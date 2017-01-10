Shipping Preferred Stock - Opinion And Fact Without The Fluff

My prior article on shipping preferred stocks seemed to be well received and led to additional requests.

The other day I wrote a "no fluff" note on preferred stocks of shipping companies. At the time, I said I would follow it up with my "top picks" within the sector. What follows is just that. While I will not rehash everything I did prior, I will present some updated tables/charts that were used in my first note. This will be presented in my "no fluff" style, with a twist.

As usual, the charts and tables contained in this note are drawn from my spreadsheets and are from sources believed to be accurate.

The shipping preferred universe (note the new "notes" column):

Hopefully, the new column addresses some of the comments made in the last article.

I have bolded and italicized my top choice for each issuer with multiple series. The top choice was a function of price, yield and the "notes" information.

The stripped yield of the issues:

The universe (again my picks bold/italic) from a spread to risk-free perspective:

The astute reader will recognize that I have, again, not bolded or italicized the Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) preferred (well, senior unsecured or "baby" bonds). That is because one matures this year and one matures in 2020, so it has more to do with an investor's time horizon. Cop out? Perhaps.

Graphically:

Yes, in the graph above, I deleted Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) spread, because they aren't paying.

Okay, I said there was going to be a twist this time. Here it is: I was asked to optimize the shipping preferred universe by more than just relative value from a market perspective. What follows is me doing just that - with a simple explanation first.

I am a credit guy from way back. It is what I have done and, honestly, what I really enjoy. My perspective is that of a credit analyst (as well as a trader). Unless I am going to go super deep in a name (and an industry piece doesn't really afford me that luxury and/or time), I am not going to buy - or recommend! - something that I believe is highly speculative or a workout/restructuring candidate. With that said, I give you the no fluff financial focus:

Click to enlarge

Ugly. Just plain ugly as a group (think floating airlines).

Click to enlarge

Levered.

Click to enlarge

Some are just squeaking by at paying their interest.

I know what you are saying - that's annual data and over a year old now. Yup, it is. Here is a fresher quarterly perspective of the financial condition:

EBITDA:

Cash From Operations:

Debt to EBITDA:

Here's the rub: If a company cannot generate sufficient cash flow or EBITDA to pay off their obligations, or their leverage is sky high, it's a gamble. I will invest speculative money, but you have to be willing to go deep, and this note doesn't really allow for that. As well, if you are going to gamble, gamble with something that has significant upside - look at the prices of these preferred stocks, the upside doesn't justify the risk. As a result, I would only look at the following:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and I like the Series C. Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) and I like the Series B. Scorpio Tankers and I prefer SBNA. Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) and I like the Series G (probably the sketchiest pick), and Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) and I like the Series B.

These shippers from an equity perspective:

CMRE Total Return Price data by YCharts

I wouldn't invest my money in the others without doing a much deeper dive and not at the prices listed. Shipping has always been turbulent and oversupply always comes on line at the wrong time. The business is inherently risky and many of the controlling families can be self serving. That's the bottom line.

I am long CMREpC and TOOpB. I will be looking at potentially positioning the others listed here (without creating outsized exposure to the industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.