InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/9/17: Spark Energy, I.D. Systems, Acacia Communications

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);

Id Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), and;

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Aquinox Pharm (NASDAQ:AQXP);

Wheeler Reit (NASDAQ:WHLR);

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK);

Nisource (NYSE:NI), and;

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Inotek Pharm (NASDAQ:ITEK);

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP);

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);

Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);

Globalscape (NYSEMKT:GSB);

Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);

Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST);

BOX (NYSE:BOX), and;

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Daxor (NYSEMKT:DXR).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Brown Thomas W DIR Globalscape GSB JS* $11,640,000 2 Sinegal James D DIR Costco Wholesale COST S $10,664,374 3 Givehchi Mehrdad VP Acacia Communications ACIA AS $9,491,613 4 O Driscoll Rory DIR BOX BOX S $9,463,541 5 Hartley Ross C DIR Nic EGOV AS $3,768,441 6 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $3,020,710 7 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,746,215 8 Geschke Charles M CB,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE S $2,506,775 9 Moulton Paul G VP Costco Wholesale COST S $2,298,373 10 Brewer Rosalind G VP Wal Mart Stores WMT AS $2,210,087 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.