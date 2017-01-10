If you ignore the “crystal ball gazers” and just look at the current underlying U.S. economic fundamentals, we will not be entering into a recession anytime soon.

Investors are optimistic, but nervous as to how Trumpanomics will affect the U.S. stock market. The good news is, the fundamentals of the U.S. economy are expanding.

2017 Stock Market Outlook! The New Trump Economy & Its Effect on the US Stock Market!

By Paul Dietrich, Fairfax Global Markets LLC

2017: Perception vs. Reality

The unrelentingly negative presidential election exposed deep divisions amongst the American electorate. This was an election where voters on both sides wanted some kind of change. We got that and now there is an anxiety and concern over what that change will look like and how it will affect different groups of Americans.

The good news is, at least for the U.S. economy, the reality is much better than anyone predicted. After a year when pundits were predicting a recession in almost every blog and television appearance, here are the fundamental facts, as of the end of 2016:

The U.S. economy (GDP) grew by 3.5% in the third quarter 2016. That's the largest gain in 2 years. The economy is expanding.

Personal consumption in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity-increased 2.8%. Consumers are benefiting from solid job and income growth, cheap gasoline and reduced debt that has left Americans with more money in their pockets. Americans are continuing to spend.

Home prices nationally reached a new high-their highest point in nearly a decade-surpassing the previous high set during the housing boom. Home prices climbed 5.5% annually and 5.1% from August, the 53 rd consecutive month of positive gains. Low mortgage rates and limited property supply have fueled the rise. Housing is expanding.

Corporate earnings and revenues have turned up and are projected to expand in 2017.

Oil prices have partly rebounded, coaxing crude producers to revive many shuttered wells.

Business investment rose 1.4%.

Commercial construction surged 12%.

The economy is projected to grow at a 2.3% annual rate in 2017, up from an estimated 1.6% in 2016, according to analysts. That's modestly above the tepid 2.1% average that has prevailed since the Great Recession ended in June 2009.

In December, the U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs. It marked the 75 th consecutive month of job gains, the best on record. For all of 2016, the U.S. added over 2 million new jobs.

Hourly pay jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, the sharpest increase in more than 7 years. That is a positive sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing some business to offer high wages to attract and keep workers. Sluggish growth in Americans' paychecks has been a longstanding weak spot in the economic recovery.

The bottom line is, the economy is expanding and growing as we move into move into a new era of politics and Trumpanomics.

What Impact Will Trump's Policies Have on the U.S. Stock Market?

Based on my conversations with members of President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team for taxes, regulations and the economy, they have told me they are working on the following three priorities for the first 100 days and first six months. As you can see below, their proposals on (1) infrastructure spending, (2) tax reform and (3) repealing regulations and many of President Obama's Presidential Executive Orders could increase annual GDP by 1.5% to 2%. With the current mediocre 2% GDP growth, the additional 1.5% to 2% added to GDP gets the United states back to the 3.5% to 4% GDP growth during the JFK/Johnson and Reagan years:

Infrastructure Spending:

According to the transition team, they are planning to spend$1 trillion over the next 10-years on repairing the nation's infrastructure. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the nation needs to spend $3.3 trillion over the next decade and the country is currently short $1.4 trillion in funds to repair all of our crumbling infrastructure.

The transition team plans to finance the $1 trillion in funds through a combination of private financing, tax credits and 50-year Infrastructure Bonds:

For infrastructure projects that can generate revenue like toll roads, railroads, seaports and airports, these would be funded by 20% private investments and the government would provide tax credits to cover 82% of their investments. This funding source would not add to the deficit.

Currently, multi-nationals have parked over $2 trillion in profits overseas. The Trump Economic Transition Team is proposing to allow them to bring back the overseas profits at a discounted tax rate of 10%. If these companies, then invest in the infrastructure program they could receive credits to offset that new 10% tax. This funding source would not add to the deficit.

