Electronic Arts: Why You Should Buy It

The gaming industry is one that has seen tremendous growth over the past few decades, which is expected to continue. In the past few years we have also seen an increase in the number of platforms on which consumers can enjoy playing their games. As a result the possibilities of the market keep widening, which means more growth opportunities for companies and therefore investors. In April last year Newzoo predicted that the global games market would grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from $99.6 bln in 2016 to $118.6 bln in 2019.

You can read more about it here.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

One of the companies that currently profits from this growing industry is Electronic Arts, which is one of the big players in the market with a current market cap of about $24 bln. It develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for a wide variety of platforms. Just a few of the big brands of Electronic Arts are FIFA, Star Wars and Battlefield.

The company has seen its results improve over the past few years. EPS grew from $0.23 in 2012 to $3.73 in 2016 with its EBT margin improving from a mere 0.43% to 19.95% over the same period. Obviously this improvement has not gone unnoticed, causing its share price to gain well over 600% in this period. After this price surge, the company's shares have been underperforming since last October but I expect the stock to regain its upwards momentum later this year.

Q2 2017

The most recent quarterly results were released at the beginning of November. EPS was reported at $-0.13 vs an expected $0.56. Net sales came in at $898 mln, an increase of 10.2% yoy. While the reported EPS may seem like an enormous miss, this is not the case. Electronic Arts used to report non-GAAP earnings results, but currently only reports GAAP financial measures. As a result, the guidance and actual EPS differ in value depending on where you look. When you look well enough, you will find that the company actually performed better than expected and beat its own EPS guidance by $0.04. Also, yoy the reported EPS saw an improvement of $0.32. This higher than expected EPS was the result of lower costs. Besides growing net sales and EPS, CFO also improved. Yoy this increased $100 mln to a total of $109 mln.

After the announcement of its higher than expected results, management notified shareholders that it raised its guidance for full FY 2017. Management now expects:

Net revenue of $4.775 bln.

Change in deferred net revenue of $150 mln.

Net Income of $848 mln.

Diluted EPS of $2.69.

CFO of $1.3 bln. It is worth noting that management expect the third quarter to generate the highest amount of cash flow ever in a single quarter.

Management of Electronic Arts sounded very optimistic on its earnings call about a few of its well-known brands. After announcing the guidance it said:

"This reflects a modest increase in our expectations for the underlying business, primarily based on the early success of FIFA 17.

We're delighted with the way players are reacting to Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2. Both are reviewing very well, and we expect them to sell strongly for a long time. However, we're only a week into Battlefield and just a handful of days into Titanfall, so it's still too early to update sales forecasts for either."

Especially Battlefield 1 has seen a lot of very positive reviews. One of which you can see here. The total player base of the game in the first week after its release was double that of the highly successful Battlefield 4, which came out in October 2013. One of the major competitors to Electronic Arts' Battlefield franchise is Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI) Call of Duty franchise. Call of Duty has long been the franchise that generates the most revenue, but after seeing all the positive reactions on Battlefield 1 and the increasingly negative reactions to new Call of Duty games, Battlefield 1 might be the game that turns the tables in terms of revenue. Although Battlefield is not expected to get the upper hand of Call of Duty within a year, any portion of market share it can steal from the Call of Duty franchise is definitely welcome.

Future

Although it is true that a few of Electronic Arts' brands provide the largest part of its revenues, this does not mean that it just relies on the success of these few brands. The gaming industry keeps changing and Electronic Arts knows this. Therefore the company keeps changing with the industry and keeps investing in new opportunities in order to lay the foundation of future growth.

Digital

One of the major changes the industry currently goes through is the digitalization of gaming. With this I mean selling and delivering games and services online, which results in lower costs and thus improved margins. This also gives companies the opportunity to provide additional (paid) content, features and services in order to profit more from games and make sure consumers enjoy their games longer. One example of how Electronic Arts implements this: you could buy Battlefield 1 on its release day for about $60, but if you want all the content that will be downloadable in the future you would have to pay an additional $50. So that's almost double the money per game.

Digitalization also brought with it a subscription based service for Electronic Arts: EA Acces for the Xbox One and Origin Acces for the PC. Think of it as a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) streaming service, but instead of movies, subscribers can choose which EA games they want to play. This could definitely turn out to be a success if we have learned anything from Netflix.

Esports

One of the current developments in the gaming industry that might turn out to be huge in the long term is eSports. This is currently a very small market but the expectations are high for the long term. Just so you understand the prospects of eSports a bit, Deloitte had this to say about it on its website:

"Revenues for e-Sports are predicted to grow 25 percent in 2016, which is better than most mature sports, but not especially impressive for a new entertainment market. However, some believe eSports is approaching an upward inflection point: one American analyst predicts that eSports in the US alone will leap from $85 million in 2014 to $1.2 billion in 2018: a 94 percent compounded growth rate, which is triple the projected 2016 growth over 2015."

You can read their full report here. Another interesting read about the possibilities of eSports can be found here.

Conclusion

To me the improved guidance and clear optimism by the company's management about its strong brand are an indication that the next quarter might be big. Although Electronic Arts beat its earnings and raised its guidance, its shares have underperformed. Besides this short term opportunity, I believe that this is a way better stock to play for the longer term.

The strong brands of the company are performing great, with the new Star Wars Battlefront franchise still in its early days and with enormous potential and the Battlefield franchise especially gaining strong momentum. And like I said: besides the current brands there is a lot of room for the company to expand into these newer markets. Therefore, I believe that the current stagnation of the share price might turn out to be a great opportunity to invest in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.