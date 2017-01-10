A Conservative Asset Manager For The Income Investor Looking For Consistency

Investment Thesis

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is what I call a boring investment, and boring in the world of investing is something I find very attractive. Boring means that I will see solid results, year after year, with very little excitement. I personally want a boring investment for two reasons:

Boring = Consistency Consistency = Income Investing

Although EV operates in a highly competitive industry and is at the top end of its 52-week high, it still has room to run. EV's track record of 36 annual dividend increases and total return to shareholders through multiple recessions helps differentiate EV from competition with short-term records. EV embraces the idea of being boring, and its never looked so good.

Eaton Vance Corporate Overview

Eaton Vance can trace its roots as far back as 1924, but has existed in its current form since 1979 when two Boston-based investment managers merged (Eaton & Howard, Inc. and Vance, Sanders, and Company). In the 38 years of EV's existence, performed considerably well through a plethora of recessions. EV's primary function is to provide investment guidance and counseling services. Investment advice is not the only thing that EV takes seriously, because it also carries with it one of the longest running annual-increased dividends of any company. Since 1981, EV has paid a dividend with regular annual increases, resulting in its 36th year of annual dividend growth. This kind of consistency is the kind of thing I am looking for in a potential investment.

Product Lines

For EV, their primary goals is to serve individual investors, financial advisors, and institutional investors. These strategies are broken down into the following areas:

Equity Strategies

Alternative Strategies

Income Strategies

For EV, a professional staff of portfolio managers and researchers is paramount to their success. For example, in the fixed-income realm, EV touts that the average experience of a portfolio manager is 21 years of industry experience, and research analysts averaging 15 years. These same employees have an average tenure of 12 years and 8 years at EV respectively.

Future Earnings Estimates

EV's fiscal 2016 shows EPS of $2.20, and Diluted EPS of $2.12. Earnings estimates for the upcoming years according to The Street are as follows:

2017 - $2.39/share 2018 - $2.76/share

This represents 8.6% EPS growth in 2017 and 15.5% growth in 2018. The Steet's current price target is $52.01.

Payout Ratio

I have compiled a chart of other asset managers in the industry to give perspective on where EV stands in the industry. The chart below focuses on dividend rate, payout ratio, and length of annual dividend increases. Stocks used include: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB), Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK), Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), and Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR).

Stock Symbol Dividend Rate Payout Ratio Increases AllianceBernstein AB 7.39 104% 5 Years Oaktree Capital OAK 6.38% 92.20% 0 Years Blackstone Group BX 5.38% 85.40% 4 Years T. Rowe Price TROW 2.86% 50.10% 30 Years Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.59% 32.80% 7 Years Eaton Vance EV 2.56% 45% 36 Years Franklin Resources BEN 1.96% 30.30% 35 Years Evercore Partners EVR 1.89% 32.60% 8 Years Click to enlarge

From this table, we can see that there are two other companies that share similar payout ratio and history of annual dividend increases similar to EV. Outside of TROW and BEN, most of EV's competition had to postpone or slash their dividend because of the financial crisis in 2008. By maintaining a modest payout, EV has been able to maintain solid dividend increases and has performed four separate stock splits starting in 1997.

While a 2.56% dividend yield from today's price does not seem attractive, it is important to remember that the dividend increases are equally just as important. In EV's case, they give regular increases and have issued a number of special dividends along the way. The following table was assembled from the dividend payment history provided by www.dividend.com, and is intended to show the growth of EV's dividend over the last 5 years.

Year Dividend Annual Growth 2017 1.12 5.66% 2016 1.06 6.00% 2015 1.00 13.64% 2014 0.88 10.00% 2013 0.80 5.26% 2012 0.76 5 Year Average Dividend Growth 8.11% **Removed special dividend from payout in 2013 Click to enlarge

Total Stock Performance

Only recently has EV recovered to a price level where the stock had originally leveled off and then dropped off. The five year-chart below from capitaloneinvesting.com shows that there has been minimal capital appreciation since January of 2013.

