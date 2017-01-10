Anticipation Building For Good News From Gilead

Click to enlarge Introduction

After reading SA articles over the weekend from Shock Exchange, Orthodox Investor and DoctoRx, I woke Monday morning thinking about Gilead with an earworm for Carly Simon singing "Anticipation" constantly replaying in my head.

Then, as I am finishing Monday coffee two more articles with encouraging titles are on offer, one, by The Value Portfolio, with the truly sensuous title, "Gilead Sciences: Top Biotech Pick for the Next Decade". Holy Cow!

Either the next decade is going to be a real bummer for biotech, or Gilead is going to have to rev itself up big time. I am expecting the latter, but on a decadal time scale; which means progress will take place in a thoughtful and careful progression.

Gilead's three year price action has been boring with a capital "B"

Even buy and hold investors like to see a little upward tilt to their holdings from time to time. When it comes to Gilead's stock price over the last three years, such investors have been disappointed.

During the last three years Gilead's stock price has been a big fat blah. Holders have collected a modest quarterly dividend.

For those who bought in the halcyon days from to July 2015, Gilead has been like (I'm going from reportage not experience) a really bad acid trip. The stock has shaved >40% off its value from top to bottom. That is a level of loss that is truly horrific.

Anticipation is building for a leveling off of HCV earnings, or possibly a spike

Gilead's HCV revenues went ballistic during 2014 and 2015. They have been coming back closer to earth ever since. It is truly a story for the ages. In 2013, Gilead's HCV revenues were $139.4 million about half of which was due to inventory stocking for Sovaldi. In 2014, Gilead's HCV revenues were $12,410 billion. They continued spiking higher in H1, 2015 only to level off and start declining in 2016, as shown in the partial slide below from Q1, 2016

Now, as we approach the earnings report for Q4, 2016 due in the next few weeks, many are hoping that Gilead's HCV revenues can find an equilibrium. Perhaps the thinking goes if HCV revenues would level, Gilead's price could go up.

Is this just crazy thinking? There are potential catalysts. Noted Gilead bear, the Shock Exchange has posited prison administrators as one such positive. Every so often commenters venture an opinion that Chinese sales could rake in a tidy sum. The Value Portfolio article referenced above touches on that point.

My recollection from earnings reports of several quarters back is that Gilead discussed the subject, always as a far distant prospect. I don't recall the subject coming up in recent quarters. I take that as good news. The Chinese market is such a vast and fiddly place for US companies that its best to leave all negotiations as private as possible until there is something concrete to report.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) has given some potential of a positive catalyst insofar as it added Harvoni to its formulary for 2017. It is not clear how this will play out from a margin perspective but it is a change and unlikely to be negative in overall impact.

Anticipation is building for good pipeline announcements

Gilead's pipeline has shown some serious calcium deposits when it travels outside its core HCV/HIV franchise areas. In those two areas it has marched out a golden stream of hits that is unmatched. Consider its recent FDA approvals for its TAF regimens in HIV and its sterling string of HCV approvals now being tested, perhaps for the last time, with its pending sof/vel/vox application.

Gilead also received recent FDA approval for its TAF based HBV therapy, vemlidy. This is a string of approvals of real note. Check out its website pipeline approval timeline.

Now if it can just do the same in its sole surviving HCB candidate therapy, GS 9620, scheduled to report phase 2 results this quarter.

Gilead also has a lucky cohort of 7 phase 3 candidates currently in its pipeline outside its HIV/HCV/HBV wheelhouse, three in Hematology/Oncology, one in cardiovascular and another threesome in Inflammation/Respiratory.

Milligan's late breaking JPMorgan Healthcare Presentation has juiced anticipation on the pipeline and dampened it on HCV

After I had submitted this article I had a chance to check out CEO Milligan's recently published transcript of his presentation on 1/9/17 a the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. In most respects the presentation was rehashing old news. He provided a grand vision of Gilead's accomplishments which I found compelling and heartfelt. I suggest you read it if you are thinking of selling your Gilead stock.

There were three areas where his discussion impacted this article. He sorely downplayed any notion that HCV revenues are going to rebound. He noted that Gilead's revenues depend on how many patients start therapy. He was effusive as to the power and range of Gilead's HCV therapies, but nonetheless was brutally frank about his expectation for the near term:

...it's getting harder and harder to bring those patients into care. And as we think about the market and we think about the future of this, it is increasingly difficult to drive patients into care. As you can imagine, for our HCV franchise, the number one driver of revenues is patients coming into care, and so that is going to be the focus of our coming year. But we do think it will be harder and harder to bring patients into care and we will have to do what we can to bring those patients in.

HCV will remain a jumbo sized fount of ongoing cash for Gilead but it will not drive growth.

