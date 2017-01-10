A Mortgage REIT For Mom

However, mom could benefit from the steady and reliable income generated from a simpler commercial mortgage REIT.

Mom insists on a stress-free lifestyle and owning shares in highly leveraged securities does not translate into sleeping well at night.

Some of you have asked whether or not mom should own mREITs.

A few days ago, I wrote an article called "Building A Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio For Mom."

The purpose for the article was to help investors like my mom build out a defensive sleep well at night REIT portfolio. By selecting the highest quality REITs (or SWANs), it was my goal to include only the top-rated REITs that can be acquired with a margin of safety.

I'm pleased to report that Mom's Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio has returned an average of 3.1% (in 7 days). All of the REITs are in the black and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) - a REIT I recently purchased - is up over 5.2%.

Click to enlarge

Keep in mind, this basket of REITs was designed for the purpose of the long-term investor (like my mom) and it is not recommended to trade in-and-out (of shares). In fact, I recommend reinvesting the dividends back into shares (or Drip) if the dividend income is not needed at this time. The objective is to put the Mom's Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio on cruise control.

To simplify matters, I plan to maintain Mom's Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio on my website, so that premium subscribers can track results. We will continue to add or subtract to the portfolio in an effort to optimize total return performance.

Some of you have asked whether or not mom should own mREITs and the short answer is NO!

While the double-digit dividend income may appear attractive, mom is not a day-trader and she does not have the time to sit on her computer all day monitoring market noise. In addition, mom insists on a stress-free lifestyle, and owning shares in highly leveraged securities does not translate into sleeping well at night.

However, mom could benefit from the steady and reliable income generated from a simpler commercial mortgage REIT…

A Simpler Commercial Mortgage REIT

As many of you know, I focus on REITs with lasting repeatability.

As I see it, dividend sustainability is the ultimate research metric, and if I'm not comfortable with the durability of the dividend, I won't recommend the stock. So why am I recommending this commercial mortgage REIT?

Economic conditions are sustaining a favorable commercial real estate market as liquidity and fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth:

Click to enlarge

The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, and should get better now, since Donald Trump was elected to be President.

Fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment, real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve, and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes. Commercial real estate fundamentals are improving, which further supports the business model for real estate lending.

Reluctance among traditional commercial real estate lenders, coupled with increased transaction volume, creates a compelling lending environment. CMBS and bank lenders are reducing CRE lending activity under regulatory pressure.

Click to enlarge

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The New York-based REIT is managed by Blackstone Real Estate, a world leader in real estate investing with nearly $70 billion of assets under management (or AUM) and over $120 billion of owned real estate.

Around three years ago, Blackstone Mortgage Trust completed an equity offering, raising $660 million in growth proceeds - a strong indication of the growth potential of the simple floating rate senior mortgage business plan. Limited new commercial real estate construction, coupled with modest growth, has led to a more favorable investment environment for senior commercial real estate debt.

BXMT's relationship with the "big brother" (Blackstone Real Estate) offers a huge advantage in which the former's access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of BX's real estate business. (See my previous article on BX HERE).

As part of Blackstone Real Estate, BXMT is uniquely positioned to obtain market leading credit opportunities. The low cost and superior structure of financing enhance the returns on the REIT's loans. Simply said, BXMT's connection to Blackstone Real Estate allows the company to benefit on both sides of the balance sheet. Blackstone Real Estate is a premier debt and equity investment and asset management platform.

Click to enlarge

Blackstone Real Estate consists of ~420+ people, 12 offices, 3 business units, but one fully integrated real estate platform:

Click to enlarge

BXMT is externally managed (most commercial mortgage REITs are, except Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR)), and so, BXMT and BX are essentially the same management team. BXMT's real estate debt people are the originators and asset managers for both BX and BXMT.

BXMT is the senior vehicle, but there are other vehicles at BX, managed by the same team, for different strategies which are not public. BX has access to deal flow, attractive financing terms (where the companies leverage the entire BX relationship with the banks), underwriting/asset knowledge, reputation and brand, etc.

As many of my readers know, I'm normally not a proponent for externally-managed REITs, but BXMT is an outlier.

It charges a 1.5% management fee on equity and a 20% incentive fee on gains above a hard hurdle of 7% (no catch-up gains below that), with a look back. General and administrative expenses (G&A) include management and incentive fees, as well as other G&A expenses for the REIT.

Don't Worry Mom, BXMT Is Just a Senior Lender

Blackstone Real Estate has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, BXMT's affiliation with it is a great competitive advantage. In fact, the relationship is a valuable differentiator given the scale of Blackstone's real estate business.

Keep in mind that BXMT does not own equity interests in real estate. Part of the value proposition for investing in the specialized commercial mortgage sub-sector is the limited new supply constraints - completions are well below US aggregate construction completion levels.

This strong commercial real estate environment, marked by healthy property transaction volume, gives rise to strong borrower demand for transitional capital. BXMT is one of the most elementary commercial REITs that exists. Take a look at its simple balance sheet:

Click to enlarge

BXMT's short-term floating rate assets benefit from rising short-term interest rates, as their current yields increase with these rates. REIT investors tend to fear rising rates, particularly investors in residential mortgage REITs, where many of the assets are fixed rate, but the liabilities float - but BXMT is different.

