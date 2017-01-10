Axcelis Following A Different Plan As Semiconductor Tool Spending Ramps Up

Relative to the other semiconductor tool companies that I follow, Axcelis's (NASDAQ:ACLS) basic operating plan and drivers seem a little different than most. While the company is not unaffected by the drive toward new architectures in logic and memory chips, it's not as core to the story as it is for companies in other areas of the tool market like thermal processing, metrology, and packaging.

For Axcelis, the story is about carving out more share against Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), better addressing the full range of customers' ion implant needs, and exploiting growing investment in equipment for memory and "non-leading edge" chip types like sensors. Although I don't think Axcelis will achieve the same sort of margins I expect from Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK), Rudolph (NASDAQ:RTEC), or Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), the market doesn't expect that either and there may still be some upside as the company heads towards a revenue peak in the next couple of years.

The Junior Partner In A Virtual Duopoly

For all intents and purposes, the market for ion implantation equipment belongs to Applied Materials. Companies like Nissin Ion Implantation and Advanced Ion Beam Tech occasionally appear in due diligence, but Applied Materials has owned the lion's share of this market for quite some time. Axcelis has battled its way toward 20% share this year, from less than 10% as recently as 2013, helped in part by new product platform launches and new product iterations within those platforms.

Looking ahead, management believes its efforts to differentiate itself in the market, and the market's desire to have two viable competitors to spur innovation and competition, can help the company boost its share closer to 40%.

There really isn't an "unimportant" step in semiconductor fabrication, but ion implantation has clearly attracted less competitive interest. Be that as it may, ion implantation is still a step in the process - one where the equipment injects ionized dopants (like arsenic, boron, phosphorous, indium, and so on) into the wafer to make transistors. As chips have become more complex over time, the number of implants needed has climbed from less than 10 to around 20 for many standard types and 30 or more for more sophisticated architectures.

Within the market, there are three categories. High-current ion implanters can achieve tighter control processes and higher throughputs, and they make up about 60% of the market. Medium-current implanters are more about uniformity, consistency, and total lower operational costs and make up about 20% of the market. The remaining 20% is for high-energy implanters, which have a wide range of uses (they can be used for medium-current applications), but are also consistent and offer high throughputs.

Axcelis now offers products for all of these markets, with low double-digit share in high-current (the Purion H), mid single-digit share in medium-current (Purion M), and mid-50%s share in high-energy (Purion XE), where the company has really benefited from a significant productivity advantage over Applied Materials' systems.

The Way Forward

As I said in the open, the principal drivers for Axcelis aren't the same as for many other semiconductor names. While the company does have leverage to increased spending on tools from companies looking to start/expand production of more complex chip designs, it's not the same "increased steps per process story" as with other companies.

In fact, only about 15% or so of the company's market opportunity is in high-end logic and foundry opportunities like 14nm/16nm (and smaller...) FinFET). Around 45% of the addressable opportunity is from NAND and DRAM memory companies (like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU)), and the remaining 40% or so comes from so-called "non-leading edge" logic and foundry markets.

This category includes smaller foundries like United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) that aren't fighting for leadership on the cutting edges, as well as companies like Sensata (NYSE:ST) whose sensor fabs also don't operate on the leading edges (because the cost/benefit just doesn't make sense).

Those non-leading edge products may continue to be meaningful drivers for Axcelis. While the long-term market potential of Internet of Things (IoT) chips is still up for debate, players like Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) are typically producing these chips at 40nm because smaller nodes just aren't practical on a cost basis. Likewise with sensors, where the low individual ASPs make leading-edge technologies cost prohibitive.

But even so, demand for sensor chips is growing meaningfully and companies like Sensata need the better uniformity and lower contamination rates that Axcelis's Purion tools can provide. So even though Axcelis isn't a gatekeeper on the road toward 7nm/10nm and smaller nodes, they still have a pretty solid market opportunity in serving the needs of memory, IoT, sensor, and other logic chip companies.

As I said before, you can't really divide the markets very effectively by machine type. A little more than half of the opportunity in NAND is from high-current, but both medium-current and high-energy factor in as well. Likewise in DRAM where high-current is around 70% of the demand, but where the company still expects to sell medium-current and high-energy machines. High-energy will most likely really shine in areas like sensors, where the throughput advantage and reliability/consistency are big selling points.

The Opportunity

The addressable market for Axcelis moves up and down from year to year, as spending tends to be lumpy (particularly so with memory companies). According to Gartner, the market for ion implant equipment was less than $850 million in 2014, over $1 billion in 2015, and probably less than $900 million in 2016, with growth toward $1 billion in 2019 expected before a decline in 2020.

Since the introduction of the Purion M a few years ago, the company now has equipment to serve the entire market, and the objective now is to gain share. Gaining share from Applied Materials will be about addressing each market's particular needs - memory companies focus on total cost of ownership, high-end logic/foundry customers care most about yield, and sensor companies are going to have more nuanced trade-offs between cost of ownership, yield, throughput, and so on.

What can help drive more share for Axcelis? Some of it can be a desire in the industry to have two viable competitors. Customers won't buy Purions simply out of charity, but there is a vested interest in having two viable companies to keep pushing innovation forward. It also helps that, in my opinion at least, Applied Materials hasn't really made a priority of innovating in this space (particularly in areas like silicon carbide and galium nitride) - Applied Materials seems more concerned about its etch market position than grinding Axcelis back down into single-digit share.

The basic drivers, then, for Axcelis will be ongoing growth in demand for memory (particularly in servers/networking, SSD, and mobile), sensors (where growth in the auto sector is significant), and IoT. More specifically, demand for Axcelis will be driven by the needs of its customers to increase production and production efficiency, whether that means adding new lines or upgrading older equipment (which, as I said before, is 10 years or older in some cases).

I don't expect Axcelis to exceed long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits, but I do believe the next two to three years could see double-digit compound growth with a corresponding expansion of the EBITDA margin above the mid-teens. While none of this supports an especially compelling long-term cash flow-based fair value, an EV/revenue approach based on margins suggests that a high teens margin on peak revenue of over $400 million can support a fair value in the high teens today.

The Bottom Line

This is a high-risk situation, as Axcelis may not gain the share it hopes to in the high-current and medium-current markets and actual spending levels could disappoint if weaker end-user demand leads to less capex investment/reinvestment from the chip companies. That said, Axcelis does at least have a credible vision and it is one that doesn't require the company to be at the leading edges of the industry. In terms of risk/reward, then, I think Axcelis is at least worth a look though with the caveat that the market won't be forgiving if/when margins and bookings disappoint.