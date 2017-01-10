One cannot at least withhold a reluctant admiration for the wit that had conceived so bold a scheme, and the fell genius with which it was carried out.

-J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

We are now but ten days from ignition and lift-off. It is quite obvious to me that most people and institutions do not fully understand this. It is always so difficult to let go of the past, and more so, when the past has been influencing the present and the future for decades.

We are about to see the likes of what has not been seen during many people's lifetimes. January 20 will not be about passing the baton from the Democrats to the Republicans. Those that think that are far behind in their thinking, in my estimation.

This is not what will be happening!

The Democrat of it represents the Status Quo and the Republican of it has no meaning beyond that is the party to which Mr. Trump attached his agenda. "Politics as a profession" got busted by the American people and businessmen will be taking over the country. Get this firmly in your minds. The United States is about to be open for business and the skills, negotiating tactics and compromise solutions that will be enacted will be business efficacies.

The Republicans control both houses of Congress and while there will certainly be agitations, many Republicans are still in the profession of politics, I believe they will soon grasp the new era prompted by Mr. Trump because there will really be no choice. The "Lost Boys" will turn to Donald Trump for guidance.

Peter measures you for your tree as carefully as for a suit of clothes: the only difference being that the clothes are made to fit you, while you have to be made to fit the tree.

-J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

During the last eight years it has been fine to make a fortune if you were an athlete, a movie star or a high-tech inventor. However, if you were a business person or worked on Wall Street or worked at a bank, you were vilified for it. Wall Street and its cohorts became "whipping boys" as we deflected the criticism from where it belonged which was with the President and the Senate and the House and other institutions such as the Fed.

That is all going to change now!

As far as I am concerned the next ten days are nothing but air. They mean nothing at all and are just space to be filled until Mr. Trump becomes President. What anyone now says at the Fed has virtually no meaning because business people are about to be appointed to the Fed and the future will radically depart from both the past and the next ten days of vacant air.

The country, love it, like it, don't like it or hate it is getting down to business and that is just that!

The United States of America is going to be run as a business. This is the most critical component of winning at the Great Game during the next year. Politics, as usual, is "out" and business, as usual, is "in."

There will be less taxes, less regulations, less government and the thrust of every Agency in the government will be to do what is in America's interest which also translates into taking care of other nations or other foreign interests in a minimized fashion. What is good for America, I think, is going to be bad for the rest of the world, though no one will put it in those terms of course. "Make America Great Again" will be heralded but the last half of the sentence, "The heck with all the rest of them," will never be uttered at all. However, uttered or not, it is what will be undertaken and that is all there is to it, in my view.

I think that a huge component of this new strategy, of Mr. Trump's game plan, will play out in the energy sector and in short order. I believe there will be tax credits for American drilling, fracking and shale oil companies and huge pressures to "Buy American" as opposed to buying energy from overseas oil producing nations. I am of the opinion that the President and Congress will do everything within their power to first make America energy self-dependent and then to export energy as an off-set to the infrastructure costs.

The heat will be on!

I believe the banking sector will also thrive as less taxes, less regulations and less financial penalties become realities. In my opinion, it will not only be the bank equities but their debt that will flourish as earnings will far exceed expectations in the upcoming quarters. I would keep an eye on not just the large banks but the regional banks as winners in our new business environment.

Crossing the Rubicon

On today's date, January 10, 49 BC, Julius Caesar was the Governor of Gaul. It was on this day that he made the decision to take his legions across the river, the Rubicon, to invade Rome. This decision changed Western history.

Suetonius (AD 69-122) says he announced, "iacta alea est" (the die is thrown), then ordered his men across the river. Plutarch (AD 46-119) has a different version, recording that Caesar quoted his favorite Greek playwright, Menander, saying, "anerríphtho kybos" (let the die be cast).

Many people see Mr. Trump's Presidency as a continuation. I do not. For me, January 20 will turn out to be a major event in America's history.

"Let the die be cast!"