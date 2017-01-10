Another Huge Reason To Not Trust The OPEC Agreement: Record Iraqi Exports

Click to enlarge

There are so many reasons not to trust the proposed production cut by OPEC, it's somewhat surprising to hear the financial media continue to treat it in the same way as it has in the past. The latest concern is the fact Iraq reported its December export levels reached record highs, suggesting to many the probability it won't be cutting back to the quotas is supposedly agreed to in the November meeting.

Also important is the usage of the oil it produces, and the current cooler weather which allows it to cut back on domestic supply without needing to lower exports; that way it can say it has complied with production quotas without given up and export business.

My conclusion of this entire matter is that in the very best case scenario, the production cut, at whatever point it is actually adhered to, will only offset the rising production from internal and external competitors.

With Iraq being the second-largest producer in OPEC, it's extremely important as to how they respond, and was one of the most vocal resisters to the idea of entering into any output cut deal.

Iraqi exports

In December Iraq reported its exports jumped to 3.51 million barrels per day, a record high for the country. Much of that oil came from its southern Basra ports, according to its oil ministry.

Another key factor on the export side is existing contracts Iraq has with its buyers. If it doesn't supply what it has promised it could have to pay them to make up for it. It's among the major reasons Iraq was against the deal in the first place. Not only would it be pressured to cut the 210,000 barrels per day it agreed to, but with that shortfall, it could have to pay out to customers it had contractual obligations toward. In other words, Iraq is being asked to shoulder more of the burden of the cut than it appears.

Add to that the fact the Kurds are almost certainly not going to agree to cuts in portions of the northern oil fields of Iraq, and it means Iraq would have to make its cuts from its own northern fields; something I'm not sure it's willing to do. It wants the Kurds to take on some of the cuts, but as mentioned, it is highly unlikely to happen.

Also important to note on the production side is at this time Iraq could make some cuts in output that would in warmer weather would be targeted for its domestic use. That would mean it could announce some lowering of production without cutting back on exports.

Exports are what need to be measured

The most important thing to measure by investors in regard to the output cut deal is how it has an impact on exports. The price of oil won't be supported from cutting back on production that is for the purpose of supplying the domestic markets of the respective countries. Support for oil will come if it in reality removes oil from the global markets, i.e., cutting back on exports.

This is why we have to closely watch what those participating in these agreements do. It's one thing to communicate they have cut back on production, another to say they've cut back on exports. The two aren't the same, for the reason stated above.

Let's say for example, the Kurds announce they're going to go along and cut back on production. What that easily could mean is it doesn't need the full resources it is now producing for internal demand, and so say they will take up a little of the slack that is part of the overall Iraq deal. It would give the appearance of cooperation and compliance, but would have no impact on exports or price support for oil.

This example can and should be applied to all the countries that have said they're cutting back on production. With OPEC members in the Middle East having cooler weather at this time, they can announce a cut in production without having to cut back in any meaningful way in exports, which in turn would bypass the proposed purpose of making cuts, which was to shrink inventory, rebalance the oil market, and support the price of oil.

What that means is the output deal could be nothing more than smoke and mirrors from a number of countries. This is why there is always a lot of noncompliance from those saying they agree to an output cut in the past. All of these producers know these games that can be played, understanding cutting production for domestic use has nothing to do with supporting oil. Most of the financial media don't understand this, and so report production cuts without balancing it off with what type of production cut it really is. The question is whether or not the cut is targeting exports or not. If not, it's meaningless.

Conclusion

What's interesting to me about this particular production cut is it does have some value, even though I don't view it at all in a positive light.

The value is in thinking where the price of oil would have dropped if there wasn't at least the semblance of lowering global supply. With production climbing in Libya, Nigeria, Iraq, Iran and the U.S., that much more oil would have put a lot of pressure on the price of oil; it could have easily dropped back into the $20s.

At best I see this cut in production only keeping oil at about where it would have been before all this additional supply was coming to the market. It had rebounded to about $45 or so, and now with this supposed cut in oil production that targets exports, it's why I see it possibly having that as a potential bottom, but the ceiling not being near to what a lot of misguided analysts and pundits are proposing.

All this deal will do is align oil supply back to about where it was before the press releases about the production cut deal. Because there is a deal on the table, no matter how it may be creatively adhered to by the participants, I see oil closer to the $48 to $50 range in the months ahead.

To what degree it will rise will depend primarily on how quick Libya boosts its oil supply, and how fast and to what level U.S. shale producers boost production. If both of those producers surprise in any meaningful way to the upside, oil price estimates will have to be downwardly revised. My thesis is that both of those outlooks are how it's going to play out.

Adding oil from Nigeria, Iran and other producers like Norway, that have been increasing supply, and it's hard to see why the oil sector is still being so positively looked at. The days of OPEC and secondarily, Russia, determining the price range of oil are over. U.S. shale producers have now taken that role. Combined with the other countries raising production levels for the purpose of exporting it, makes this production agreement the weakest in history from my point of view, and that is even if every participant were to adhere to the agreed upon quotas.

