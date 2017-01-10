Nice Bump In 'Forward 4-Quarter' S&P 500 Earnings Estimate

Moving into January, 2017, here is the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data by the numbers:

Forward 4-quarter estimate: $132.73, up from $128.57 last week, and typical with the roll into the new quarter.

Analysis / conclusion: The "forward 4-quarter" estimate is now basically the calendar-year 2017 estimate. The bottom-up calendar year 2017 estimate is $132.61 versus the forward 4-quarter estimate of $132.73, so the difference is minor.

If you read yesterday's blog post here, you'll see how the sell-side analysts have turned decidedly negative in each of the first quarters of the last 3 years in terms of "positive vs. negative" revisions.

We'll see if this happens again this year, but I doubt it.

Several big banks report Friday morning, January 13, '17. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Per Thomson Reuters, the Financial sector's y/y earnings growth is expected at 15.7% in Q4 '16. Per FactSet, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and AIG (NYSE:AIG) are the two biggest positive contributors to the sector.

Disclosure: Long JPM, GS.