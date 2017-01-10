Objective Review Of Valeant's Asset Sales

The deals bring in cash to deal with 7% of debt at a cost of 1% of EBITDA.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) just announced two asset sales. It sold its outstanding equity interest in Dendreon to the Sanpower Group Co. for $819.9 million and it sold skin-care brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) for $1.3 billion. I've been long Valeant since June 2016 but will be careful to evaluate the asset sales as objectively as possible.

These $2.19 billion of asset getting sold are important because Valeant's debt load leaves so little room for maneuvering, management would be relying too heavily on the bond market to deal with 2018 maturities.

Delevering down from an overlevered situation is more effective if you sell assets that don't generate much current free cash flow. If you sell your cash-cows you lose that cash flow which could have helped to pay down debt. You want to sell your assets with lots of future cash flow potential. Read more here.

Today, management mostly sold assets from its Branded Rx segment and Cerave from its Bausch & Lomb International segment, which contains its highest growth businesses:

Click to enlarge

Branded Rx generates 30% of annual revenue in total. Dendreon generates 9% of that 30% or 2.7% of Valeant's total revenue. The skincare brands sold to L'Oreal generated $168 in TTM revenue or 1.68% of Valeant's total revenue (SA data). Added up Valeant is giving up 3.78% of revenue. Because these sales are high growth businesses (the latter being done at x8 revenue) they will take away much much less than 3.78% away from EBITDA. Chart below shows Valeant's overall EBITDA margin:

Click to enlarge

Which suggests these sales should shrink EBITDA by no more than 1%. Likely between 0.5% and 1%. Meanwhile, Valeant has cash incoming that allows it to reduce debt by 7%.

If you look at the debt maturities, even if you are optimistic about free cash flow going forward, asset sales are likely prudent:

Click to enlarge

For what its worth; I expect we'll see free cash flow going down a bit in the near term.

The deals do not just buy the executives a little bit more breathing space, maybe as far out as 2019. They are also showing the market they can sell off assets at solid prices. Valeant bought Dendreon in February 2015 for $415 million net of cash received. It also paid $50 million with summer 2015 stock. In other words they paid about $370 million given the depreciation of the latter currency. Two years later they are selling it for 2x as much in real cash dollars.

