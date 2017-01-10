Energy Transfer Saves Its Distribution

What will the future of Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) look like? Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) is acquiring Energy Transfer Partners in an all-stock deal for $21 billion that is expected to close this quarter. This transaction is monumentally important, because it is creating one of the largest publicly traded MLPs that investors have the opportunity to take ownership in. The deal also has the added benefit of drastically simplifying the Energy Transfer family of entities, which can work to the shareholders' advantage. Core benefits from this deal include an increased distribution, above 1x coverage, and immediate accretion.

Breaking Down The Deal

In light of the Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) deal being a large success, in light of the future company supplying a strong distribution yield and massive North American operations, there's a precedent for the Sunoco and ETP deal to work in the favor of shareholders. We're seeing the Spectra/Enbridge deal provide long-term value through a much larger expanse of pipelines and a higher distribution, so the same is projected to happen with this deal. However, of first note is that this a deal taking place all in the same family - the Energy Transfer family. Sometimes, too many entities create cash flow problems and too many bases to cover. Simplifying the org structure is just one of the many benefits of this deal, as seen below.

Debt is the next consideration. With Sunoco Logistics to take over ETP's debt, we'll have to recognize that Sunoco will be a highly leveraged entity. At the last quarter's report, ETP had $29.27 billion in debt, $1.22 billion of which is short term. In Q3 2016, Sunoco Logistics had approximately $6.01 billion of debt on the balance sheet, of which none was short term. At the same time, distributable cash flow for the new company will be immediately accretive because the deal is taking place in the same family of companies. What this does is actually reduce the burden of leverage, despite a higher overall debt balance. With the transaction being all-stock, no additional debt has to be raised, which allows the combined cash balances of the company (totaling $1.5 billion) to be put towards paying down and the continued funding of projects. This cash balance covers short-term debt maturities in full.

Without extensive M&A modeling for this particular transaction, we haven't been supplied (by Energy Transfer) with post-close leverage ratios. These would be highly useful in evaluating the both short- and long-term prospects of the companies, as we already know a significant amount about projects that are currently under construction. With that being said, one note I found interesting on the recent investor presentation was, "Without this transaction, ETP would need to consider a distribution reduction in the range of 15-25%." It's no secret that ETP's coverage of the distribution was inadequate in the LTM, but now we know for sure that a cut was coming.

The new company will be called Energy Transfer Partners, so the ticker you will see as soon as this transaction closes will still be ETP, not SXL. SXL's common units are being retired. The classic management team will still be running the show, with CEO Kelcy Warren at the helm, Matt Ramsey as president, and Tom Long as CFO. Classic synergies will be included in this deal like any other, such as one public company cost, SG&A reductions, and potential tax-efficiency benefits. The projected synergies are $200 million annually through 2019.

Investor Takeaway

The transaction is expected to produce a distribution coverage ratio of above 1.0x. This is critically important, because anything less than that would make shareholders feel uneasy about the near-term prospects and stability. To expand on guidance for the distribution, the company has said that it would, "expect to achieve near-term distribution increases in low double digits," which means the yield that shareholders are already familiar with, currently clocking in at 11.27%.

Next, the new company should have an investment grade credit rating, so there isn't any expected downgrade, even with the large debt size of ETP. That's important for a new company that will have a significantly expanded reach in terms of scale of volumes that can be transported. Two of the driving factors behind the lack of credit risk with the close of this transaction are due to the fact that SXL has high levels of distributable cash flow relative to its revenues, and the fact that the transaction doesn't access the debt capital markets.

There shouldn't be any changes as to how ETP trades right now versus how it will be after the deal closes. While the new company will be significantly larger, the only potential change in the equity should be the volatility. I expect, over the long run, for volatility to actually level down from its current mark of 33.61%.

Conclusion

When the deal closes, the new Energy Transfer Partners shares will have an enterprise value that only slightly trails that of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), making it one of the largest MLPs on the market. The new entity will be highly levered, but more cash flow will be available to safely cover short-term maturities as well as to provide increased coverage for the growing distribution. Energy Transfer has integrated six separate acquisitions post-financial crisis, so I'm highly confident this will be a smooth transition and work to the benefit of shareholders. Please note, I am not advocating a buy or sell on the stock at this time, as there is still heavy risk associated with internal operations like Dakota Access, and I am waiting for the transaction to close to have a better view of the company.

