Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including February-April 2017 Dividend Projection)

This two-part article is a very detailed look at PSEC's dividend and net asset value ("NAV") sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of PART 2 of Article:

PART 1 of this article mainly analyzed PSEC's past and current performance regarding the company's quarterly NII, cumulative undistributed NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including four tests being performed). PART 2 will transition to a more "forward-looking" dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability. At the end of this article, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (per share rate for February-April 2017); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC's Future Dividend and NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the four tests performed in PART 1 of this article, the following three topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in the current/spot U.S. "London Interbank Offered Rate" (LIBOR) over the next several years; 2) a fair market value ("FMV") investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters; and 3) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior five quarters.

1) Rise in Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR and the Impact on PSEC's Investment Portfolio:

There have been many readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend via both private and public correspondence. From these conversations, I have come to the conclusion some readers are having trouble understanding what will occur to PSEC's interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") gradually continues to increase the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC's "cash LIBOR floor" associated with most of the company's debt investments. While not having an immediate, material impact on PSEC's NII/net ICTI, I still believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event will eventually have more of an impact on the company's future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). As the Fed Funds Rate continues to increase in the future, this event will have varying impacts on the business development company ("BDC") sector which is dependent on each company's weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities.

Let us first take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot LIBOR percentages during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2017 (quarter ending 9/30/2016). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 - Current/Spot LIBOR Percentages for PSEC's Fiscal Second Quarter of 2017

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, readers can see the 1-, 3-, and 12-month LIBOR tenor/maturity had a modest increase while the 6-month LIBOR tenor/maturity had a minor increase during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2017. As discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot LIBOR. Since the FOMC increased the Fed Funds Rate during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016, the effective Fed Funds Rate and 1-month current/spot LIBOR "followed suit" by basically increasing by the same amount of basis points ("bps"). As of 12/31/2016, 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot LIBOR increased 0.24%, 0.14%, 0.08%, and 0.13% when compared to 9/30/2016 (rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percentage).

While market participants continue to debate the most suitable course of action when it comes to the Fed's monetary policy, most would agree some sort of slow, gradual rise to this rate has the highest probability of occurring. As such, this analysis will assume an incremental, gradual rise in current/spot LIBOR across all maturities over the next several years. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this event would have two general impacts.

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector's new loan originations that would likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. While this assumption will not come to fruition in "every" possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this type of outcome. Of course, factors such as credit/spread risk come into play regarding this scenario but we will remain focused on specific LIBOR implications. During 2012-2014, most new loan originations within similar debt classifications (1st/ 2nd lien senior secured loans, subordinated/unsecured loans, structured securitizations, etc...) continued to experience a gradual decrease in the average interest rate charged on new investments due to falling interest rates across broader markets, general market conditions, and increased competition within the BDC sector. This included competition within the lower middle market ("LMM"), middle market ("MM"), and upper middle market ("UMM"). This is known as "yield compression" and negatively impacted most BDC peers during this timeframe, including PSEC. To show the extent of PSEC's yield compression during 2012-2014 (technically, the company's weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments), Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 - PSEC Quarterly Weighted Average Annualized Yield Analysis (6/30/2012 - 9/30/2016; Evidence of Prior and Recent Yield Compression)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, as of 6/30/2012 PSEC had a weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments of 13.9%. Through a gradual decline (a few quarters contradicted this notion), PSEC's weighted average annualized yield modestly decreased to 11.9% as of 9/30/2014. PSEC's mounting cumulative quarterly net decrease to the company's weighted average annualized yield basically caused a gradual decrease to its quarterly NII (generally speaking; several quarters had exceptions). However, this general trend reversed course during the calendar year 2015 which continued through the beginning of the calendar second quarter of 2016. PSEC's weighted average annualized yield increased from 11.9% as of 9/30/2014 to 13.4% as of 3/31/2016. However, it should be noted some minor yield compression has once again occurred during PSEC's prior two fiscal quarters. This has been due to the continued rise in high yield debt prices (where credit risk remains low). I believe this general trend is short term in nature as it is more due more to supply/demand factors within MM/UMM lending. Eventually, I believe spreads will once again widen within the MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for the rise in rates/yields across broader credit markets. As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to at or near par over time.

Second, this would negatively impact the sector's floating-rate credit facilities (which have a low fixed interest rate and LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. The BDC sector has continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot LIBOR has continued to remain near historical lows. However, with a rise in current/spot LIBOR, all floating-rate liabilities will also begin to have increased interest rates. Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, have begun to experience this increase. With that being said, on a net basis, after current/spot LIBOR rises above certain thresholds, each BDC should eventually benefit from this rise. This is due to the fact each BDC's floating-rate debt investments (assets) generally have a greater monetary value versus each company's floating-rate debt borrowings (liabilities).

