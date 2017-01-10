InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/9/17: Spark Energy, I.D. Systems, Acacia Communications

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
  • Id Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), and;
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Aquinox Pharm (NASDAQ:AQXP);
  • Wheeler Reit (NASDAQ:WHLR);
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK);
  • Nisource (NYSE:NI), and;
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Inotek Pharm (NASDAQ:ITEK);
  • Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP);
  • Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);
  • Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);
  • Globalscape (NYSEMKT:GSB);
  • Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);
  • Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST);
  • BOX (NYSE:BOX), and;
  • Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Daxor (NYSEMKT:DXR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Baker Bros BO Aquinox Pharm AQXP B $6,836,813
2 Feldschuh Joseph CB,BO Daxor DXR JB* $1,462,000
3 Lieber Samuel A PR,DIR Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund AWP B $628,216
4 Magnolia Capital Fund BO Nicholas Financial NICK B $286,229
5 Jesanis Michael E DIR Nisource NI AB $270,360
6 Emancipation Mgt BO Id Systems IDSY B $177,500
7 Southwell David P CEO,DIR Inotek Pharm ITEK B $105,000
8 Maxwell W Keith DIR,BO Spark Energy SPKE B $73,175
9 Jonas Howard S DIR Zedge ZDGE B $40,844
10 Zwerdling Jeffrey M DIR Wheeler Reit WHLR B $17,523
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Brown Thomas W DIR Globalscape GSB JS* $11,640,000
2 Sinegal James D DIR Costco Wholesale COST S $10,664,374
3 Givehchi Mehrdad VP Acacia Communications ACIA AS $9,491,613
4 O Driscoll Rory DIR BOX BOX S $9,463,541
5 Hartley Ross C DIR Nic EGOV AS $3,768,441
6 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $3,020,710
7 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,746,215
8 Geschke Charles M CB,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE S $2,506,775
9 Moulton Paul G VP Costco Wholesale COST S $2,298,373
10 Brewer Rosalind G VP Wal Mart Stores WMT AS $2,210,087
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