Those projects left would be funded by a proposed up to 50-year Infrastructure Bond. This would be the best time to issue 50-year Infrastructure bonds now that we have historically low interest rates. Foreign institutional investors would buy them up in that many pension funds and institutional investors in Europe and Japan have negative interest rates, which means they are paying their banks to hold their money. It was also pointed out that in 50-years, because of inflation, we will be paying off the bonds with dollars that will be worth less than they are today.

Economic Result: This infrastructure program would create 3.3 million new construction and other related jobs. Moody's analysts say the 3.3 million salaries alone would add between 0.4% and 0.5% to GDP. In addition, the entire infrastructure spending program would add about$4 trillion to GDP by enhancing productivity. They also believe that stronger revenues for construction firms and higher wages for their workers would generate enough economic activity and government tax revenue to pay for the tax credits without adding to the deficit. Overall, the Transition Team believes that the entire infrastructure spending project could add 1.5% to GDP each year for the next decade.

Tax Reform:

The transition team's goal is to lower taxes like JFK and Reagan did and NOT to lower taxes like George W. Bush did.

The reason JFK's and Reagan's tax cuts generated so much new revenue was that they coupled (1) cutting marginal tax rates with (2) eliminating tax shelters and tax loopholes at the same time.(Personal Note: My taxes went up substantially during the Reagan era because he eliminated all of my tax shelters. Richer people paid more taxes under Reagan than they did under Carter because of the tax reforms.)

When George W. Bush simply reduced capital gains taxes with no underlying tax reform, his tax cuts just reduced government revenue.

The transition team does not want to make that mistake again. They know many of the Fortune 500 companies pay little or no taxes (Apple paid 3% last year; GE paid nothing) because of years of corporate lobbyists who bought and paid for Republican politicians, trading campaign donations for special industry tax loopholes and "earmarks." The Trump Economic Transition Team is planning on cutting marginal rates on both individuals and corporations, while at the same time eliminating many of these special interest tax loopholes.

Economic Result: Like JFK and Reagan's tax cuts, this should increase government revenues and make the system much fairer to people who can't afford to pay lobbyists to buy off politicians in return for special tax breaks.

Regulatory Reform & Executive Orders:

Almost immediately upon taking office, President Trump will send a bill to congress to repeal a majority of President Obama's 180 (last minute) regulations implemented since mid-May of this year. Many of these regulations will repeal tens of millions of dollars in environmental regulations and other federal rules issued by Obama during his last months in office.

The Trump Transition Team is also planning to repeal most of Obama's Executive Orders over the past eight years, where he bypassed congress to effectively pass laws simply by using Presidential Executive Orders.

Economic Result: Stephen Moore, the transition team's chief economic advisor believes that repealing Obama's last minute regulations and many of his Presidential Executive Orders could add 0.25% to 0.5% to GDP each year.

Could The U.S. Economy Go into A Recession in 2017?

As I mentioned before, pundits and commentators on financial TV programs and the Internet had been predicting throughout 2016 that the stock market has peaked and we are entering into a new recession and bear market.

Are these predictions just opinions or "crystal ball-gut feelings?"

Are any of these forecasts backed up by solid economic fundamentals or facts-or are they just "off-the-wall" guesses?

Well Here Are the Facts: The underlying U.S. economic fundamentals always drive the long-term direction of the U.S. economy and stock market. In the history of economics, we have no evidence there has ever been a recession when earnings were going up, employment was going up, wages were going up, housing was going up, GDP was expanding and the index of leading economic indicators was going up. It's never happened-I don't believe it ever will!

Don't take the pundits word for it, judge for yourself whether we are entering into a recession!

Recession Analysis Explanation

There is an old adage, that in the short term, any crazy political, natural disaster or global incident can negatively impact the stock market temporarily, but in the long term, the stock market follows the underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy. If the economy is trending up and expanding, the stock market will follow. In the history of economics, the U.S. has never had a recession/bear market while the underlying U.S. economy was expanding and trending upward.

The following"Recession Analysis" is prepared by Fairfax Global Markets LLC investment managers each quarter to determine the direction and trend of all the various components that influence the fundamentals of the U.S. economy and the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) calculation. Each element is rated"POSITIVE,""NEUTRAL" or"NEGATIVE"

When the majority of"Recession Analysis" indicators are POSITIVE or NEUTRAL, a downward trending stock market is most likely a correction.

