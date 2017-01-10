CenturyLink: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Bond Investor

Therefore, if you are comfortable with the effective yields CTL's notes offer they might be a reasonably safe long-term investment.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process, which works equally well with the notes I am about to review.

When considering the acquisition of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) notes, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the notes we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the CTL page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that CTL is a global communications company that provides cloud and IT services to millions of customers. It's a large cap company that was valued at $15.9 billion on 6/2/10 when it changed its name from CenturyTel.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any notes this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that CTL offers several remaining Notes, however, I will limit this article to CTAA, CTX, CTV, and CTZ offering initial respective yields of 7%, 7%, 6.875%, 6.625%. I initially wanted to select CTW, but discovered it has been partially called and I suspect it will be completely gone before too long, therefore I removed it from consideration.

Now let's click on CTX. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests most:

Click to enlarge

I like that the interest on this note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future.

These shares are callable on 4/1/17 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 4/1/52.

It pays a dividend of $1.75 per share per year, or 0.4375 per quarter, to be paid 1/1, 4/1, 7/1, & 10/1 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 3/23/12, these shares were rated by Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. This really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, this Note ranks senior to the commons and preferreds.

However, simply knowing and understanding the notes of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred or bond holder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of CTL.

Click to enlargeAbove is a screenshot of CTL's five-year chart. It's not very good as far as I'm concerned. It traded at $37.95 on 1/12/12 and is currently priced at $25.23. That's a loss of $12.72 during this time.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of CTL's present financial highlights.

Click to enlarge

The company's current market value is $13.86 billion. It earned $922 million on sales of $17.66 billion. During the previous year it's up 13.83%. Its current debt/equity is 1.42 and LT it is 1.31. In addition, it was recently upgraded from neutral to overweight by JP Morgan. As for a safe investment, I qualify this company as a no-brainer.

Now let's see how its note performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Let's see which of the four is the best buy at their current prices.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best CTX 4/1/17 1.75 25.30 1.75/25.30 6.92% CTAA 2/1/21 1.75 25.92 1.75/25.92 6.75% CTV 10/1/19 1.71875 25.36 1.71875/25.36 6.78% CTZ 9/15/20 1.65625 24.44 1.65625/24.44 6.78% Best Click to enlarge

This was an easy call; CTZ is the best buy. Because all mature several decades from now, their maturity is really irrelevant concerning which is the best buy. Although CTX offers the highest yield, it's callable in April and if called would lose its holder 0.30/share. CTV and CTZ offer equal yields, but because CTZ is less expensive it's the best buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.