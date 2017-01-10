My Case For Oil This Year

Last year was, without any doubt, one of the most volatile years in recent memory for the oil industry. For some firms, like Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), it looked like the end might be nigh at some stages, but each of these businesses focused on drastically improving their operations and survived. For others, including some that I owned at one point in time (though warned about before the end as the market worsened), like Linn Energy (NASDAQ:LINEQ), Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ), and Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP), the story didn't end too well.

Obviously, the year did not turn out the way I thought it might but I learned a valuable lesson; don't let emotion take hold. Despite being down as much as 30% at one point during the year, I ended 2016 up, just trailing the market, by holding during the tough times and shifting my portfolio around when I saw appropriate prospects like Whiting and Legacy. Now that 2016 is over, however, and 2017 is here, I figured now might be a good time to look at how the oil market ended up for the year and detail what I expect for the market moving forward.

A review of 2016

Ever since the oil downturn started, I maintained that a decision by OPEC to cut production was optimal for all parties and that, absent significant demand growth, was the option that should be followed. Despite this, a point that was proven correct after a long wait as OPEC and some non-OPEC nations ramped up production to try and grab market share, a cut took too long and markets paid the price. After seeing prices end 2015 at $37.13 per barrel, they ended up falling to as low as $26.19 per barrel in February of last year.

At the time, it's hard to not sell but that was when I was hurting the most and I knew that markets were behaving irrationally so I looked for appropriate chances to not only hold but shift my focus more toward oil plays. This proved to be beneficial when prices soared (thanks largely to the OPEC and non-OPEC deals but also thanks to stronger demand and falling production in the US) 105.8% to $53.89 per barrel by the end of 2016.

From an inventory perspective, one has to wonder how the picture looked compared what the EIA (Energy Information Administration) expected. Instead of looking at every petroleum category, I broke out five key areas and compared the data projected for the end of last year at the start of 2016 with what the EIA expected in its last Short-Term Energy Outlook. What you can see here is that, with the case of crude oil, motor gasoline, and total crude plus petroleum products in the US, the organization was off by fairly high margins (the motor gasoline error was small though) but when it came to distillate fuel stocks and total OECD stocks, their numbers were better than expected. My belief here is that this was driven by stronger-than-expected oil demand, combined with a shift from oil products being stored in the US to them being shifted, to some degree, overseas.

My expectations for 2017

As a rule of thumb, I do not make predictions about where the price of any given good or security will be over time but I don't mind making predictions about other things. My first major prediction here relates to global oil demand. For months I have written about changes in this subject and it has been my opinion that, while stock markets are probably overvalued, the underlying global economy is showing signs of improvement and, should China's economy not go under, growth will probably be better than expected, as will demand growth for oil.

At the start of 2016, the EIA thought demand would increase by 1.42 million barrels per day for this year, climbing from 95.19 million barrels per day to 96.61 million barrels per day. In its most recent release on the topic, they stated demand growth should actually amount to 1.56 million barrels per day this year but the increase will be from 95.43 million barrels per day to 96.99 million barrels per day. If you adjust for the change in 2016's estimated demand figure, growth for 2017 could actually be as high as 1.80 million barrels per day this year. I would expect the actual number (again, assuming we don't see trouble in China) to be at least this high as economic growth improves.

My second prediction for 2017 relates to oil supply. First, I do believe OPEC and non-OPEC nations will mostly comply with their oil supply deal (some cheating is almost certain to happen) but my thoughts don't stop there. Late last year, Russia stated they would consider extending their cuts beyond six months if need be and Saudi Arabia said they would be willing to cut output by more than they committed to. If all goes well as a result of production cuts this year, I would imagine some sort of deal (maybe not as extreme) to be implemented for the rest of 2017 as well. If the EIA's latest estimates turn out to be correct regarding supply and demand for the year, full compliance from OPEC and non-OPEC nations would result in global inventories contracting by nearly 300 million barrels, which is probably around 40% to 50% of the global glut.

While my first two predictions are bullish for oil, my third is actually bearish. While I do expect that demand will be higher than anticipated (or at least as high) and that some sort of deal among producers will persist beyond the first half of 2017, I do think some of this will be offset by higher revisions in US production. In recent months I have not been too worried about higher oil production despite the uptick in the US rig count, but as rigs have come back online, we have seen upwards revisions in the EIA's production estimates.

Take, for instance, the EIA's predictions for 2017 at the start of 2016 and at the end. At the start, they expected US oil output to drop from 8.73 million barrels per day down to 8.46 million barrels per day but now they expect it to fall from a higher 8.86 million barrels per day to just 8.78 million barrels per day. I truly don't know if oil output will rise higher this year than it was last year but if it were to end up higher than the 8.78 million barrels per day, I wouldn't be surprised. That said, I don't think that a meaningful uptick in output is probably unless we see some irrational price movements that are materially higher than they are today.

Takeaway

Right now, I continue to hold all of my energy-related plays but I am looking for ways to better position my portfolio in this space. The reason behind this is that, while output will probably be higher this year than the EIA thinks it will, demand growth plus the prospect of a continued OPEC deal more than offsets this in my mind. This is why I am more bullish on oil now than I have been for most of the past two years and remain committed to those types of positions.

