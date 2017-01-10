Devon Energy - Improving American Oil Producer

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is an upstream natural gas and oil producer based out of North America. With a market cap of just under $25 billion, Devon Energy is on the smaller size of major oil producers. At the same time, Devon Energy chose to cut its dividend as a result of the crash. Despite this, Devon Energy has been increasing its efficiency and has been improving its financial position. These things, as we will see, make the company an impressive investment at this time.

Introduction

Devon Energy is an independent natural gas and liquids producer headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company is a part of the Fortune 500 and has several billion barrels in proven reserves. The vast majority of the company's reserves are in the United States with the remainder of the company's reserves located in Canada. The company is one of the larger producers in American shale with significant assets here.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy - Devon Energy Center

Devon Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company's stock price peaked in mid-2014 at just under $80 per share. From that point, the company saw its stock price drop by more than 75% to an early-2016 low of less than $20 per share. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered respectively to a present stock price of just over $45 per share.

However, the company's stock price is still noticeably below its pre-crash price and the company still has significant recovery potential.

Devon Energy Today

Now that we have a small overview of Devon Energy along with an overview of the company's recent stock price performance, let's continue by discussing Devon Energy today.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy Key Messages - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Devon Energy is a leading American exploration and production company, however, the company has a premier asset portfolio focused on North American shale. Currently, 45% of the company's production is oil, 38% is gas, and 17% is natural gas liquids allowing the company to develop best in-class earnings results. However, on top of these impressive earnings, as we will see, Devon Energy has continued to maintain impressive financial strength.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy Improvements - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

At the same time, Devon Energy is focused on driving efficiencies across the portfolio. That means that the company is focused on increasing its earnings from its present assets rather than paying to find and explore new assets. By taking advantage of its existing assets, this should allow the company's capital productivity and earnings to increase.

By taking advantage of its existing assets, Devon Energy has put itself in a unique position for a recovery. The company is focused on value and returns on its capital assets and, as a result, the company is well-positioned for recovery. As oil prices go back up, that means that Devon Energy will be able to bring additional wells online. This should help the company's earnings to increase.

However, even with these investments, Devon Energy is focused on maintaining an investment grade balance sheet. The company has been improving its financial position and by maintaining an investment grade balance sheet, the company should maintain a low cost of debt. This will keep the company's interest expenses lower throughout a drawn out oil crash.

Devon Energy Efficiency Improvements

So far, we have an overview of Devon Energy's recent stock price performance along with an overview of the company today, and its focus on efficiency in American shale production while improving its balance sheet. Now let's move on to quantifying Devon Energy's improvements on balance sheet efficiency.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy Cost Savings - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Since it peaked in mid-2015, Devon Energy has decreased its lease operating expenses, or cost of operating the wells and equipment on a producing lease, by an astounding 37%. This means that the company's quarterly lease operating expenses have decreased from $572 million to just $355 million. The decline of these expenses means that Devon Energy can continue producing the same profits with lower costs.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy Cost Reductions - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

At the same time, on top of decreasing its expenses, Devon Energy has achieved consistent productivity gains. The company anticipate that its general and administrative savings will reach $0.4 billion in 2016 an impressive 44% improvement from early-2015. This decrease in costs, in line with the decrease in costs we saw above, shows how Devon Energy is maintaining production while saving significant amounts of capital.

At the same time, Devon Energy's earnings per well have gone up significantly. The company's per well rates have increased by an astounding 250% since 2012 meaning that the company's earnings have been increasing significantly. These efficiencies are driven by the company's increased efficiency in its U.S. resources plays. These increased efficiencies should help Devon Energy's income go up significantly.

This shows how Devon Energy's efficiency is going up significantly. This combination of decreasing costs while increasing efficiency per well should help Devon Energy to handle a drawn out oil crash. This should also help the company's long-term earnings to increase as oil prices recover.

Devon Energy Future Outlook

So far we have a detailed overview of Devon Energy's recent stock price performance, the company today, and the company's very significant efficiency improvements. Now let's move on to discussing Devon Energy's future outlook.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy 2017 and 2018 Plan - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Devon Energy anticipates 15-20 operated rigs in 2017 focused on the company's shale assets. On top of this, the company plans to do all of its investing within its cash flow. Devon Energy's rig activity bottomed out in early-2016 at just 5 operating rigs and the fact that the company anticipates quadrupling its number of active rigs over the next two years shows its support for the market.

While solely expanding within its budget, Devon Energy is anticipating double digit growth in its oil production. This shows how the company is taking advantage of its impressive assets to grow its future earnings while staying within its earnings. On top of this, assuming $60 per barrel crude in 2018, which is very likely given that crude prices are presently just 10-20% below this, the company expects 200% growth in cash flow from 2016 levels.

This should help support the company's stock price and reward investors well. More importantly, this will also allow the company to return its dividend to where it once was.

Click to enlarge

Devon Energy Financial Improvements - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

More importantly, even if oil prices do not recover all the way to $60 per barrel, taaaahe company's cash flow should stay strong as a result of a third of its oil and gas production hedged until 2017. The company has an investment grade balance sheet and has decreased its net debt by 45% over the past year.

And, on top of all this, the company has no debt maturities until mid-2021. This means that even if oil prices take extra long to recover, Devon Energy can handle a drawn out oil crash without having to worry about raising cash to pay back debt. This shows why Devon Energy is a strong investment at this time, even in the event of a drawn out oil crash.

Conclusion

Devon Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the mid-2014 oil crash. Even with recent stock price recoveries, the company's stock price is still just over half of its pre-crash price. And while the company was forced to cut its dividend, it continues to remain focused on its objectives.

Since the start of the crash, Devon Energy has been significantly reducing its expenses. The company has managed to save significant costs while continuing exploration. As a result, over the next two years, even with oil prices staying just a little bit over their present level, the company anticipates cash flow to double. At the same time, the company has minimal debt maturities until 2021.

Devon Energy's combination of increasing efficiency and improving financial position make the company a strong investment at the present time.