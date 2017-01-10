InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/9/17: Spark Energy, I.D. Systems, Acacia Communications

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Aquinox Pharm (NASDAQ:AQXP);
- Wheeler Reit (NASDAQ:WHLR);
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK);
- Nisource (NYSE:NI), and;
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Inotek Pharm (NASDAQ:ITEK);
- Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP);
- Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);
- Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);
- Globalscape (NYSEMKT:GSB);
- Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);
- Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST);
- BOX (NYSE:BOX), and;
- Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Daxor (NYSEMKT:DXR).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Baker Bros
|BO
|Aquinox Pharm
|AQXP
|B
|$6,836,813
|2
|Feldschuh Joseph
|CB,BO
|Daxor
|DXR
|JB*
|$1,462,000
|3
|Lieber Samuel A
|PR,DIR
|Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund
|AWP
|B
|$628,216
|4
|Magnolia Capital Fund
|BO
|Nicholas Financial
|NICK
|B
|$286,229
|5
|Jesanis Michael E
|DIR
|Nisource
|NI
|AB
|$270,360
|6
|Emancipation Mgt
|BO
|Id Systems
|IDSY
|B
|$177,500
|7
|Southwell David P
|CEO,DIR
|Inotek Pharm
|ITEK
|B
|$105,000
|8
|Maxwell W Keith
|DIR,BO
|Spark Energy
|SPKE
|B
|$73,175
|9
|Jonas Howard S
|DIR
|Zedge
|ZDGE
|B
|$40,844
|10
|Zwerdling Jeffrey M
|DIR
|Wheeler Reit
|WHLR
|B
|$17,523
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Brown Thomas W
|DIR
|Globalscape
|GSB
|JS*
|$11,640,000
|2
|Sinegal James D
|DIR
|Costco Wholesale
|COST
|S
|$10,664,374
|3
|Givehchi Mehrdad
|VP
|Acacia Communications
|ACIA
|AS
|$9,491,613
|4
|O Driscoll Rory
|DIR
|BOX
|BOX
|S
|$9,463,541
|5
|Hartley Ross C
|DIR
|Nic
|EGOV
|AS
|$3,768,441
|6
|Volpi Michelangelo
|DIR
|Pure Storage
|PSTG
|S
|$3,020,710
|7
|Drako Dean M
|BO
|Barracuda Netw
|CUDA
|S
|$2,746,215
|8
|Geschke Charles M
|CB,DIR
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE
|S
|$2,506,775
|9
|Moulton Paul G
|VP
|Costco Wholesale
|COST
|S
|$2,298,373
|10
|Brewer Rosalind G
|VP
|Wal Mart Stores
|WMT
|AS
|$2,210,087
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.