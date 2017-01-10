Valeant - Announcing 2 Divestitures Within A Day, At What Appear To Be Reasonable Multiples

While the outcome for equity holders remains highly uncertain, these developments are encouraging, as bondholders should be encouraged as well.

This suggests that management is playing the negotiations well, despite standing in a difficult corner, trying to preserve value for equity investors.

Valeant announces two divestitures and while few financial details are released, the sales prices look encouraging.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) finally announced some much needed asset sales in order to tackle its +$30 billion debt load, a highly leveraged position which it incurred during its roll-up strategy in recent years.

The divestitures are small, but announcing two deals in as many days is encouraging. This is certainly the case as the valuation multiples received for the assets look very reasonable, in a move which certainly preserves value for bondholders, but might alleviate concerns among equity holders as well. Despite this optimism, the outcome for (equity) investors remains uncertain as a lot of work remains to be done.

The final outcome for investors depends largely on the prices which management can fetch for the assets, but for now it has done a good job.

The Divestitures

Valeant announced that it has sold Dendreon to Sanpower, a large privately owned company in China. Valeant will receive $820 million in cash for the deal but will lose commercial product Provenge which was approved back in April of 2010 to treat prostate cancer. Valeant stands to make a profit on the deal, as it bought Dendreon when it faced financial difficulties two years ago in a $450 million deal.

While no sales numbers for Provenge are released, bankruptcy filings around the time of the transaction suggested that sale came in at $300 million a year in 2014. It is anyone´s guess what these sales look like at the moment, but it seems hard to believe that revenues have been up ever since on the back of the sales price and intensified competition.

The second deal was struck with L´Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY). For $1.3 billion, Valeant will sell CeraVe, AcneFree and its AMBI skincare brand, as these three businesses combined generate $168 million in sales. This suggests that Valeant has fetched a rather nice 7.7 times sales multiple for these growing assets.

All in all, that is roughly $2 billion in the pocket for Valeant. Assuming that sales of Provenge range at $150-$250 million at the moment, the company will lose roughly $300-$400 million in annual sales as a result of the deal.

Pro-Forma Impact

These deals mark a small but important step to reduce leverage. Net debt stood at $29.7 billion at the end of the third quarter. The asset sales of $2 billion reduce this number towards $27.7 billion.

The company revised its full year guidance when it released its third quarter results in early November. Sales are now seen at $9.6 billion, marking a $400 million reduction from the previous guidance. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA number was heavily adjusted as well. Falling from a previous guidance of $4.875 billion to just $4.3 billion, the adjustment has been even bigger than the expected reduction in sales. Despite the painful reduction, adjusted EBITDA margins are still seen at 45% of sales.

Assuming that the divestments will reduce sales by $300-$400 million, Valeant is now a $9.2-$9.3 billion business. Adjusted EBITDA could fall from $4.3 billion to roughly $4.1-$4.2 billion as a result of the divestments. The reduction in new debt towards $27.7 billion implies that leverage now comes in at 6.7 times adjusted EBITDA, while this leverage still stood at 6.9 times based on the third quarter results.

Assuming that adjusted EBITDA margins of 45% can be applied to the Dendreon and sold skin care business, on combined sales of $300-$400 million, Valeant might have obtained a 11-15 times adjusted EBITDA multiple for these assets. This sounds like a very reasonable multiple and is certainly a good outcome for investors.

So the steps taken mark a modest improvement in the absolute and relative leverage ratios as liquidity will of course improve a lot as well. These are both very positive developments.

Important to notice, these two deals are important, but much more needs to be done, especially as sales are falling. Notably the sale of some of the skin care brands might hurt the growth profile of the pro-forma company as well, at a time when overall sales are already falling, as Valeant needs to make sure that it offers some organic growth potential as well.

Still Many Challenges, Working For Bondholders?

The news is good for all investors in Valeant, both equity and bond investors. The debt load remains very large and the future of equity investors remains highly uncertain. At $15 per share, the market value of the firm is little over $5 billion, yet bondholders have priority claims of nearly $28 billion by now over equity holders. With many bonds trading around 80 cents on the dollar, yields have risen to the high single digits.

With a current enterprise value of $33 billion and pro-forma adjusted EBITDA number of $4.1-$4.2 billion, valuations are not that demanding at 8 times adjusted EBITDA. The issue is that Valeant could still be hit by a few painful items including elevated financing costs, potential fines and dilutive actions which management has to take.

If the company can ¨smartly¨ divest assets and obtain a 10 times multiple on the overall portfolio, a $41-$42 billion valuation should theoretically leave another $13-$14 billion for equity holders, equivalent to nearly $40 per share. This shows the spectacular upside which might be within reach if management can deliver, yet it has to avoid selling assets at low multiples, as continued erosion of the core business continues to hurt the reported results as well.

Final Thoughts

I like these moves as the valuation of these sales look good, indicating to me that management is eager to negotiate good deals, even if the current situation is challenged. On the other hand, the company might have overplayed its hand as well in some negotiations. With Takeda having been in the market for Salix back in 2016, it seems that management has been asking a price which was too steep for the Japanese. Instead Takeda walked away and now bought ARIAD Pharma in a +$5 billion deal.

The situation remains too uncertain for me to consider, although it seems really wise for those who had short position to close and lock in some profits, as management is making good moves at good prices. While I am not considering to make a bet on the stock yet, some of the bonds certainly start to look appealing in the $70s.