Click to enlarge

Although current performance has languished, the total returns of EV since inception in 1979 have been tremendous. The following graph is from the 2015 Annual Report and shows the growth of $1,000 invested in EV on April 30 th, 1979.

Click to enlarge

I literally had to re-read the numbers, because EV's performance is the kind of growth that an investor dreams of. Additionally, this rate of growth makes EV one of the best performing stocks since April 30 th, 1979, by averaging annualized returns of 23.7%. In fact, EV would have been the best performing stock, but it was edged out by Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). The following table from the 2015 Annual Report shows the five best performing stocks since that time.

Click to enlarge

Performance Trends (2005 - 2015)

EV's annual reports are very simple to read, and that is something I appreciate, especially given the complicated nature of their business. In the 2015 Annual Report EV provides charts that shows trends for the last 10 years of business.

Growth of Assets Under Management (AUM) is usually a strong indicator as to whether EV is performing well, because outflows can be an indicator of funds not meeting investors expectations. For this graph, I expected to see a decline in 2008 because of panic from the financial crisis, but they have gone on to more than triple their AUM base since 2005. The following illustration from the 2015 Annual Report shows the operating income and total net income available to shareholders.

Click to enlarge

Seeing this drop in operating income back to 2012 levels was concerning at first, but the company notes that this reflects a one-time $73 million dollar fee used to "terminate certain closed-end fund service and additional compensation arrangements with a distribution partner in fiscal 2015" (2015 Annual Report). When this is taken into consideration, we can see that operating income and income to shareholders were at reasonable levels.

EV ends its fiscal year on October 31st, and the results from 2016 were exceptional (in my opinion). The following comes from the Five Year Financial Summary in the 2015 Annual Report. It starts with 2015 on the left and ends with 2011 in the far right column.

Click to enlarge

With the exception of the $1.00/share special dividend in 2013, we can see steady and consistent growth. The line I am most concerned with are the "Diluted" because it is a better indicator of actual earnings in the worst case scenario. For those unfamiliar with the terms, here is the definition from Investopedia.

Diluted Earnings Per Share - " Diluted EPS is a performance metric used to gauge the quality of a company's earnings per share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) if all convertible securities were exercised. Convertible securities are all outstanding convertible preferred shares, convertible debentures, stock options (primarily employee-based) and warrants. Unless the company has no additional potential shares outstanding, which is a relatively rare circumstance, the diluted EPS will always be lower than the simple EPS.

I am also willing to take into consideration "Adjusted Earnings Per Share" because this represents a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that gives value to non-controlling interests in affiliates, closed-end structuring fees, special dividends, and other one-time or irregular charges.

2016 - October 31 st Fiscal Year End Report

Here are the following takeaways from the October 31st Quarterly Report:

AUM - $336.4 Billion (2016) Vs. $311.4 Billion (2015)

Earnings Per Diluted Share - $.57/Share (Q3-2016) Vs. $.53/Share (Q3-2016)

Earnings Per Diluted Share - $2.12 (Fiscal 2016) Vs. $1.92 (Fiscal 2015)

I think most would agree that this performance by EV is nothing short of excellent. To have a Year-over-Year diluted earnings per share increase of 10.4% is something that all companies wish they could replicate.

Conclusion

Eaton Vance is a time-tested company that has proven it has shareholders in mind when it comes to creating value. Although the current dividend yield is sitting on the low-side and the stock price is sitting at all-time highs, EV has shown that it is providing the necessary growth to support meaningful dividend increases and continued capital appreciation. I rate the stock as a BUY at these levels for the most conservative income investor, because the dividend is not only safe, but growing. Based on current numbers, my BUY recommendation would change to a hold if the stock were to reach $50/share (approximately 15% capital appreciation from a current price of $43.69). For EV, it is important to maintain annual increases in its dividend because it is not something that can be regained overnight, and so it is reasonable to expect that EV will continue a strong and steady performance going forward.

