The Stronger Dollar Could End The Trump Rally

Given the stronger dollar, analysts' projections for Q4 earnings growth are too rosy. Revenue and earnings shortfalls could end the so-called Trump rally.

Because the dollar continued to strengthen after the end of WDFC's fiscal quarter end, we can expect many more companies to complain about currency headwinds.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) just announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter, which ended November 30, 2016. Revenues fell 3.5% year over year to $89.3 million. That missed the consensus forecast by about $7 million. Net income decreased 2.5% year over year to $11.8 million or 82 cents per share, which was a nickel per share worse than the consensus estimate. The stock price plunged in after-hours trading.

While this is interesting and obviously bad news for WDFC shareholders, what does it mean for the rest of the investment community? Well, the results from this relatively small (market cap $1.6 billion) company are signaling a wider-scale currency problem.

You see, the company's management claims that almost 40% of the company's sales are generated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and the stronger dollar was largely responsible for the revenue and earnings shortfalls. Indeed, sales in the United States were pretty strong and overall sales would have been up about 3% on a constant-currency basis. However, the stronger dollar wreaked havoc in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). That EMEA region would have seen a 13% increase in revenues if exchange rates had remained constant.

Keep in mind that these are results for a company whose fiscal quarter ended more than a month ago, yet the dollar continued to strengthen against most other currencies long after the U.S. presidential election ended. As a result, there can be little doubt that business conditions became increasingly challenging during the quarter for U.S. companies that rely on overseas sales.

Most companies operate on a calendar year so their fourth quarter ended just over a week ago. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting to see fourth quarter earnings growth of about 3% for companies in the S&P 500 Index. Because almost half the revenue for these companies is generated from outside the U.S., 3% growth seems like an optimistic forecast.

I suspect we will be hearing a lot more about currency headwinds in the coming weeks as we work our way through the thick of earnings season. As I've previously explained, there are many reasons why the so-called Trump rally should come to an end. Perhaps weaker-than-expected fourth quarter revenues and earnings caused in part by the stronger dollar is what it will take to trigger the selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WDFC is included in a number of portfolios Vahan Janjigian manages.