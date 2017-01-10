S&P 500 Market Outlook January 2017

Historical measures of market valuation suggest a cyclical bear market ends with the S&P 500 trading for at least 15x earnings, or sub-1,800.

Discussion

Some attribute the post-election market rally to Trump's business-friendly agenda, but the fact of the matter is that the ingredients for the rally were in place months prior to the election. The biggest 'tell', as outlined in the November outlook, was the highly bullish advance/decline line, which measures the underlying supply and demand for equities. The AD line, among other supply and demand indicators, has only continued to confirm that there is likely material upside left to this cyclical bull market rally.

And while some sentiment measures indicate short-term consolidation could occur, I cannot emphasize enough how bullish the underlying supply and demand picture is for this market and how careful market 'bears' should be. In my opinion, all the bears have going for them right now is very short-term analyses such as this rate-of-change graph.

Risks are looming, however. Rising inflation + rising rates + a hawkish Fed form the monetary 'triumvirate' that I believe will ultimately lead to this cyclical bull market's demise. A 'black swan' is always a possibility - by definition - but more often than not, the bull market killer is lurking in plain sight. In a recent lighthearted 2017 Prognostication piece on 17 Mile, I outlined a potential path for the S&P 500 through 2018.

15% rally to 2,614 - or approximately 22.5x earnings - by May/June 2017

"Short and May" and go away

Fed begins to respond aggressively to rising inflation, tipping US economy into a recession with magnitude somewhere between 1991 and 2000-2002

6-9 month cyclical bear market into early/mid-2018

S&P 500 de-rates to 15x earnings, or approximately 1,743 (-33% decline)

Now, of course, managing to such a detailed outlook is nonsense. But the overarching point is, as I will walk through below, how bullish the current market configuration is.

(Sources for the following data, in order of appearance: FRED, Ned Davis Research, Sentiment Trader.)

Macro Conditions

Conclusion: Macro conditions remain firmly supportive of the US and global equity markets in absolute terms, but more importantly, continue to trend in a positive direction. While the current configuration remains in place, it is difficult to envision more than 5-10% downside from current equity market levels.

US Economic Conditions

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

As no large-scale (40%+) bear market in equities has occurred outside of a US recession, by far, the most important equity market indicator is the state of the US economy. A simple yet powerful measure of the US economy is YOY Jobless Claims (first chart). Historically, US recessions have not occurred without this indicator rising to at least +20%. At present, this indicator is in firmly negative territory, indicating robust support for global and US equity markets.

On the fiscal/monetary policy front, conditions remain highly supportive of economic growth. A risk to this policy configuration is Trump's protectionist rhetoric igniting a real live trade war on top of already-slowing global trade (see below). But with a 'dream team' business-oriented cabinet likely in place, I will believe the trade war risk when I see it.

Click to enlarge

Monetary Conditions

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Both the absolute level and trend of corporate spreads indicate wide open credit markets, and thus equity-friendly monetary conditions. Spread data is confirmed by credit issuance data regularly provided by @FZucchi on Twitter (most recently here).

Valuation

Conclusion: Based on historical measures of broad market valuation, expected market returns looking out 5-10 years are well below historical averages. Again, historically, this setup is associated with above-average levels of volatility as the market reverts to 'fair value'.

Value Line Median PE

Click to enlarge

Long-Term Breadth

Conclusion: Extremely bullish medium to long-term configuration.

Equity-Only AD Line

Click to enlarge

McClellan Summation

Click to enlarge

"Golden Cross"

Click to enlarge

While it is only focused on the S&P 500, one of the most important indicator developments since the election, in my opinion, has been the bottoming and subsequent upward inflection of the % of stocks with a 50dma greater than the 200dma. This is an extremely bullish development, historically akin to the early stages of large market rallies.

Sentiment

Conclusion: Long-term sentiment is elevated but when looked at in conjunction with highly bullish long-term market breadth, it is likely more 'confirmative' than bearish. Short-term sentiment could warn of a short period of consolidation, but even this has room to run to the upside. The key development to watch on the sentiment front will be a negative divergence in long-term breadth (i.e. a market advance with flat to declining LT breadth) + declining levels of long-term sentiment.

Long-Term Sentiment

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Short-Term Sentiment

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Weight of the evidence suggests further gains in the cyclical bull market advance - S&P 500 2,600+ by May/June 2017 (?)

Monetary 'triumvirate' - inflation + rates + Fed - could lead to mid/late-2017 to early/mid-2018 cyclical bear market

Historical measures of market valuation suggest a cyclical bear market ends with the S&P 500 trading for at least 15x earnings, or sub-1,800

Disclaimer

The views and information I provide are for informational purposes only; are not meant as investment advice; are subject to change without notice of any kind; do not constitute an offer of products or services with regard to any fund, investment scheme, or pooled investment; nor do they in any way, shape or form represent the views of my employer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.