When the majority of"Recession Analysis" indicators are NEGATIVE, a downward trending stock market is most likely entering into a recession/bear market.

Here Are the Fundamental Indicators as of January 2017:

Corporate Earnings-POSITIVE: Corporate earnings are one of the stock market's most important indicators since they show the health of corporate America. If earnings are expanding, the stock market generally will be trending upward over the long-term. If earnings are trending down over the long-term, the stock market usually follows. According to FactSet, for Q4 2016, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 3%. If the S&P 500 index reports earnings growth in earnings for Q4, it will mark the first time the index has seen year-over-year growth in earnings for two consecutive quarters since Q4 2014.

With Q4 2016 corporate earnings for the S&P 500 expected to grow 3% and corporate revenue growth expected to climb 4.8%,"Corporate Earnings" is rated POSITIVE.

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share Forward Estimate is at a current level of 32.51, up from 31.69 last quarter and up from 29.45 one year ago. This is a change of 2.61% from last quarter and 10.42% from one year ago.

Click to enlarge

Manufacturing-POSITIVE: The ISM Manufacturing Production Index is at a current level of 56.00, up from 54.60 last month and up from 49.20 one year ago. This is a change of 2.56% from last month and 13.82% from one year ago. This index is above the average of 50, this means that U.S. manufacturing is expanding.

Click to enlarge

Unemployment-POSITIVE: US Change in Non-farm Payrolls is at a current level of 156.00K, down from 197.00K last month and down from 271.00K one year ago. This is a change of -20.81% from last month and -42.44% from one year ago. But the chart below shows that employment is still expanding overall.

Click to enlarge

US Unemployment Rate is at 4.70%, compared to 4.60% last month and 5.00% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 5.81%.

Click to enlarge

US Average Weekly Earnings is at a current level of 891.80, up from 888.37 last month and up from 871.47 one year ago. This is a change of 0.39% from last month and 2.33% from one year ago.

Click to enlarge

Housing-POSITIVE: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index: National is at a current level of 184.62, up from 183.06 last month and up from 174.83 one year ago. This is a change of 0.85% from last month and 5.60% from one year ago.

Click to enlarge

U.S. Weekly Leading Index-POSITIVE: The US Weekly Leading Index is at a current level of 144.72, up from 144.03 last week and up from 130.64 one year ago. This is a change of 0.48% from last week and 10.77% from one year ago.

Click to enlarge

GDP Growth-POSITIVE: US Real Gross Domestic Product Growth is at 3.50%, compared to 1.40% last quarter and 2.00% last year. This is higher than the long term average of 3.23%. This indicator is one of the key elements the U.S. government uses to determine a recession if GDP declines for two consecutive quarters. NOTE: Many analysts believe that GDP statistics do not accurately reflect-for technical reasons-the contributions made by the Internet and social media. If so, then the economy's output is undercounted and growth is stronger than the official figures report.

Click to enlarge

US Core Inflation-POSITIVE: US Core Inflation Rate is at 2.11%, compared to 2.14% last month and 2.02% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 3.74%.

Click to enlarge

SUMMARY: Fairfax Global Recession Analysis

2017 First Quarter:

Corporate Earnings-POSITIVE

Manufacturing-POSITIVE

Unemployment-POSITIVE

Housing-POSITIVE

U.S. Weekly Leading Index-POSITIVE

GDP Growth-POSITIVE

U.S Core Inflation-POSITIVE

FINAL COMMENT: All of the major U.S. economic Indicators are largely expanding. Any downturn in the stock market is likely to be a common "correction" that will bounce back within a couple of months. A recession is unlikely over the next six to twelve months.

Disclosures: No Positions

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha).

Paul Dietrich is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Fairfax Global Markets LLC. Fairfax Global Markets LLC is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. For a detailed report about its investment advisory activities visit adviserinfo.sec.gov. The opinions and information provided are for illustrative purposes and are subject to change at any time and are not to be construed as advice for any individual or as an offer or solicitation of an offer for purchase or sale of any security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.