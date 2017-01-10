Downstream Oil Assets Benefiting From The Situation In India

I believe there is still room left in riding the trend in the capital appreciation of Indian downstream oil assets.

Thesis

India's 7%-8% economic growth is creating a burgeoning middle-class population and generating increased demand for petrochemical products in the country, benefiting India's downstream oil companies. State-owned downstream oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corp is up 60% in the past year and I conservatively project it has another 20% upside from current prices. Debtholders in the company also have the backing of the Indian government.

Overview

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (OTC:HDSQY)(NSE: HINDPETRO)(colloquially referred to as "HPCL"), headquartered in Mumbai, is one of India's leading downstream oil companies, with traditional operations in refining, marketing, distributing, and retailing of petroleum-based products. It is listed on the Indian stock exchanges and is 51.11% owned by the Indian government.

Lower fuel subsidies and declining working capital needs have reduced the amount of borrowing that state-owned Indian downstream oil companies are forced to take on, freeing up cash flow for alternative needs. The decline in crude oil prices since summer 2014 and the deregulation of diesel fuel since October 2014 has led to a decline in total fuel subsidies in India, allowing fuel prices to link more heavily with the underlying asset.

Lower oil prices tend to structurally benefit downstream operations by expanding refining margins. Input costs are lower and demand for petrochemical products increases. To go along with a backdrop of higher economic growth in India and increasing wealth among the population (i.e., higher demand for cars and other machinery), downstream operations can benefit from these demand-driven factors.

State-sponsored subsidies, wherein the government uses public funds to reduce the price of gas to increase disposable income, have fallen to approximately 20% of their total from the FY2014 to the FY2016, or from $20.52 billion to $4.05 billion in equivalent US dollar terms. (Note: India's fiscal year runs from March 1 of the year previous to the one listed to February-end of the following year.) For the first half of the FY2017 (i.e., March 30, 2016 to September 30, 2016), subsidies totaled just $1.14 billion, given the drop in crude prices.

The addition of new oil refining capacity (a top-line driver) and margin expansion in downstream marketing segments have more than compensated for the recent margin contraction among many refining segments. As investments into refineries begin to yield additional capacity, earnings project to continue to come in strong for the FY2018 (i.e., March 2017 onward). The dual effect of higher operational cash flow and lower need to access the debt markets will lead to a higher amount of free cash flow that can be distributed back to shareholders and ideally be rewarded with higher share prices in the market. Debt has also tailed off considerably for HPCL, with debt/EBITDA at 5.0x as of March 31, 2016, before being reduced by more than 60% over the following two quarters.

The crux behind the long thesis for HPCL relies in the expansion of refining capacity in India combined with an increase demand for petrochemical products in India, given an increasing middle class population. HPCL is also looking to branch into upstream operations by targeting Russian assets.

While diversification through downstream and upstream integration is sound business strategy in that it can help mitigate risk and share price volatility, expanding into upstream will take investment and will look to reflate the company's credit metrics. This presents a source of risk to the company and can be compounded if downstream margins dip during the initial period of re-leveraging from debt-fueled acquisitions and expansion plans.

Even despite a potential decline in credit quality, as a state-owned enterprise it will theoretically have government support of stakeholders interests. Therefore, default or insolvency risk of HPCL should be roughly on par with that of the Indian government. Therefore, HPCL's valuation (both credit and equity) is subject to underlying sovereign health. I believe India is one of the more attractive emerging markets with 7.0%-8.0% year-over-year real GDP growth, low inflation, and favorable employment figures.

Additional risks include the nature of the relationship between the government and downstream oil companies with regard to whether they remain state-owned or are increasingly privatized over time as the economy matures. Moreover, the subsidy framework that tangibly affects the business operations of downstream oil companies is heavily subject to government oversight and intervention. Any adjustment in this regard can materially influence the company's forward-looking financial projections.

Valuation

HPCL trades at an EBITDA multiple of just 4.4x, and at 9.5x earnings. In terms of discounted cash flow analysis, I have revenue conservatively projected at INR1.97 trillion for the FY2017 with 6% year-over-year growth thereafter, which is very achievable.

The company's operating expenses are significant, with a cost structure that yields an EBITDA margin at just over 6% currently. Assuming 3% in depreciation and amortization expense (depreciation expense is currently lower, but should rise) and a tax rate of 25%, this provide a profit margin of about 120 bps (the actual profit margin for the FY2016 was approximately twice that).

If we assume the 6% y/y rise in revenue, 5% y/y rise in interest expense, and flat pre-tax margins, this projects to a forward-looking EPS increase of about a 7% y/y rate. Assuming no growth or deterioration in working capital, a cost of debt of 8%, a cost of equity of 10%, and a 2% perpetual growth rate of the Indian economy, I obtain a median fair share estimate of INR550, or nearly 20% upside from its current 463 price.

By adjusting the cost of capital assumptions by +/- 50 bps and perpetual growth rate assumptions by +/- 20 bps, we obtain a fair share price estimate between INR440-680.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

Capital Structure

HPCL has been overleveraged in recent years. My financial projections tend to be conservative to provide myself with a margin of error in case the company underperforms (or the analysis is simply wrong), but with relatively thin margins, the company has little room for error without straining its margins. (Hence the benefit of integrating upstream assets, as mentioned earlier.)

Using the credit metric of unlevered free cash flow to interest expense, bucketing these ratios to specific credit ratings, and converting these ratios to specific costs of debt, debt-to-capital ratios above 40% start to become highly value destructive.

(Source: author)

I currently have the company synthetically rated at BBB using the scale used by S&P and Fitch. Beyond a certain point, the company thin margins restrict the amount of free cash flow available to service this debt, which means a debt-to-capital ratio of 40% or below is best for the company. Using a more traditional credit statistic, this translates to a debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.6x or under. The optimal point - a debt-to-capital ratio of 25% -- noted by the lowest point on the WACC versus debt-to-capital curve, comes to a debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.0x.

While capital structure management is of interest to creditors, the backing from the Indian government provides a safety net for these lenders/investors. However, given equity investors are not normally subject to the same level of protection, capital structure management is highly important to stockholders. Narrow margins can subject the company's free cash flow to a higher level of volatility and greatly influence the shape of the capital structure curve (and hence the consequent value of the equity and overall business) based on whether cash flow is positive or negative.

Companies that generate a positive figure for free cash flow can generally tolerate some level of debt, resulting in a U-shaped WACC versus debt-to-capital curve, whereas companies that lack FCF generation should generally not possess any debt, resulting in a curve that looks closer to a straight positive-sloping line.

Conclusion

HPC has a US grey market ticker , which means it technically tradable in the US. However, grey market tickers, by their nature, have yet to secure SEC backing for its listing on a more reputable exchange, such as the NYSE, NASDAQ, S&P, etc. Therefore, it lacks widespread tradability among retail investors. The same is true for India's other state-owned downstream oil companies, such as Indian Oil Corporation (OTC:INOIY). HPCL is on the Indian stock exchange under the ticker (NSE: HINDPETRO), but requires setting up a brokerage account in India itself.

However, this is not necessarily a company-specific idea. The rise in India's middle class and backdrop of 7%+ real growth with sub-4% inflation provides an environment amenable to a look at Indian equities generally through ETF's such as (NYSEARCA:PIN), (BATS:INDA), and (NASDAQ:INDY). Other sector-specific outlooks can be found in my recent post on India's 2017 sector outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSE: HINDPETRO, 10-YEAR INDIA GOVERNMENT BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.