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC's existing floating-rate debt investments as of 9/30/2016. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general implications a rise in current/spot LIBOR will have on PSEC's current investment portfolio (which would directly impact the company's future dividend sustainability).

Table 5 - PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As of 9/30/2016)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4]; table may not "foot" due to rounding to the nearest percentage)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC's debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 9/30/2016. I have further classified all of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company's "collateralized loan obligation" ("CLO") portfolio for additional accuracy). By looking at the data within Table 5 above, one can better understand how a rise in current/spot LIBOR would impact PSEC's interest income that would be generated on the company's floating-rate debt investments.

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictates which LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment. While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is used for an investment's cash LIBOR floor. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing. As such, in the current interest rate environment, it would be to the borrower's best option to choose the 1-month tenor/maturity regarding cash LIBOR floors (lowest rate). A specific breakout of which of PSEC's debt investments are tied to which LIBOR tenor/maturity is beyond a "free to the public" article.

As of 9/30/2016, 35% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 35% of PSEC's debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was unchanged when compared to 6/30/2016. When compared to most sector peers, this was still a fairly low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. With that being said, this negative trend is countered by the fact 88% (rounded) of PSEC's debt investments had floating interest rates as of 9/30/2016 (when based on FMV). In comparison, only 52% and 64% of Apollo Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AINV) and Main Street Capital Corp.'s (NYSE:MAIN) debt investments had floating interest rates as of 9/30/2016, respectively. Both AINV and MAIN would see less of a benefit as current/spot LIBOR increases when compared to most BDC peers (including PSEC).

As of 9/30/2016, 9%, 2%, and 2% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 1.75%, respectively. Therefore, nearly half of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors less than 2%. This percentage was also unchanged when compared to 6/30/2016. As of 9/30/2016, 16% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors at or greater than 2.00% while 24% of the company's investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 13% of PSEC's debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

When analyzing PSEC's cash LIBOR floor over the recent past, when excluding CLO investments, the company had a weighted average of 1.54% as of 12/31/2014. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower the company's weighted average cash LIBOR floor to 1.31% as of 9/30/2016. When calculated, this was a weighted average cash LIBOR floor decrease of (23) bps during the prior seven quarters which I believe should be seen as a positive trend. However, out of the eleven BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 9/30/2016 (by 17 bps). A recent weighted average cash LIBOR floor comparison between PSEC and ten other BDC peers was provided in the following article:

Eventually, as each cash LIBOR floor is surpassed, PSEC will begin to recognize increased interest income on the company's floating-rate debt investments. This will directly have a positive impact on PSEC's future dividend sustainability. NII would also begin to increase because, as of 9/30/2016, PSEC had 98% of the company's outstanding borrowings in fixed-rate liabilities (based on FMV).

Since PSEC has "locked in" fixed-rate debt financing over an extended period of time, a rise in current/spot LIBOR should be seen as a positive catalyst for the company. Of course, there would be an increased risk of non-performance/non-accruals as current/spot LIBOR increases (non-accruals would lower interest income). This relationship has to be continually monitored (which I intend to do).

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on PSEC's Debt and Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is an FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC's debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (through heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend sustainability. Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC's EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company's future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC's investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016. To begin this analysis, Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 - PSEC Investment Rating Analysis as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016 (Based on FMV)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 6 above as a reference, I classify PSEC's debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio's recent FMV. I am including five separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) within each classification. In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC's investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of "1" describes the portion of PSEC's debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of "2" describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of "3," "4," and "5" describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 6 as a reference, I have classified 68%, 57%, 57%, 63%, and 67% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively (based on FMV). As such, PSEC's investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing at or above expectations during the fiscal first and second quarters of 2016. In my opinion, this should be seen as a "cautionary"/negative trend. However, PSEC's investment portfolio experienced a slight improvement during the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 and fiscal first quarter of 2017. This should be seen as an encouraging sign. As of 9/30/2016, this investment rating had an FMV of $4.09 billion. A majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive trend).

I have classified 18%, 20%, 22%, 20%, and 15% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. As such, PSEC's investment portfolio had a notable percentage increase regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal first quarter of 2016. This increase was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2. However, this general trend "reversed course" during PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 and fiscal first quarter of 2017. Some investments classified as an investment rating 2 were reclassified to an investment rating of 1. As of 9/30/2016, this investment rating had an FMV of $919 million.