The company's loans are LIBOR-based and insulated from the valuation impact of rising rates. Its credit facilities are also LIBOR-indexed and match fund assets. As a result, equity returns directly benefit from increases in LIBOR. When rates rise in tandem with better economic activity, the real estate underlying the loans will generate higher cash flows.

BXMT's larger loan base offers a competitive advantage among the peer group. In Q3 2016, the company originated six new floating rate loans and upsized four loans for a total origination volume of $957 million with an average loan size of $154 million for new loans. The loans originated have an average yield of LIBOR plus 4.5%, with an average LTV of 64% in line with the existing portfolio.

Click to enlarge

BXMT's portfolio continues to have no defaulted or impaired loans, and the company does not have any four or five risk-rated loans. The overall portfolio LTV of 60% provides a healthy equity cushion against potential future collateral value declines and demonstrates the overall strong credit profile of the loan book.

BXMT originated $957 million of loans in the third quarter and has another $804 million of loans that closed post quarter-end or are now in closing. The Q3 originations reflect BXMT's focus on major markets where property and sponsor quality is higher and where the company has realized the greatest advantages from the affiliation with Blackstone's real estate ownership platform. 80% of the new Q3 loan exposure was secured by office properties located in New York and California.

In addition to increased scale in core U.S. and U.K. markets. For example, the GE portfolio (closed last year) has large exposure in manufactured housing and office, and this complementary acquisition provides BXMT with the following sector diversification:

Financing Capacity

As noted above, BXMT has stayed true to its senior mortgage platform because it is the best value proposition for capital. Unlike other peers (i.e., Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and LADR), the company's earnings are not predicated upon trading or securitization activities.

It has not bought CMBS, high-risk mezzanine loans, preferred equity positions or otherwise moved out on the credit curve.

So, even with CMBS spreads blown out and the CRE securitization market barely functioning, BXMT has continued to produce strong results because of its singular focus on originating senior mortgage loans efficiently financed to maximize ROI.

BXMT closed the third quarter with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 2.2x, down from 2.5x at June 30th, as loan repayments allowed the company to pay down its revolving credit facilities and efficiently manage the balance sheet.

Including cash and the revolving credit capacity, BXMT entered the fourth quarter with $760 million of liquidity or approximately $3 billion of potential loan origination capacity.

BXMT financed the third quarter originations, primarily using the existing revolving credit facilities, which had an all-in cost of LIBOR plus 2.01% at quarter end. The company continues to broaden and strengthen its banking relationships adding a $207 million asset-specific financing with a new counterparty and extending maturities of $1 billion of the existing revolving credit facilities.

Another Predictable Quarter

In Q3, BXMT reported GAAP net income per share of $0.69 and core earnings per share of $0.71, which was up from $0.67 in the second quarter. The core earnings per share (of $0.71) were boosted by yield maintenance from prepayments in the GE fixed rate loan portfolio that provided very strong dividend coverage.

Click to enlarge

BXMT's dividend payout is $0.62 per share, which equates to an attractive annualized yield of 8.0% using the current stock price. Here's a snapshot of historical earnings and dividends:

Click to enlarge

Why Mom Should Own Shares In This Simple mREIT

Remember, BXMT's earnings are entirely driven by the net interest income produced by the growing loan portfolio. As a more predictable mortgage REIT, the company's loans are held for long-term investments with no impairments in the portfolio, and are not subject to mark-to-market accounting associated with securitization or other short-term business models. It's just a really simple business model.

What I like most about this REIT is that it is positioned to benefit from any future rate increases - a key differentiator from other mortgage REITs and specialty finance companies. BXMT's senior loans are supported by significant owner's equity. Prudent use of balance sheet leverage drives attractive risk-adjusted returns for BXMT stockholders.

Click to enlarge

Blackstone and Blackstone employees combined are BXMT's largest shareholder, and there are other retail investors who are looking to benefit from the stable dividend income.

Here's how BXMT's dividend yield compares with the peer group:

Click to enlarge

How stable is the commercial real estate lending market? Here's what BXMT's CEO, Steve Plavin, had to say:

We do not see dangerous signs in the property and capital markets. Cap ratio remained low as the global pursuit of yields and safety has increased demand for major market US real estates. And the floating rate CMBS markets were the most aggressive large loan prefaces lending took place is barely a factor in the lending landscape.

In Q3, BXMT saw a large amount of prepayment fees and these fees were shifted into Q3 and future quarters. In Q4, BXMT's levels of liquidity on the balance sheet will be somewhat higher than typically, and this is why the Core Earnings Forecast for 2017 is tempered.

Click to enlarge

Nonetheless, the dividend is sustainable and supportable for BXMT's business. Shares are now trading at $30,91 with a P/E multiple of 11.6x. Keep in mind that BXMT remains highly correlated to increases in US dollar LIBOR with an increase of 100 bps generating approximately $0.19 of core earnings on an annual basis.

We believe that BXMT offers the most attractive risk-adjusted mREIT alternative as compared to the peer group:

Click to enlarge

I'm not the only analyst that shares this opinion:

In closing, we are adding BXMT to Mom's Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio. We intend to increase exposure such that each REIT in the portfolio represents 9.1% of invested capital.

Click to enlarge

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and BXMT Filings.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.