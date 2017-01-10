Atwood Oceanics Issues Shares And May Find Itself Under Pressure

Dilution was necessary due to the poor backlog, so it's positive news for long-term holders and especially for bondholders.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE: ATW) has just announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of 13.5 million shares. Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to 2.025 million of shares. The expected dilution is roughly 24%.

Atwood Oceanics is another driller using the window of opportunity offered by post-OPEC rally in oil prices. Rowan (NYSE: RDC) (read here), Ensco (NYSE: ESV) (read here) and Noble Corp. (NYSE: NE) (read here) used bond offerings and subsequent tender offers to improve their maturity schedules. Atwood Oceanics chose another option and decided to improve its position by the means of an equity issue.

Here's how the situation looked like at the end of 2016 as per Atwood's latest presentation:

With little if any cash cushion, the company had to face the backlog cliff coming in the second half of 2017, so it had to raise money. By the way, I found an interesting thing in the prospectus of the offering. The company presented its fleet status as of January 6, 2017:

Click to enlarge

Somehow, the contract for Atwood Achiever, which was previously scheduled to end in November 2018 (the rig is on the 95% standby rate), got cut by a year and is indicated to end in November 2017. At this point, I suspect it's a bad typo, but I will watch this closely, because if the contract got cut by a full year, it's terrible news.

The price of the offering is not specified yet. Perhaps, Atwood Oceanics will be able to get around $12 per share, which will bring $186 million of cash to the balance sheet.

The main beneficiaries of the news are the holders of the company's 6.50% senior notes due 2020, which will surely have upside after the company indicated that it might use the proceeds from the equity offering to fund the future purchases of the notes, including purchases in the open market.

As for the common equity, I expect near-term downside as dilution will likely weigh a bit on the company's shares and encourage the bears (Atwood Oceanics is the most shorted stock in the offshore drilling space).

If the negative short-term effect from dilution is combined with continued downside move in the oil market, the resulting pressure on Atwood Oceanics shares might be substantial.

The company's shares had a significant rally following the OPEC decision, and the combination of equity offering and potential correction in oil prices might trigger profit taking and an increase in short bets.

Fundamentally, the move was more or less forced as Atwood Oceanics backlog screamed for money raise in some form or the other. The latest company presentation indicated that one jack-up may return to work for a one-year program in mid-2017.

However, this does not look good enough given the backlog problems and one could have expected better news given the fact that Atwood has 5 jack-ups and that the oil price rally improved prospects for the jack-up segment in the first place.

The news of equity offering will likely trigger increased volatility in Atwood Oceanics shares, which traded in a tight range for a month.

The news is certainly positive for bondholders and positive for long-term shareholders who had no plans to exit their positions and believe that Atwood Oceanics will survive the market downturn with the current capital structure.

Longs with shorter timeframes could get hurt as downside pressure from dilution, profit taking and potentially increased shorting returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.