When combined, I have classified 86%, 77%, 79%, 83%, and 82% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. As such, I believe a majority of PSEC's investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, it would also appear there was a gradual decrease in this combined classification during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2016. With that being said, I believe this deterioration slightly reversed course during PSEC's fiscal third and fourth quarters of 2016 which should be seen as a positive trend. This trend remained relatively unchanged during PSEC's fiscal first quarter of 2017; (1%) decrease. With that being said, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance was still noteworthy.

When calculated, I have determined 14%, 23%, 21%, 17%, and 18% of PSEC's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. While these percentages may seem a bit alarming, when compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC had an average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 9/30/2016.

To put things in better perspective, as was discussed in a prior BDC comparison article, the following "FMV versus cost ratios" were provided for PSEC and ten other BDC peers as of 9/30/2016 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) 1.2846x; 2) MAIN 1.0570x; 3) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 1.0063x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 1.0020x; 5) Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.9862x; 6) PSEC: 0.9696x; 7) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) 0.9553x; 8) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 0.9482x; 9) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) 0.9294x; 10)Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) 0.9025x; and 11) AINV 0.9008x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 6%, 7%, 8%, 6%, and 6% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 9/30/2016, this investment rating had an FMV of $344 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($10) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations between the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2016 and fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 5%, 11%, 7%, 7%, and 6% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis. As of 9/30/2016, this investment rating had an FMV of $380 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $32 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations between the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2016 and fiscal first quarter of 2017. I believe this should be seen as a negative trend due to the fact a majority of this increase was attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from a higher investment rating (1,2, or 3) to an investment rating of 4. However, it should also be noted there were minor-modest FMV decreases within this investment rating during the prior three fiscal quarters. I believe this should be seen as more of a positive trend.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3%, 5%, 6% 4%, and 6% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, and 9/30/2016, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off).

As of 9/30/2016, this investment rating had an FMV of $377 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $190 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations between the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2016 and fiscal first quarter of 2017. It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification.

From an FMV perspective, the monetary amount of PSEC's investments with a rating classification of 5 notably increased by $150 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2017. I believe this should be seen as a negative trend due to the fact a majority of this increase was attributable to several sizable debt and equity investments being reclassified from a higher investment rating (1, 2, 3, or 4) to an investment rating of 5.

With that being said, to remain non-bias, it appears market participants, via PSEC's current stock price, have already "priced-in" the probability that some of this investment rating will only have a partial recovery of the company's principal/cost basis. In other words, I believe the market has partially priced-in this rating classification when valuing PSEC.

The following portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 9/30/2016: 1) Gulf Coast Machine and Supply Co. ("Gulf"); 2) USES Corp. ("USES"); 3) Wolf Energy, LLC ("Wolf"); 4) Targus International, LLC (Targus); 5) Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services, LLC (Ark-La-Tex); 6) Nixon, Inc. (Nixon); 7) Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan); and 8) Venio LLC (Venio). Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a slight decrease in interest income per GAAP and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed a couple debt-to-equity exchanges during the company's fiscal first and second quarters of 2016. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a low probability. This is because PSEC's recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakening operating performance.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability.

3) Quarterly FMV Analysis on PSEC's Portfolio Companies:

The last topic/trend to discuss is a quarterly FMV analysis associated with PSEC's portfolio companies for the past five quarters (9/30/2015 - 9/30/2016). This is somewhat different than the FMV investment ratings analysis performed in the previous section of the article. This quarterly FMV percentage analysis shows specific portfolio companies where noticeable unrealized FMV fluctuations occurred. This analysis helps detect fluctuations that have recently occurred and identifies potential struggling investments that were once (or still are) performing near, at, or above expectations. This analysis also identifies certain prior troubled investments that are now beginning to show signs of improvement. Spotting these trends will lead to a more accurate portrayal of PSEC's future NAV sustainability. To begin this analysis, Table 7 is provided below.

Table 7 - PSEC Portfolio Company FMV Analysis (Investment Ratings 9/30/2015 - 9/30/2016)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all investment rating classifications)

Using Table 7 above as a reference, the following portfolio companies had a notable valuation fluctuation over the prior five quarters (9/30/2015 - 9/30/2016): 1) Arctic Energy Services, LLC (Arctic); 2)Ark-La-Tex; 3) Atlantis Healthcare Group (Atlantis); 4) Babson CLO Ltd. 2014-III (Babson 2014-3); 5) Cent 17 CLO Ltd. (Cent 17); 6) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1); 7) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-1); 8) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-2, Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-2); 9) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2015-3, Ltd. (Halcyon 2015-3); 10) Jefferson Mill CLO Ltd. (Jefferson Mill); 11) Lasership Inc. (Lasership); 12) Nixon; 13) Octagon Investment Partners XV, Ltd. (Octagon XV); 14) Pinnacle (US) Acquisition Co. Ltd. (Pinnacle); 15) Prince Mineral Holding Corp. (Prince); 16) Spartan; 17) Curo Group Holdings Corp. ("Curo"); 18) Sudbury Mill CLO, Ltd. (Sudbury); 19) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting); and 20) Venio.

