Hormel Foods Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, January 9.

Bullish Calls

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQT): It's a good stock but Cramer prefers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) which is also held by his trust.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL): It's a long-term buy as they are transforming towards being organic. It's not a Trump stock though.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): As more states keep making marijuana legal, the company will lose value. Cramer likes the stock but he's not enthusiastic about it.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG): It's not expensive and is low on risk.

Bearish Calls

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS): "I am a guy who believes that you have to buy the highest quality in the business, even if it is more expensive. So, I'm going to tell you that my charitable trust has been buying Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) because I am more concerned at most about the idea that oil doesn't go up that much from here."

Chemours (NYSE:CC): It has had a big run. Book profits.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): Wait till it gets lower.

