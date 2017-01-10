Market Needs A Selloff - Cramer's Mad Money (1/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, January 9.



The market has become too hot before getting into the earnings season which is not a good thing. "We want things cool. There is too much heat. That is why I'm hoping we get some more down days this week, just in case the earnings aren't as perfect as they need to be after this historic run," said Cramer.

The reason that the Dow has failed to hit 20,000 again is worrisome. The banks have led the rally on the back of deregulation and higher interest rates. So far, the rates have peaked and the banks have nothing left to rise.

The second issue is healthcare. The stocks have bounced back since the election, but they are one Trump tweet away from a hit back. That is why the JPMorgan healthcare conference has been mute on pricing.

Next issue is the price of crude. Oil price is trading in a range and Cramer expects it to move lower. This will prevent oil stocks from going higher. The last worry is the tech sector as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a top pick by Morgan Stanley because of the impending iPhone 8 and the possibility of repatriation relief. "I much prefer downbeat talk that keeps expectations low," said Cramer.

He is hoping for downgrades and negativity moving into the earnings season for a good setup for earnings.

Dow over 20K

While investors are looking for the Dow to hit 20,000, Cramer is questioning what it would take for the Dow to go beyond 20K and keep rising. "When you look at how far stocks would need to rally to get back to their all-time highs, you will find that many of these Dow names have been much higher in less fortuitous circumstances," he added. He gave a list of 12 stocks that have to rise more than 10% to get back to their old highs.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has to rise 32% to reach its high. With the strength in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it looks unlikely for Wal-Mart to help the Dow.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is 28% off its high. Cramer believes it can get there if there is a multiple expansion.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) needs to rally 26% to reach its high. This would mean a PE of 15 which looks unlikely.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) needs to rally 26% to reach its high. Cramer believes it can get there if the corporate taxes are cut. Till then, the rise could be difficult.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) can be a beneficiary of a domestic infrastructure program. Cramer believes it can get to its high based on commodity data cost cuts.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) need to rise by 17% to reach their highs. Based on crude price, it looks unlikely.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) can start rising on leadership change and restructuring. However, a 14% rally is a lot to ask.

Apple is 13% off its high. Cramer is concerned that the company hasn't augmented its service revenue stream or used cash to make acquisitions.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) needs 13% to reach its high. The legacy business is hurting the cloud business and Cramer thinks it cannot rally that much.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) needs to rally 12% for it to cross its high. With their theme park attendance, movies and potential to be a beneficiary of a corporate tax cut, it looks likely.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) needs to rise by 10%. They are up already and Cramer expects their numbers to go down.

All these stocks were at their highs before and Cramer thinks the path to get back there is not clear.

CEO interview - Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls has transformed a lot after its merger with Tyco and the automotive seating business spin off as a separate company called Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT). Cramer interviewed CEO Alex Molinaroli to hear what lies ahead.

Molinaroli said that they are not just an automotive company anymore. "When I look at our future, and you look at where we are with building controls, fire alarms, security systems; you can't get anything but excited about that. When you look at the end markets and what is going to happen, it's pretty exciting," he added.

On automation in commercial buildings, there are lots of possibilities according to Molinaroli, and Johnson Controls is talking to its customers to understand their needs. He also said that electric cars are still not mainstream technology even though the company still makes automotive batteries.

Adient

Cramer looked at the spun off part of Johnson Controls called Adient. It began trading as an independent company two months ago and since then has rallied 24%.

The company is one of the best with 34% market share in the US and has a wide variety of customers. The company is a leader in China too and gets 32% of its revenue from there. Cramer is worried about this due to Trump's stance on China.

The company has lot of possibilities to grow and boost its margins by cutting costs. They could be hurt by a strong dollar but Cramer thinks that the negatives are baked into the price but positives are not.

"This is a classic example of why I love break-ups," Cramer said. "And even when you consider that Adient is almost the quintessential non-Trump stock, I think it's too cheap to be ignored," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): It's a pure play on defense. It's a buy.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) vs. VMWare (NYSE:VMW): Cramer said he is more partial to Red Hat as there is less risk since expectations are relatively low.

Visa (NYSE:V) vs. MasterCard (NYSE:MA): Both companies are well run. MasterCard gets the edge due to change of leadership at Visa.

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Cramer's trust owns the stock. Their balance sheet is good and they can do buy-backs. Cramer is positive on the stock.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): They are expected to report good numbers. The stock has however run up too much and needs to cool down.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.