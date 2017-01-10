Boost Your Portfolio Income Through Options

Investors can also sell CALL options that, in our opinion, are an interesting way to create value in a portfolio.

A few days ago, we disclosed our portfolio holdings. We also mentioned that we enter 2017 with lots of skepticism. Risks abound and we take them seriously. Brexit negotiations, Trump policies, interest rates' rise, Eurozone political crisis and China real estate bubble are just some of the risks that could materialize in 2017. We don't think that any of these risks will arise in their full form. However, markets are expensive, so any minor adjustment in investors' perception would be detrimental to performance. A couple of simple metrics show how expensive these markets are: Market capitalization to GDP and Shiller P/E ratio. The market capitalization is 127% of national GDP. This means that markets are significantly overvalued (source: GuruFocus). Similarly, the Shiller P/E ratio reached 28, a high value compared to historical standards. In sum, despite the market enthusiasm, we start 2017 with a note of caution. We believe that our investment approach can provide good returns even if the market corrects itself and we will be ready to take advantage of any eventual corrections.

PUT options

One way to gain (or lose less) in a market correction is to trade options. An investor can buy PUT options to "insure" certain stock holdings. In practice, buying a PUT means that the investor has the right to sell a certain stock at a predetermined strike price. Therefore, the investor basically has a floor on how much his stocks will go down. For example, General Motors (NYSE:GM) today is priced at $36 per share. A January 2018 PUT with $30 strike price costs approximately $225. This means that the investor has the right to sell 100 GM shares between now and January 2018 at $30 each. Selling (i.e. exercising the option) will be convenient only if the stock price declines below $30, otherwise if, for example in January 2018, the stock is at $32 the investor is better off selling the shares in the open market for $32 rather than for $30 to his counterparty (the person selling him the PUT option). Hence buying a PUT option limits the potential loss for the next 12 months (usually many expiry dates are available). However, we are not big fans of this strategy.

When our stocks go down, we try to buy more, rather than sell them. In fact, we usually sell rather than buy PUT options. This means that we are on the other side of the trade. We give someone else the right to sell us a stock at a pre-determined strike price, within a certain timeframe. Therefore, if we like GM, but we think that $36 per share is too much, we offer someone else the right to sell us the stock at $30 and we get paid $225 for the risk that we have taken. Over the last few months, for example we have sold the following PUT options:

- Kroger (NYSE:KR), January 2017, for a strike price of $26.25

- Nike (NYSE:NKE), January 2017, for a strike price of $45 (in the end we ended up buying the shares directly, see our research note on Nike)

Both stocks held up, so the options will (probably) expire worthless within a week. This means that we have collected the premium but since the stocks have not reached the strike price, the options won't be exercised (i.e. the options' holder will not sell us the stocks).

CALL options

Another strategy that can be implemented, and that we like more is to sell CALL options. In this case, we sell the right to someone to buy our holdings at a predetermined strike price within a certain timeframe. They are betting that our stocks will increase in price (above the strike price) within the exercise period. We recently sold options in two of our holdings:

- General Motors (GM), January 2018, for a strike price of $40

- Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), January 2018, for a strike price of $30

In practice, the options' holder (the investor we sold them to) will exercise the option, and therefore buy the stocks from us only if, within a year, GM share price goes above $40 and AKRX goes above $30. Therefore, in this case we are limiting our upside potential. Yet, we are paid for this.

We usually sell CALL options for three main reasons:

- At these strike prices ($40 for GM and $30 for AKRX), we believe that our stocks will have limited upside potential in the next 12 months;

- We would be happy to sell these stocks at these prices anyway;

- The options' prices compensate us for the limit in the upside potential;

- More generally, we believe that the markets are pricey and have limited upside potential. Therefore, we think that also our stocks will not increase in value very much.

A few scenarios

In the GM case, we sold each option for $2.24 ($224).

- If GM stock price goes down from the current level of $36, we will make a yearly profit of 6.2% (option premium of $2.24) on top of GM dividend of 4.2%. Total of 10.4%. We will still own all our shares and therefore we will have a virtual loss on the share price decline. Yet, this will be offset by our gains from the option and the dividend. This means that up to a loss of 10% in the share price, we will still be even.

- If GM stock price increases up to $40 (strike price), we will make a yearly profit of 6.2% on top of GM dividend of 4.2% for a total of 10.4%. We will still own all our shares and therefore we will have a virtual gain on the share price increase.

- If GM stock price increases above $40, we will make a yearly profit of 6.2% from the option on top of GM dividend of 4.2% for a total of 10.4%. The option will be exercised and we will sell our shares at $40 per share (100 shares for each option). Therefore, our maximum profit for the next 12 months will be 6.2% (options' premium), 4.2% (dividend) and 11% stock price move from $36 to $40 for a total of 21.4%. All this is on top of our gains so far. We bought GM shares at an average price below $32 and received dividends of 2%. This means that our total gain on our GM holdings will be 37.7% for approximately 15 months holding.

In the AKRX case, we sold each option for $2.05 ($205).

- If, over the next 12 months, AKRX stock price goes down from the current level of $22.6, we will make a yearly profit of 9% (AKRX currently does not pay a dividend). We will still own all our shares and therefore we will have a virtual loss on the share price decline. Yet, this will be offset by the 9% option premium.

- If AKRX stock price increases up to $30 (strike price), we will make a yearly profit of 9% from the option. In addition, we will still own all our shares and therefore we will have a virtual gain on the share price increase.

- If AKRX stock price increases above $30, we will make a yearly profit of 9% from the option. The option will be exercised and we will sell our shares at $30 per share (100 shares for each option). Therefore, our maximum profit for the next 12 months will be 9% (options' premium) and 32.7% for stock price move from $22.6 to $30 for a total of 42%. This is on top of our gains YTD. A few days ago we bought AKRX shares at an average price of $21.45. Therefore, our total gain for 12 months will be 49%. Basically we paid $21.45 and we will sell at $32.05 (30+2.05).

Conclusion

Options' strategies can reduce losses or create interesting income opportunities. Considering current valuations, investors can protect their downside buying PUT options. Investors can also sell CALL options that, in our opinion, are an interesting way to create value in a portfolio. We recently sold CALL options in two of our holdings: GM and AKRX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, NKE, AKRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.