Some negative fluctuations pertained to credit risk. This includes several oil and gas portfolio companies such as Arctic, Ark-La-Tex, and Spartan. Other portfolio companies such as Nixon, Pinnacle, Curo, and Venio have also experienced heightened credit risk. Most of these portfolio companies started out as performing at or near expectations but recently began performing materially below expectations. For these portfolio companies, I believe this should be seen as a negative trend. As of 9/30/2016, Ark-La-Tex, Nixon, Spartan, and Venio were on non-accrual status while Arctic had a recent debt-to-equity exchange (two debt investments were either, or would have been put, on non-accrual status). The performance of these portfolio companies will have a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability.

Some of the other fluctuations shown in Table 7 were more due to spread/basis risk. As discussed earlier, there was a market sell-off within certain pockets of global/U.S. debt markets (especially lower/unrated corporate/high yield bonds) towards the end of 2015 - the second week of February 2016. As such, lower bids (prices) occurred within these types of investments which directly led to capital depreciation. In other words, LMM/MM/UMM pricing came under notable pressure due to high yield debt market "jitters" that negatively impacted valuations across the entire BDC sector. This included most CLO investments which were impacted by lower pricing (due to heightened volatility/a minor "uptick" in defaults) and the net movement across the forward LIBOR curve. However, it should also be noted this bearish trend reversed course during the second-half of February 2016-December 2016 as spreads/yields have modestly - materially tightened/decreased. As such, this has caused most LMM/MM/UMM pricing to net increase. This has been a more recent positive sector catalyst as most BDC peers reported a net increase to NAV during the calendar second and third quarters of 2016 (several exceptions to this notion where credit risk remained above average).

Contrary to the notable widening of spreads in government-guaranteed fixed income/debt markets during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016, spreads continued to slightly-modestly tighten within the LMM/MM/UMM (as discussed earlier). As such, LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, either performed equal to or outperformed most pockets of debt/credit markets during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016. As such, I am anticipating either relatively flat or minor net increases in valuations across most BDC investment portfolios during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016. This should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820).

Conclusions Drawn- PART 2:

To summarize what was performed in PART 2, the following three topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years; 2) an FMV investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior five quarters; and 3) a quarterly FMV analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior five quarters.

When all the information from both parts of the article ( four tests from PART 1 and the three topics/trends from PART 2) are taken into consideration, I believe the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company's current monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share over the foreseeable future is relatively high to high (75%).

As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for February-April 2017 when the company reports earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 in early February:

Dividend for February 2017 (Paid in March 2017): $0.0833 per share

Dividend for March 2017 (Paid in April 2017): $0.0833 per share

Dividend for April 2017 (Paid in May 2017): $0.0833 per share

When considering PSEC's dividend over the next several years, I believe investors will need to continually monitor the relationship between the positive impacts of the eventual continued increase in current/spot LIBOR (which would ultimately increase the company's NII) offset by heightened credit risk which could lead to non-accruals (which would decrease the company's NII).

When the three topics/trends from PART 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC's debt and equity investments are at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation (especially several oil and gas portfolio companies) over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a few debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as high yield debt prices have rebounded from levels seen late 2015 - early 2016.

As such, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 12/31/2016: $9.40-$9.90 per share

NAV as of 3/31/2017: $9.30-$9.90 per share

NAV as of 6/30/2017: $9.20-$9.90 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting more muted fluctuations in PSEC's NAV over the next three fiscal quarters when compared to the notable fluctuations that occurred during late 2015. PSEC should still be able to generate a positive "economic return" (dividends received and change in NAV) over the next three combined fiscal quarters.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

PSEC recently closed at $8.52 per share as of 1/9/2017. This was a ($1.08) per share discount to PSEC's NAV as of 9/30/2016 of $9.60 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8879 or a discount of (11.21%).

When combining the analysis above with various other factors/analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (12.5%) discount to NAV as of 9/30/2016, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) but less than a (20%) discount to NAV as of 9/30/2016, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (20%) discount to NAV as of 9/30/2016. These percentage ranges are a slight improvement when compared to my last PSEC article due to the company's recent increase in quarterly loan originations (albeit from an increase in quarterly repayments; notably less net repayments when compared to earlier in the quarter and additional fee income likely to be recognized) and the continued uptick in most MM/UMM loan pricing (where credit risk remains low).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL (however, close to my HOLD range). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.40 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is an increase of $0.25 per share when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.70 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also a $0.25 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the "StockTalks" feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

