.

But at the same time, it’s a bottoms-up process within our own organization. We have scientists around the world that are working every day on new opportunities and so it can be chaotic. There’s a lot of discussion, there’s a lot of debate that takes place but it’s something that I would say we spend more time on than about any other major endeavor in our organization to ultimately make sure we have a line of sight to the new innovations are going to make the biggest difference for patients and consumers that we think provide us with the new platform for the future. It always starts with patient need.

And while I think it’s important for us and some great work has been done particularly over the last few years around focusing, for example, in our pharmaceutical group on the five therapeutic areas where we’ve chosen to play, as we talked about earlier in our session, while we think that that gives you a lot of capabilities, it increases your probability success, you shouldn’t be dogmatic about that. Because if a great opportunity presents itself, we’ve got a lot of clinical development capabilities, a lot of regulatory capabilities, a lot of reimbursement capabilities that we can put to bear on something that maybe an adjacency. So that’s the way we tend to think about it.

Next, obviously we take a look financially at what something does in the portfolio. Is this something where we can really create value? And we’ve got to be able in some way be able to make a difference such that the opportunity in our hands does better than where it’s located at the given time. In here too, I think you’ve got to have the right balance of being disciplined, being very thoughtful. At the same time, as all of us know, it’s very easy to say no, and making sure that you get that balance in the financial models. I think third for us, the thing that we’ll take a look at is what’s our chance of really winning in a particular area? What gives us the right to be successful? Why do we believe that we can be number one or number two in a particular category? So those are some of the things that we think about when we’re looking at our portfolio.

Michael Weinstein

Let me ask you, there’s a lot of discussion mostly pharmaceutical companies today and this week will be around drug price and it’s been obviously a very hot topic for the last year, year and a half in the industry. Can you give us your thoughts on the role of pricing in the pharmaceutical industry and how that might be changing, and obviously focus on the branded pharmaceutical industry?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. And look, I realize many, many people in this room are experts and have given a lot of thought and a lot of study to this topic of pricing, but I really don’t think it’s a pharmaceutical pricing issue necessarily that is the challenge, I think it’s a healthcare pricing challenge. And I think the reason for that as I was alluding to earlier, we’ve got a lot of new great innovation, a lot of great new technology, but one thing we also know is demand is going up over the next 20, 30, 40 years because of some of those underlying demographic factors, aging factors that we’ve talked about. And that regardless of what decision we might make today is going to put a lot of pressure on the system. So I think that’s an important place to start.

I think the second thing that we think a lot about is how do you make sure that you’re really innovating, that you’re bringing things out that make a big difference in the marketplace. So I think that the days of being rewarded for incremental innovation likely are passed. And it doesn’t mean that you’re always going to swing for the fences but it does mean that the clinical information, the value information that you have to provide to better characterize, to better describe the product is more important than ever. So that’s something that we spend a lot of time on. And then look, I think all of us in this industry and we’re very fortunate, I think we’re blessed to work in an industry like this. It makes such a big difference for patients. It’s also our responsibility to be responsible actors.

And so I think that regardless really of what happens with healthcare reform, what exact shape that it takes, we’re seeing more and more as we’re seeing changing customer needs, we’re seeing reform taking place with the customers who are demanding; yes, they want to understand the efficacy and side effect profile but they also want to understand the value associated with it. And how do we transform some of our models in the right way is going to be very important going forward.

Michael Weinstein

So with that as the preamble, how is your strategy on market brands relative to pricing or how you think about investing on market brands? Does that change at all given the dynamics that are out there?

Alex Gorsky

No, I think we – if you look at our practice, it probably gives you a best indication of what our thinking is about the pricing environment going forward. One, it starts with investing in R&D so that you can truly innovate. And we’ve made that a major strategic priority. We invested 13% of our net trade sales or over $9 billion last year. What we have realized during that timeframe is about 70% of our growth has come from either new product launches or volume increases and the remaining from pricing. And in fact if you look at the increases that we’ve gained in pricing, the amount that we’ve increased our R&D exceeds that. And so that’s been our approach and we would expect that to continue going forward. There’s a lot of confusion --

Michael Weinstein

That’s to the message there being that for all you may have captured incrementally from price, you’ve put that back into --

Alex Gorsky

Put it back into R&D, because we think that’s necessary for the long run. We all have to admit it’s a confusing system in this country and particularly when you look at the difference between gross and net pricing and obviously that’s another component that we have to pay attention to. But overall we would expect there to be increasing vigilance, increasing scrutiny I think of pricing especially when you get into areas – certain areas of oncology where we know for example that the potential for combination therapies – look sometimes when you first launch the product, you don’t know what that second or third indication may be. And I think in areas like that, again depending on the absolute benefit I think those are the areas that will challenge the industry, so thinking about new pricing models, thinking about new ways of expressing that value I think is going to be particularly important.

