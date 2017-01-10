How To Position For A Soaring Dollar

While a stronger dollar can have deleterious side effects, at least one bank thinks this bout of greenback gains could be the "good" kind.

On Monday afternoon in "Death By Dollar," I revisited the Fed's September 2015 "clean relent" on the way to comparing the conditions the FOMC faced then to the current market environment.

Needless to say, there are a striking number of similarities and the crux of the problem (to the extent there is a problem) is the strong dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

As Citi notes, the circular dynamic between rate hikes and currency appreciation presents a very real challenge in a world where a beggar thy neighbor strategy has become the unspoken norm.

For the Fed, the problem is aggravated by the distinct possibility that factors largely beyond their control will contribute to further dollar strength. For instance, a tax holiday designed to facilitate the repatriation of overseas corporate cash could give the dollar yet another shot in the arm. As Citi reminds us, the 2004 Homeland-investment Act triggered a 10% rally in the currency "in the middle of a 10-year downtrend." A sequel to that piece of legislation would very likely have a similar impact. Additionally, the adoption of a more protectionist stance towards trade under Trump should also be supportive of a strong dollar bias.

And then there's the growing policy divergence between the Fed and its DM counterparts. Consider Japan for instance, where the BoJ's commitment to keeping JGB 10s anchored at 0% was initially considered a nod towards tightening before everyone suddenly realized that in fact, it represented a blank check for Kuroda and company to buy as many bonds as it takes to keep yields from rising meaningfully/sustainably above zero.

There are also all kinds of other circular dynamics at play. For instance, if EM corporates (including those in China) that borrowed in dollars decide this is a one-way trade, they could very well try to pay that dollar debt down early - that is, before the greenback rises even further. Of course that could lead to still more dollar strength, etc., etc.

So why should we care? Well, probably the biggest fear is that persistent dollar strength will prompt China to accelerate the pace of the RMB's decline. And then, more generally, there's the nagging fear that greenback gains could trigger EM crises. Consider this simplistic but effective bit from the Washington Post:

The first thing you need to know is that the rest of the world has borrowed a lot of dollars the last eight years. About $4 trillion, to be exact. Since 2008, dollar loans to non-bank borrowers outside the United States have gone from $6 trillion to almost $10 trillion, with emerging markets making up the majority of that increase. Their dollar debts, according to the Bank for International Settlements, have actually more than doubled during this time from $1.7 trillion to $4.5 trillion. And that makes them particularly vulnerable to the vicissitudes of the currency markets. Think about it like this. If you borrow in dollars but earn most of your money in something other than the dollar, then your debts will get harder to pay back any time the dollar increases in value - which it really has the last two and a half years. Indeed, on a trade-weighted basis, the dollar has shot up 26 percent against a broad basket of currencies since the middle of 2014. That should only continue under President Trump. Why? Well, the Federal Reserve's latest minutes show that it thinks Trump's tax cuts, if they happen, will force it to raise rates faster than it thought it would just a few months ago. Otherwise, the Fed worries, the economy might start to overheat a little. So that means our interest rates should be even higher compared to the rest of the world's than they already are, which, in turn, should push the dollar up even more than it has already gone. It's hard to say when, but at some point emerging market borrowers are going to have trouble paying back their dollar debts if the dollar keeps going up - especially if we put up tariffs that make it harder for them to earn dollars in the first place.

Here's a chart which illustrates the $10 trillion figure cited above and puts it in the context of EUR and JPY denominated debt:

On that point, about the only thing we can hope for is that this round of dollar strength is "good" (as opposed to "bad"). Here's Morgan Stanley to explain the distinction (my highlights):

The USD advance witnessed early last year was EM focused and in this sense, it was a 'bad' rally. When the USD rallies against EM,global economic costs tend to be high,as opposed to a 'good' rally where the USD rallies against low-yielding currencies such as the EUR and JPY. The BIS has shown that EM currency weakness that pushes local funding costs higher by reducing EM access to international funding pools creates growth-reducing second-round effects. Seeing the USD higher against low-yielding currencies is supportive of global growth. This applies especially in the current situation, with low-yielding sovereign curves still trading near levels which we classify as leaving yield curves in 'exhausted' positions. EUR and JPY weakness is beneficial as it allows the ECB and BoJ to push local real yield levels down to desired levels. In this respect, low-yielding currency weakness against a rising USD is what we would call 'good USD strength'. Recent USD strength has been 'good USD strength'.

And so, as Morgan wrote in the same note, because a repeat of last year's USD pullback (from February through May following the so-called "Shanghai Accord") isn't likely given that all signs point to further dollar strength, we'll just hope this bout of greenback gains is the "good" kind.

To give you an idea of just how sure everyone is about the long dollar thesis, here's a chart from Barclays' global macro survey:

So anyway, that's the backdrop that we have to invest against and if you're the type who likes to keep it simple and stick to equities rather than risk getting caught up in the vagaries of rates and FX markets, Goldman has some advice: stick with firms that generate most of their sales domestically.

Here's a look at how an index of firms with high US sales has performed against an index of firms with high international sales (left pane). The indices are plotted against the dollar so that you can see the correlation.

And here's a full revenue breakdown for S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) companies if you need a handy pocket guide to reference when thinking about which sectors are best positioned to benefit from a stronger dollar dynamic:

Click to enlarge

In the end, you likely won't be able to escape the long dollar trade.

So unless you want to take the plunge and become a currency speculator and/or a rates trader, do yourself a favor and make sure your equity positions are set up for success.

