Valeant Opens The Fire Hose

From Monday evening to Tuesday early morning, Valeant (NYSE:VRX) announced four pieces of key news that are an obvious attempt by management to begin unsettling the short position. Although these various pieces of news were probably settled at various times, they were certainly bundled together to have the greatest effect. Whether they will move the needle in Tuesday's trading session remains to be seen; however, each of these pieces of news are unambiguously positive for the turnaround story.

Dendreon sold for $820M

The first piece of news came late Monday evening when Valeant announced the sale of Dendreon for twice what it paid for it just two years ago. This is unambiguously the best piece of news that was announced from the news blitz. Regardless of the future profitability of the underlying asset (which I struggle to imagine would have positive cash flows with a total present value of $820M), the fact that Valeant has been able to sell a non-core, unattractive asset for more than its purchase price is excellent. Debt can now be instantly reduced, and that is much more important than the dubious value of those future cash flows.

Skin care products sold to L'Oréal for $1.3B

Next, Valeant announced the sale of three skincare products: CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi to L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) for $1.3B. At first glance, I was less than thrilled about the announcement, as CeraVe (a high cost lotion) would have seemed to be one of the core, durable cash flow holdings for the company going forward. However, anything is worth selling at a fair enough price point, as Valeant's CFO Herendeen recently stated in a conference call. As noted in the press release, the three products have annual revenues of only $168M, meaning the products were sold at an 8x sales multiple; that's hefty even for a high growth, decent margin suite of products including CeraVe.

Final thoughts

Prior to last night, I was considering exiting my VRX position, after a lack of meaningful progress with business divestitures and paring down debt. However, these two business sales have put me at ease for the time being. The best bear case (which may still be realized) is that Valeant will be unable to get a fair price for its assets. However, it will be hard to argue that this is the case if deals like the two current ones continue. Buying a company and selling it for double in just two years is obviously great for reducing debt in the case of Dendreon, while selling nearly any asset at 8x sales is likely at least a fair price. The importance of such positive deals cannot be overstated; so far Valeant has avoided giving up assets at firesale prices, and is instead receiving fair-to-generous valuations for them. Finally, Valeant announced progress in both a positive Phase III study and the expansion of an existing product line, both incrementally positive to the turnaround story.

I have recently become fairly skeptical of my speculative VRX position and remain concerned, but this news seems unambiguously bullish; it will be interesting to see the take out of the bear camp regarding these events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.