Michael Weinstein

In Washington right now they’re talking about ACA and what to do with the Affordable Care Act and we may have a repeal, we may have repeal and replacement, we may have nothing and we’ll see what happens here in the next few weeks. But what impact do you think ACA has had across your three businesses; pharmaceuticals, devices and consumer over the last couple of years? And given the uncertainty of what’s going to play out, does that influence your thinking at all in your planning for '17 and '18?

Alex Gorsky

Well, it’s been interesting to watch the ACA impact evolve over the past several years. And again like many people in this room I think about three, four years ago when it was first being implemented, there was a lot of work done in their projections. And of course the theory was is that we would get more people insured in this country, we would therefore see more healthcare utilization, that the healthcare industry be it pharmaceutical companies or device companies should then expect to see an increase in volume and that would play itself through the system. Hence there were offsetting fees, rebates associated with that. And I think we’ve seen a bit of a different outcome. And specifically we haven’t seen a significant increase in hospital volumes.

And while I think for the first few years it was difficult to get a clear line of sight into what was happening in the hospital, because of course we were going through one of the most significant recessions that our country has ever gone through, we had a lot of people who were unemployed, we had a lot of people who were either un or underinsured, we had people that didn’t want to be out of their chair even if they needed a procedure because they were afraid that their physician may not be there. But it was one of the first times really that we saw elasticity in demand in healthcare along with the more general economy, things really slowed down. We saw especially in medical devices, you saw most categories go from 6%, 7%, 8% growth rates down to 2%, 3% in a very short period of time.

What we’ve seen since then is hospital volumes have not rebounded significantly. It’s been in the low-single digits as you know from the different data sources and that’s by the way in terms of hospital admissions, in-patient admissions, surgical procedures. And given our position for example with suture which is used in the majority of procedures, tracking that volume gives us a pretty good indicator of what’s going on deeper in the system. We didn’t see a very significant increase in volumes. And again, I think one of the things we saw happening during that time was employers, like ourselves, like many of you were looking at ways to be more effective and more efficient with the care that you’re delivering even to our employees. And so you saw co-pays going up. You saw other changes taking place in the system.

So I think overall the good news from the Affordable Care Act is that there’s about 25 million people who through some means, either through Medicaid expansion or through the exchanges, now have got some type of insurance. The good news is, is that in young adults up to 26-year-old can be covered under their parents’ plan. I think another component is that a lot of preexisting conditions now must be covered. The challenge of course was a lot of the other assumptions built into it I think were yet to come to fruition around truly bending the cost curve in some of these areas.

If you look at what’s happened on the insurance exchanges, it’s been a bit of a mixed message. On one hand I think 75%, 80% of the policies are either bronze or silver plans. Those can have co-pays ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. And one of the issues we faced in the pharma area right now why it’s such a sticker shock is that the co-pays associated with pharmaceutical products can be four times what you see, for example, in a hospital procedure. And so I think for a couple of years there was a sense that while the ACA slowed healthcare spend, then we’ve seen an increase a bit more since then, but I think one way or another change will have to occur. And I think we’re seeing that now and I think that’s what the next couple of years are going to be about, how do we take this platform, preserve some of these benefits and I’d say the positive aspects, but then make some of the other necessary changes to be successful.

Michael Weinstein

And you were talking about the slowdown that we saw post the financial crisis in '08 into '09 and the economic crisis. I think a lot about the shift in financial burden onto the consumer over the last several years in the U.S. in healthcare system, that may be the biggest change we’ve seen. Do you think that healthcare consumption going forward is going to look more cyclical than it has historically? And that’s because if you think about what we saw in that last downturn, well, today versus that last downturn, deductibles are 50% higher than they were then, right. So they had a pocket cost of going to see a physician, of going into the hospital going to get that procedure done has all gone up. And today we’re at nine-year lows in unemployment, we’re 15-year highs in consumer confidence, we don’t know what that next downturn is going to look like but my suspicion is that it’s going to – we’re going to find out that healthcare consumption in the U.S. is maybe more fragile, more economically sensitive than it’s ever been before.

Alex Gorsky

Yes, I think one way or another the consumer is going to play a more important role in overall healthcare and it starts just with knowledge and information. With a few clicks now anyone can quickly get access to information that we couldn’t have imagined even 10 or 15 years ago. The second component of that is of course the economic burden associated with it, the co-payments. But Mike I think there’s a few ways to look at it. I think one is our economy is very different today than it was 10 years ago. And in this shift that has occurred from manufacturing to a service-based economy, service jobs having very different benefit constructs than what we traditionally saw with a lot of employees is a significant driver. I think that’s one aspect.

I think the other thing that will be interesting to watch is remember the majority of all the healthcare that we consume takes place when we’re old. And once people are covered under Medicare, of course they enter into a different construct and so the majority of healthcare that’s going to be consumed will be in that segment. And so I think as Medicare changes, that will be another dynamic that we’ll have to think about. And then I think third, I think reimbursement schemes, the way that we pay for healthcare moving more from a fee-for-service to a times bundled episodes of care outcomes-based approach will be another dynamic that we’ll see more and more of.

