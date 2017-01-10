The Recession That Didn't Happen

But US Manufacturing now only represents 12% of US economic output.

The trend in the US Industrial Production Index (INDPRO) suggests that the US equity markets should not be climbing higher because the US economy should be in a recession.

At least that is what the data pattern for the INDPRO over the last twenty years indicates.

Since 1997 whenever the US Industrial Production Index has posted a monthly close below its 26-week moving average it has been the harbinger of an impending economic contraction and a significant drop in the SP500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The US Industrial Production Index is an economic indicator that measures the real output for all facilities in United States manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities. The index is compiled on a monthly basis to bring attention to short-term changes in industrial production. Growth in the production index from month to month is an indicator of US economic growth.

The index is currently at 103.86 (as of the end of November 2016), down from 104.32 to the previous month and down from 104.49 from one year ago. This is a change of -0.44% from October 2016 and -0.60% from November 2015.

The Bearish Signals

February 2001

The INDPRO closed below its 26-week moving average at the end of February 2001. The US economy officially entered a recession in March 2001. From the end of February 2001 to the trough of the downturn, the SP500 fell 38.6%.

April 2008

The INDPRO closed below its 26-week moving average at the end of April 2008. The US economy officially entered a recession in December 2007. From the end of April 2008 to the trough of the downturn, the SP500 fell 50.9%.

February 2016

The INDPRO closed below its 26-week moving average at the end of February 2016. The US economy has NOT entered a recession. From the end of February 2016 to today the SP500 is UP 7.34%

Warning Signal But No Recession?

Why was this time different? Why did not we not see an US economic contraction shortly after February 2016 similar to what we saw in 2001 and 2008?

Perhaps the answer lies in the fact that manufacturing is no longer the engine that drives th US economy.

As of the end of 2015, the US "manufacturing sector accounted for around 12% of US economic output, making it more than five times smaller than services."

The US manufacturing sector employs approximately 20 million Americans while the US services sector employs approximately 120 million.

The fact is that US manufacturing data are no longer a reliable data set to follow in order to get a reading on whether the broad US economy is growing or contracting.

A More Reliable Economic Indicator

The US ISM Non-Manufacting PMI index is an index based on surveys of more than 400 non-manufacturing firms' purchasing and supply executives, within 60 sectors across the nation, including construction, agriculture, communications, transportation, and retail.

The chart above shows the US ISM Non-Manfacturing PMI Index since 1997 to present: the black dotted line is the Mean and the blue shaded area is the variance for the monthly index data. A reading below 50 percent indicates the non-manufacturing sector of the US economy is generally expanding; a reading below 50 percent indicates that the sector is contracting. Note that the index dipped below 50 percent both in early 2001 and late 2007 - corresponding with the recessions that began during those time periods.

But take a look at the dip below the mean which occurred at the beginning of 2016 - the index bent but did it not break. Although the index dipped below its mean, it managed to stay above the important 50 percent level. In fact, the index has not dipped below 50 percent since early 2010, and the US has not experienced a recessionary period over this time period.

Conclusion

When the US Industrial Production Index broke below its 26-week moving average in February 2016, the negative dip in US manufacturing activity was not accompanied by a contraction in the US services sector. And since the services sector now represents about 60% of the US economic output, the slowdown in manufacturing was not enough to tip the economy into a recession.

The lesson here is to focus on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Index in order to gauge whether the US economy, as a whole, is expanding or contracting.

We will be keeping a close eye on this index going forward and use it as a an early warning signal should the monthly data dip below 50 percent.

The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI index number is released on the third business day after the reporting month ends. The latest release was on January 5 for the December 2016 data; the forecasted number was 56.6, but the actual number came in higher at 57.2. The next release date is February 3, 2017. You can find the detailed report for each month on the Institute for Supply Management website.

