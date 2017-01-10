Valeant And The Secret Recipe To Deleverage, Survive And Flourish

By Parke Shall

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is trading higher this morning by double digits on much anticipated news that the company has finally sold some assets and begun what the market believes is an absolutely critical deleveraging process. This is a positive for VRX, not only because the company is doing the obvious and deleveraging to pay off some debt, but also because they got decent terms on the assets that they sold. Also, because it breaks a long period of time in which VRX was rumored to be making assets sales, but haven't been able to get anything done. Seeking Alpha reported early this morning on VRX's two asset sales, totaling about $2 billion:

After inking a deal to sell its Dendreon cancer business for $820M, Valeant is continuing to shed non-core assets to repay debt.

The drugmaker has just sold three skincare brands - CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi - to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) (OTCPK:LRLCF) for $1.3B.

According to the French cosmetics maker, the acquisitions "will nearly double the revenue of our Active Cosmetics Division in the U.S."

These asset sales come weeks after the latest fizzled rumors that VRX was going to be looking to move Salix in a multibillion dollar deal. The suitor often rumored to be the buyer in these cases was Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY), who made headlines just yesterday when they purchased Ariad for $5.2 billion.

In addition to the asset sales freeing up some cash for VRX to use towards debt, they are helping VRX reduce the overall size of their business, which will make the company easier to manage and will help the company execute on its planed rollout and restructuring that was announced after CEO Joe Papa came on board.

The stock is up about 13% in premarket trading, but we are anticipating that the stock may actually pull back a little bit during trading hours today. This news is good news for the company, however the overall size of the sales when compared to the total amount of outstanding debt (~$31B) that Valeant has makes it clear that the company is going to need to follow up with several larger asset sales in order to keep its debt and interest payments under control going forward.

Again, one of the large problems of roll up companies taking on debt to make acquisitions, especially in the case of Valeant, is that these acquisitions are often paid too much for up front in order to secure them. With this business model, you're essentially betting on the sum of the company's future cash flows versus how much you are going to lay out in debt upfront. With Valeant, this was certainly the case. Valeant looked to acquire assets based on what they could contribute in terms of cash flow over the course of many years going forward. Unfortunately, in a roll up situation when you acquire too much too fast at too costly of a price, you find yourself in a situation like VRX is in now where you have to pick and choose assets to sell-off, likely at prices under what you once made the asset purchases at.

Many people had assumed that Valeant was going to need to sell assets at fire sale prices in order to deleverage. The company assured us during presentations and conference calls that this was not the case and, through their choice and terms of divisions sold thus far, we see no evidence that the company is in a rush to sell at fire sale prices. This is the most important part of these asset sales. Dendreon's cancer business was acquired for almost $500M and has now been sold for over $800M. If the company can continue to make future asset sales with the same type of pricing bumps as it did with this business, Valeant may have a very real chance of not just surviving, but flourishing. But we think this task will get harder with larger assets and drug franchises that have seen sales slump while under the control of Valeant.

However, there is still significant risk. There is risk not only in the fact that Valeant has $38 billion in total debt that they are going to have to attend to, but there is also risk that the company may not be able to get prices for additional assets that are as favorable as these asset sales. Many bears, who have been right on Valeant since the get-go, assume that the company's total of all of its assets is nowhere near the amount it would need to pay off all of its debt.

This means that the company has to find a happy medium between leveraging some income and cash flows from some assets, while directly selling off others. This is going to require a recipe in order to make it work, and it is like trying to keep a life raft afloat with too many people on it. It is going to take a steady hand and good judgment by the management and board of VRX to make it happen. If they can, over the course of the next few years, we expect that VRX will increase in value materially as the equity becomes less of a risk.

All in all, these were a great couple of asset sales for VRX, though not the size the company needs to make a direct impact just yet. We are impressed with the pricing that they got, but we are still keeping mindful of many of the risks related to the company's debt going forward.

