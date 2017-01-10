Mallinckrodt: Will The FTC Kill A Depomed Bid?

In 2015 Acthar was the most expensive drug purchased by the government. MNK was also accused of raising price of Synacthen Depot by 2,000% overnight.

Last week shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) surged 18% over a two day period on chatter that Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) would attempt to take it over:

I do not believe Mallinckrodt will buy Depomed or any other company that is potentially the sole source for a particular drug. Below is my rationale.

The Situation

Depomed is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on paid and other central nervous system ("CNS") conditions. The company's products include NUCYNTA ER, used by those who require [i] around the clock treatment for severe pain, [ii] long term opioid treatment and [iii] diabetic peripheral neuopathy ("DPN"), which is nerve damage caused by complications from diabetes. Depomed's NUCYNTA IR treats moderate to acute pain in adults, and a host of other products that treat everything from migraines to pain experienced by cancer patients. Per Intereconomia, Mallinckrodt previously offered $25 per share or $2.6 billion. No official sale announcement has been made.

Congress Vigilant Of Acquisitions By Price Gougers

Runaway drug prices have been put into the spotlight by Senator Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and President-elect Donald Trump. Lawmakers are also wary of serial acquirers of companies for the sole purpose of raises drug prices of the target company to justify the deal. Last month the Senate Special Committee on Aging released a 130 page report on price gouging. The report mentioned Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX), Rodelis Therapeutics.

The Senate identified similar traits amongst these companies including, but not limited to, [i] ensuring the company was the sole source of a particular drug; [ii] entering a small market or a market for "rare" diseases and [iii] increasing the price to whatever the market would bear. One of Congress' policy responses to price gouging is for the FTC to scrutinize mergers, particularly for the off-patent drug market.

I would not be surprised if Congress extended that scrutiny to the rare drug market that Depomed participates in. Such drugs might have limited competition in certain instances. Making acquisitions of rare drugs is one of Mallinckrodt's stated goals, so Depomed would fit its acquisitions screen. For its most recent quarter the company grew its top line by 14% Y/Y; sans acquisitions Mallinckrodt's revenue was only up 5%. It needs to remain acquisitive to keep growing. However, why Depomed?

Depomed's Q3 revenue of $110 million was up only 5% Y/Y. Its 26% EBITDA margins are paltry compared to Mallinckrodt's 41% margins. DEPO trades at 15x run-rate EBITDA, versus 8x for MNK. Why would Mallinckrodt be eager to pay a takeover premium for a company trading at 15x EBITDA and slow growth? Mallinckrodt would likely have to raise prices post-deal to generate acceptable returns.

Is Mallinckrodt On Congress' Radar?

Mallinckrodt was not mentioned specifically in the Senate Special Committee report, but odds are the company is on Congress' radar. According to the New York Times Mallinckrodt's Acthar was the most expensive drug, per patient, the government paid for in 2015, "Of the 3,100 beneficiaries using Acthar, Medicare spent an average of $162,371." In my previous article I described how Mallinckrodt raised the price of Synacthen Depot, an infant seizure drug, by 2,000% overnight

My previous article highlighted how Mallinckrodt raised the price of infant seizure drug Synacthen Depot by 2,000% overnight ... Infantile spasms are also known as West Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy found in babies with seizures. Apparently the price of Synacthen Depot increased from $33 per vial to $680 per vial -- so high that some health organizations delisted it. Given the company's history of price-gouging, I believe there is a high probability that Congress and the FTC give extra scrutiny to Mallinckrodt's acquisitions going forward.

Takeaway

I would hasten to say that any acquisitions of drugs for rare diseases or drugs where Mallinckrodt is the sole source will not be approved. Investors should ignore chatter of Mallinckrodt buying Depomed. Investors avoid MNK; its model of acquiring brands to growth revenue and earnings could be broken.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.