To the same extent that he downplayed HCV growth he was quite sanguine about the prospects for HIV. As has been the case in recent quarters, growth in the near term will be sourced in Gilead's highly successful newly introduced HIV therapies. In this regard he stated:

Last year, at this conference, we predicted that Genvoya would be the second-best product launch through its first year after Atripla. Atripla had been the previous best launch. And through the first six months of last year, that looked to be a pretty accurate prediction. However, what we saw was an increasing utilization in switches and increasing utilization in naïve patients and we now see that Genvoya and comparing its first year of launch to all other products has now had the best first year on the market, surpassing Atripla, surpassing Viiv's Triumeq, and far surpassing Stribild, which it is largely an option to use instead of.

The last point I am going to highlight from the JPMorgan Conference has to do with Gilead's oncology prospects. Milligan seemed to throw up his hands on Gilead's late stage candidate Momelotinib, a not unexpected reaction.

However, he was optimistic about GS 5745 for gastric cancer, noting:

This is 5745 looking at a patient data set of about 30 patients, looking at responses when given 800 mg every two weeks plus modified FOLFOX. So, a standard chemotherapy regimen in these patients. We treated 30 patients. And as you can see, the vast majority had a response and many had a pronounced response, with about 45% having more than 50% response rate. In this study, versus a historical control rate, we see a progression-free survival time of almost 14 months compared to about six months historically. So, very interesting and intriguing data set. And that led us to start the large Phase III studies, the larger studies we're doing currently.

The real excitement he saved for last.

Likewise, with entospletinib, that is a Syk inhibitor that was invented at Gilead. We're studying this with the treatment of AML. We looked at a couple of different groups, but we have had a pretty pronounced remission. If you focus on top grid where we're doing in combination with a chemotherapy backbone, we, in fact, had 100% remission rate with ten out of ten patients going into remission. [emphasis added]

These are open label phase 2 results so they presumably have a long way to go. Certainly this is going to be an exciting time for Hematology/Oncology at Gilead.

Many are anticipating astute acquisition(s)

I have tried not to join the widespread speculation on acquisition targets or timeframes. There is plenty of such speculation abroad without another 2¢ worth. However, one cannot properly address Gilead's prospects without acknowledging that it, like many others in and out of biotech, is constantly on the prowl for acquisitions to goose growth.

Gilead started 2017 with a new year's announcement that has thrown a massive chunk of red meat to all those who are awaiting Gilead's next great acquisition. On January 3, 2017 Gilead issued a press release announcing that Alessandro Riva, MD was joining Gilead as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head.

Dr. Riva is no ordinary hire. His prior position with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) as described in the press release leaves no doubt on this score. It describes Dr. Riva's position at Novartis in glowing terms as one where he:

...served as Head, Global Oncology Development. He was responsible for the development of more than 20 cancer compounds, including targeted and immune-oncology therapies and for many worldwide regulatory approvals of innovative medicines in both solid and hematological malignancies. He was also a member of the Novartis Oncology Division Executive Committee, Development Committee, Translational and Early Development Committee and Innovation Management Board. During his 12 year tenure at Novartis he was involved in several worldwide drug approvals.

Perhaps it's the sector, yet somehow Novartis' stock chart is eerily similar to Gilead's. Novartis has puzzled one SA contributor

Click to enlarge

with its recent moves and discouraged another. Its cancer program recently endured a major reshuffling. Accordingly, one can judge that Dr. Riva made a decision that his current position was suboptimal. He left a dysfunctional organization and Novartis' loss is likely to be Gilead's gain.

Dr. Riva will report to Dr. Hutchinson, who is currently:

responsible for Gilead's development programs in liver diseases, hematology and oncology, and inflammatory and respiratory diseases.

This implies that no major reorganization of the hematology/oncology function is envisioned. To me this suggests that Dr. Riva is being eased into his new role and is not likely to make short term changes in Gilead's operations. Based on CEO Milligan's JPMorgan remarks Gilead believes its existing hematology/oncology pipeline has some real firepower.

Conclusion

Gilead is going nowhere fast. However, its current position is one of unparalleled strength, so there is no particular need for the disruption that is inherent in rapid change.

Gilead owns the declining cash cow HCV which assures it the funds to pursue initiatives on its own terms. Gilead has a vigorous and growing HIV franchise which is eclipsing HCV in terms not only of growth and importance but also of scale.

The onboarding of Dr. Riva as a resource to Gilead's hematology/oncology function is an incremental change. It fits my understanding of Gilead's approach to advancing itself. According to CEO Milligan's JPMorgan remarks Gilead's in house hematology/oncology function has prospect to serve as a third leg to the Gilead stool.

And, I have not even mentioned NASH. It should be coming up in positive ways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.