Michael Weinstein

Let me ask you about another issue that’s a hot topic in Washington right now, which is corporate tax reform. It feels as if we’ve been talking about tax reform for years, certainly more than a decade but it feels like there’s a potential for some real action in 2017. Can you give us your thoughts on tax reform and what it might mean to Johnson & Johnson both from let’s go from a, daily access [ph] to your cash immediately and going forward and b, in terms of your tax rate and your strategic planning maybe c going forward?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Yes, it’s certainly something that’s been in the news a lot lately and I think something that will continue to be in the news in the coming months. And as I was preparing for today, in fact I saw the article yesterday that – what was the term? I don’t think it was called destination-based cash flow tax adjusted for borders was one of the latest terms that was used. And I don’t have a crystal ball but we’ve been engaged with a lot of people in Washington D.C. and I think that look we have a very unique time now where as Dominic Caruso, our CFO, would say the sun, the moon and the stars may actually align to bring about significant change.

Now when we talk about change at first there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it and I think we should be and I think the overall outcome really has the potential to be positive. But we should also understand that there are going to be some things that all of us really like that are likely going to go away. There’s going to be other things that we don’t necessarily like that may be introduced as part of that. Based upon the conversations that we’ve had, the opportunity to go to more of a territorial-based system will result in us being much more competitive hopefully taking out some of the anomalies that cause us to do inversions, other factors that may result in us being less competitive. So I think that could be a very good thing.

Secondly, just lowering the rates so that we can be more competitive. Third, a very important issue is how do we repatriate some of the cash that’s abroad and there’s a lot of discussion taking place about that as it is just the cash that’s abroad or is it in fact all of the earnings. And for a company like us there’s a significant difference between those two numbers. What exactly is that rate? Is it 8%, is it 3%, is it 5%? What’s the timeline that might be associated with that? Is there a phase-in period so you can manage it appropriately?

At the end of the day it could mean for a company like Johnson & Johnson and I would dare say others that your tax rate could go up marginally. However, I think if it provides us more flexibility in the long run to be able to deploy capital in ways that are not necessarily so heavily influenced by the tax regulations versus the strategic and actual financial outcomes, I think that’s a real positive. But there’s a lot of work that will need to be done in the coming months to make that happen.

Michael Weinstein

Okay. One final question, then we’re going to have to wrap, so specifically on J&J if you think about the progress over the last several years, so much of the growth of the company has been driven by the pharmaceutical business which we expect in the pharmaceutical business continue to be the number one driver of the company’s overall growth. How are you feeling about the device business and the consumer business ability to contribute incrementally to growth going forward and really reflect more of a balanced portfolio of growth?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Well, Mike I wouldn’t submit that we still do have a pretty balanced portfolio and we are incredibly proud of a pharmaceutical performance especially over the last three to five years has been pretty remarkable to have double-digit growth throughout that period; launched more than 15 new compounds, at the same time have a very promising pipeline going forward. At the same time, we saw the secular shift in the medical device space that I talked about in the market and we frankly have used this as an opportunity to really rethink the way that we want to operate in the device area.

And I think our team has done a great job on refocusing the portfolio in areas like general surgery, in areas like orthopedics, in areas like vision care making decisions that were going to be in other areas so that we could redeploy that capital into bigger, more significant growth opportunities and things that we think could make a bigger difference for patients. We made significant changes about our commercial model. And as healthcare systems, as hospital systems and even with the announcement this morning continue to evolve, making sure that we’re evolving our model as well so that we’re more service-oriented and that ultimately we can better meet their needs.

We made a lot of those changes, we’ve done reorganization. I think that that group is positioned for a rate of growth that’s at or slightly above the market growth. And to do that being among the largest device companies is no small task. So I think that’s poised for very solid performance going forward. And look our consumer group has done I think an outstanding job of going from a consent decrease several years ago to fully working with the FDA, meeting all those standards and in fact helping to set a new standard with the same time, doing a number of acquisitions, a number of divestitures, being very focused on several areas.

And again for all the reasons we talked about earlier, the consumer being very important, we think now our consumer business is positioned well for growth going forward. So look, we’re excited about 2017. We’re excited about between now and 2020. We think the diverse model that we have is the right model strategically, financially but look it’s not based on dogma or just strategy, it’s based on execution and we expect each of our businesses, let alone our collected businesses, to do better than their competitors, to invest for the future and ultimately to deliver shareholder value.

Question-and-Answer Session

Michael Weinstein

Perfect. We need to wrap. Thank you, Alex.

Alex Gorsky

Thank you.

Michael Weinstein

And we will continue discussion across the hall. Thank you.

