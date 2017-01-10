Hundred Thousand Dollars Income Portfolio - January Update

I have chosen to invest in Aflac, a dividend aristocrat with a P/E ratio significantly below the market average. Aflac has remained committed to shareholders for years.

In the most recent month, I sold my investments in the Pimco Strategic Income Fund and the Pimco High Income Fund. These are both closed-end funds that have dropped down.

I have continued to work towards my goals for the Hundred Thousand Dollars Income Portfolio. At the same time, I have worked to turn the portfolio towards safer dividend aristocrats.

The Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio is continuing to work towards its goal of 250 thousand in annual income. The changes in this portfolio are being accomplished by selling ETFs and riskier companies and moving towards dividend aristocrats. This should help continue the portfolio's long-term goal of seeing its income grow from safe investments.

Introduction

Almost two years ago, I wrote the original article for the Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio. A few months after the original article, some commentators asked me about the portfolio that has allowed me to comfortably retire. As a result, roughly a year and a half ago, I wrote the first article for the Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio, the portfolio that has allowed me to retire. After seeing advice from people on Seeking Alpha, the portfolio has seen a number of changes.

One of the most important changes I made for the portfolio, stemming from the large number of changes I was making to the portfolio as a result of my readings from Seeking Alpha, was the establishment of a goal for the portfolio. The goal was set to achieve 250 thousand dollars in annual income for the portfolio. The portfolio was restricted to 500 thousand dollars in new cash on top of the present portfolio, which limits the portfolio while setting me a goal to accomplish.

For the purposes of simplicity, we will assume that all of the dividend income from the portfolio is being removed. This dividend income will be used to cover my life expenses or be placed into other investments outside of this portfolio.

Portfolio

This is the fifth installment of the portfolio after I announced my goal of achieving $250 thousand in annual income. This included the $500 thousand limit to new purchases made after the initial announcement of the portfolio's goal six months ago.

Name (Ticker) Share Count Yearly Dividend SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) 3000 $15960 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA: VTI) 6000 $12960 Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) 3000 $4440 AT&T (NYSE: T) 3000 $5880 Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) 3000 $12960 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) 1500 $0 Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) 3000 $8040 Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 3000 $9600 Realty Income (NYSE: O) 4000 $9600 Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) 3000 $5640 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) 30000 $12000 Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) 1000 $0 Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) 2000 $7000 Vanguard Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA: VHT) 1500 $3120 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) 3000 $6960 Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) 1500 $3600 Altria (NYSE: MO) 2000 $4880 Aflac (NYSE: AFL) 2500 $4300 Click to enlarge

Annual Dividend Income: $126,940

Total Cash: $7789

Portfolio Discussion

As we can see above, for the portfolio, some changes have occurred, but the portfolio has remained focus on the goal of heading towards $250 thousand in annual dividend income. While dividend income did decrease some compared to last month's article, I have remained focused on the goals of the portfolio I discussed above in the thesis. This is the goal of selling ETFs and riskier investments and moving towards dividend aristocrats.

In this article, I sold my investments in the Pimco Strategic Income Fund and the Pimco High Income Fund. Both of these are closed end funds that yield in the double-digits. As a result, both of these companies have experienced poor capital performance with both companies stock prices roughly 30% their 2012 highs. This in the face of a broader market that has seen its stock price increase significantly as evidenced by the S&P 500.

While these decisions have resulted in the portfolio's dividend income decreasing significantly, this investment has been placed in a noticeably more secure company, Aflac. 2500 shares of Aflac have been purchased providing the portfolio with a very respectable $4300 in annual dividend income. At the same time, Aflac is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend annually for several consecutive decades.

Aflac is a provider of insurance and the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States. The company was originally founded in 1955 and has since grown to an insurance company with a market cap of almost $30 billion. The company operates solely in the United States and Japan meaning it has significant room for growth. At the same time, the vast majority of the company's policies in the United States are issued on a payroll deduction basis.

The fact that these premiums are deducted directly from the payroll means that they are paid regularly and on time. This means that the vast majority of Aflac's income is secure and should experience continued growth. At the same time, Aflac currently has a P/E ratio of 11 compared to the S&P 500 P/E ratio of just over 26. That shows that not only does Aflac operate in a strong market but the company is undervalued compared to the remainder of the market.

Aflac Shareholder Capital Returns - WP

On top of this, Aflac has shown a strong and continued commitment to shareholders, the kind of commitment that I like to see. Aflac, as a dividend aristocrat, has continued to increase its dividend year over year. In fact, since 2004, Aflac has more than doubled the company's dividends.

These increasing dividends combined with the company's share repurchases are in spite of Aflac maintaining a very low payout ratio of roughly 50%. And here we can see why Aflac is so impressive as an investment. The company, in 2013, repurchased almost $1 billion in shares, or roughly 3.5% of the entire company. These repurchases have continued.

And this is combined with an ever increasing dividend and a very low payout ratio. This shows not only Aflac's commitment to rewarding shareholders but its commitment to continue doing so.

Conclusion

The Hundred Thousand Dollars Of Income Portfolio has seen a number of recent changes according to my goals. My goal is to see the portfolio reach 250 thousand dollars in annual income, all while increasing the safety in the portfolio. In the most recent month, I turned the portfolio away from higher risk Pimco closed-end funds and instead purchased 2500 shares of Aflac.

Aflac is an insurance company that operates solely in the United States and Japan. In the United States, the majority of the company's income come from payrolls meaning it is very secure. On top of this, Aflac is continue to trade below the market average P/E ratio, while increasing its dividends and repurchasing its shares.

I look forward to reading in the comments what you think about the recent changes to the Hundred Thousand Dollar Income Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, BRK.B, BUD, CELG, CVX, ED, FRO, GILD, HCP, JNJ, MO, O, SPY, T, VHT, VDE, VNQ, VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.