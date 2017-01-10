COT Report: Money Managers Were Selling Oil, Gold And Soybeans, While Buying Wheat And Corn

Money managers have been continuously selling gold for eight weeks in a row!

Money managers showed the first signs of locking in profits in the oil market.

OIL

According to the latest COT report, over the week ending January 3, the money managers net long position in the oil market (NYMEX) reduced by 3,441 contracts, amounting to 304,468 contracts. The money managers' net long position in this market stayed at the level of the three-year maximum for two weeks. However, on the last week, the money managers started to sell, which, perhaps, indicates the emergence of a small correction in this market.

The market liquidity slightly increased. The open interest grew by 2.6% over the week, amounting to 2,831,064 lots.

It is noteworthy that the share of the money managers' net long position in the total open interest dropped from 11.2% to 10.8% over the week.

Judging by the money managers' actions, the oil market remains bullish, but still they will probably lock in some profits in the near future, which will have a negative impact on the market.

GOLD

The money managers have been selling gold for eighth week in a row ! Over the last week 2,324 bought gold contracts were closed and 4,363 new gold contracts were sold. As a result, the money managers' net long position in this market fell by 6,687 (-16,2%) contracts, amounting to 34,560 contracts.

Note that, over the past two months, the money managers were not only actively closing the earlier bought gold contracts, but also actively selling the new ones. So, at the moment, the number of sold gold contracts is approaching the two-year maximum.

Over the mentioned period the market liquidity remained almost unchanged. The proportion of the money managers' net position to the open interest reduced to 5.6%.

The gold market is probably oversold and, therefore, the technical correction is likely. But the overall money managers' behavior does not indicate the formation of a long-term bullish market.

SILVER

On the last week, the money managers were relatively inactive in the silver market. Their net long position rose only by 2,901 contracts, amounting to 41,999 contracts.

The market liquidity remained almost unchanged.

Given the weak money managers' activity, it is rather difficult to say anything about the silver market. However, the growing pressure of the related gold market indicates the probability of formation of the new downside trend in this market.

CORN

The money managers were buying corn (CBOT) for the first time in five weeks. Over the mentioned period, their net short position in this market reduced by 17,279 (-15,2%) contracts, amounting to 96,369 sold corn contracts.

The market liquidity slightly increased, tearing itself away from the two-year lows.

It is obvious that the winter weather risks in the United States, Europe and Asia forced the money managers to look at the corn market in a more positive way. In my opinion, in the medium term, positive changes are likely in this market.

WHEAT

Along with corn, the money managers were buying wheat on the last week. Their net short position in the wheat market (CBOT) reduced by 5,334 (-4,9%) contracts, amounting to 103,593 sold wheat contracts.

The market liquidity increased by 2.6%, again approaching the two-year maximum.

The conclusion, made for the corn market, is appropriate here - the weather risks are forcing the money managers to partially lock in profits on its numerous sold wheat contracts, that pushes the market upwards.

SOYBEANS

Over the week the money managers were selling soybeans for the fifth week in a row, and at the fastest speed over this period. They closed 7,233 previously bought and sold 5,595 new soybean contracts. As a result their net long position reduced by 12,828 (-12,0%) contracts, amounting to 94,247 sold contracts.

The market liquidity declined, again approaching the two-year minimum.

The liquidity dynamics, as well as the money managers' behavior, indicate a high probability of further reduction of prices in the soybeans market.

Conclusion

So, holding the record number of the purchased oil contracts, the money managers demonstrate minor sales that could potentially develop into a correction.

The money managers continue to sell gold despite rising prices, witnessed on the last week. The bulls are not likely to strengthen their position in the market.

The money managers are neutral in silver. However, the pressure from gold will probably affect the silver market in the near future.

The weather risks are forcing the money managers to buy wheat and corn. I think this process will continue in the near future, that will support these markets.

The money managers are increasing the speed of soybeans sale amid the minimal liquidity, which indicates that the lowering of prices in this market is likely to continue.

