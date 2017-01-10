The Case For Currency Hedged Japanese Stocks

Key points

We see global reflation and a weak yen propelling Japanese stocks higher on a currency-hedged basis.

Equity markets started 2017 on a strong note, as economic data confirmed growth is picking up globally, even beyond the U.S.

The influence of a new administration on 2017 corporate guidance is key to watch as U.S. earnings season kicks off.

We see a strong case for Japanese stocks on a currency-hedged basis. We believe they should disproportionately benefit from global reflation, as well as a potential pickup in Japanese growth ahead. A weak yen is a positive.

Chart of the week

Japanese corporate earnings and yen per U.S. dollar, 2011-2017

Click to enlarge

A falling yen helps the Japanese equity market in two ways. First, it boosts the earnings of Japanese exporters in local currency terms. This impact can be seen in the chart above, with forward earnings in Japan closely tracking the dollar/yen rate in recent years. Second, it makes Japanese assets cheaper for foreign investors, attracting capital inflows into Japan.

More than just yen weakness

We do see the yen's slide slowing versus the U.S. dollar. Yet the currency is likely to remain weak as zero-anchored Japanese 10-year bond yields encourage local investors to buy higher-yielding foreign bonds. Beyond a weak yen, there are tentative signs local inflation may be picking up, with the biggest month-on-month spike in headline inflation seen in 25 years in October. Our BlackRock Macro GPS economic indicator also implies upside global and Japanese growth surprises could be ahead.

As a result, Japanese earnings estimates are rising. The three-month change in 12-month forward earnings estimates is near a two-year high. Japan's relatively low corporate profit margins mean a given increase in revenues can have an outsized impact on earnings. A one percentage point increase in real global gross domestic product (GDP) growth has historically delivered a 21% boost to Japanese earnings, our analysis of the past 35 years shows, versus just 5% in the U.S. Japan's political stability and creeping but underappreciated reform momentum also are positives, as are Bank of Japan (BoJ) equity purchases and rising corporate share buybacks and dividend payouts.

But there are risks, including a yen rebound, a growth slowdown in China, an unlikely change in BoJ policy before mid-year and longer-term worries such as a soaring debt load. For now, we see opportunities in Japanese exporters.

Stock markets began 2017 on a strong note. Economic data, including PMIs, showed growth picking up globally.

U.S. wage growth rebounded to its highest annual level since 2009, reinforcing our expectations for a moderate pace of Federal Reserve rate increases. U.S. equity markets hit new highs.

The Chinese yuan offshore rate posted a record two-day surge amid tighter capital outflow controls and speculation of central bank intervention.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 1.7% 1.7% 14.4% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps 0.8% 0.8% 26.9% 1.5% Non-U.S. World 2.0% 2.0% 10.9% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed 1.8% 1.8% 6.9% 3.3% Japan 2.4% 2.4% 7.6% 2.0% Emerging 2.2% 2.2% 18.8% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 2.5% 2.5% 12.8% 2.7% Click to enlarge

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.2% 0.2% 0.7% 2.4% U.S. TIPS 0.3% 0.3% 4.4% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade 0.3% 0.3% 5.9% 3.4% U.S. High Yield 1.0% 1.0% 18.3% 5.8% U.S. Municipals 0.5% 0.5% 0.0% 2.6% Non-U.S. Developed -0.2% -0.2% 1.2% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 1.4% 1.4% 11.6% 5.6% Click to enlarge

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 0.5% 0.5% 66.8% $57.10 Gold 2.2% 2.2% 7.2% $1,173 Copper 1.0% 1.0% 21.0% $5,590 Click to enlarge

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.1% 0.1% -2.3% 1.05 USD/Yen 0.1% 0.1% -1.2% 117.02 Pound/USD -0.4% -0.4% -16.0% 1.23 Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg. As of January 6, 2017. Notes: Weekly data through Thursday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

Click to enlarge

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.