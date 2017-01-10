Kimberly-Clark Is Down On Its Luck... Time To Buy?

Despite being at a 52 week low, shares are still valued well over its ten-year P/E average.

As a retail investor, I like to keep a big "watch list" of stocks, which I monitor every morning. Most of these stocks are dividend payers and dividend growers. One of those names is Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), which is bouncing around its 52-week low.

Click to enlarge

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Typically, when a non-cyclical Fortune 500 company with a long record of dividend growth hits its 52 week low, I sound the alarm to buy, or at the very least I prefer to take a closer look. These types of consumer goods and staple stocks have a place in every dividend investor's portfolio, I believe. This article looks at some of Kimberly-Clark's latest results, its valuation, and what investors can expect going forward.

Anemic top-line growth

To cut to the chase, the reason shares of Kimberly-Clark are down is because revenue growth is becoming increasingly difficult. Unsurprisingly, the company continues to improve productivity and remove costs from the equation, which have generally lead to improved margins on its consumer products, but top line numbers have been close to flat, and sometimes worse in the case of currency headwinds.

For example, overall sales were down 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter. Volume was flat, but currency had a negative effect of 2 percentage points which helped drag down overall sales. Of the business segments, sales in personal care declined 1.9%. Despite volume growth of 3% and organic revenue growth of 1% in this segment, currency impacts brought this segment into negative territory.

Consumer tissue overall sales declined 3.7%, with volume declining 2% and currency impacts taking another bite out of revenue as well. 'KC Professional' sales decreased 2.9%, with volumes also down 2% and currency had another 2 percentage point impact.

Management summed the quarter up to China demand being flat but increased competition. Latin American markets saw volumes shrink on a difficult economy, particularly in Argentina and Brazil, especially because Kimberly-Clark's brands are seen as premium products in that region. North America was 'fine,' and numbers there were only weak because of tough comparables. Western Europe was 'weak' due to Brexit fears and some customers not wanting to hold much inventory as a result of those fears. I suspect that trend will reverse in coming quarters.

Adjusted gross margins increased 30 basis points to 36.4%. This was due to cost savings and input deflations. As of the end of Q3 of the year Kimberly-Clark managed $295 million of "FORCE" cost savings, which should be permanent and not merely seasonal. There was another $10 million of cost deflation on the quarter, thanks mostly to lower fiber costs.

All this has lead to EPS in the quarter growing by 1% year on year. From what I could decipher, it doesn't appear that management sees its sales and EPS turning around in the foreseeable future, even though the company has maintained market share with a few one-off exceptions.

Is Kimberly-Clark a buy?

The bottom line is, investors don't want to pay up for a company that isn't growing, and this is why Kimberly-Clark is bouncing off its lows. But is the stock cheap and worth buying? Well, despite being at a 52 week low, I don't think shares are particularly cheap by historical standards.

According to data from FAST Graphs, Kimberly-Clark has averaged a price to earnings of 16.6 times over the past ten years. As of today, Kimberly-Clark trades at 19.4 times trailing, operating EPS. So, even though this stock is at a 52-week low, it still trades at a substantial premium to its average valuation.

Considering the fact that there is little top line growth to be seen in this company, I would prefer to add shares of Kimberly-Clark down closer to 17 times earnings or lower. This is particularly true given the company's non-cyclical nature of its earnings. Shares of Kimberly-Clark would be at around $100. Shares are currently above $116.

If you're interested in Kimberly-Clark, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following this company regularly, and will provide update articles when doing so is material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.