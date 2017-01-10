Fannie Mae: What If Steve Mnuchin Isn't Confirmed By The Senate?

Despite Harry Reid's nuclear options, it is possible Mr. Mnuchin will not get the 51 senate votes and his could create a sell off in shares of the GSEs.

Given Mr. Mnuchin's highly usual re-privitazation comments, about a publicly traded company, before his Senate confirmation hearings no less, I am writing to argue the bearish case.

Since Donald Trump's election win, shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have leapt from $1.65 to as high as $5. They closed just under $4 on January 9, 2017.

On November 8, 2016, shares of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) common closed trading $1.65. After Donald J. Trump's (DJT) black swan win, and yes I read Nassim Taleb's book, shares doubled in about a week and then leapt to $5 per share soon after DJT's Treasury Secretary selection, Steve Mnuchin was revealed. If readers are unaware, please see the November 30, 2016 Bloomberg article, where Mr. Mnuchin, who hasn't been confirmed makes the highly unusual step of specifically mentioning re-privatizing the GSEs.

Click to enlarge

I understand that Harry Reid's ill-conceived and shortsighted 2013 "nuclear option" maneuver, where the Senate can approve all presidential picks to the executive and judiciary branches with only a simple majority (instead of 60 votes) makes Mr. Mnuchin's path plausible. However, I am writing to argue that it is possible that he will not be the nominee. And yes, despite writing this article at 5 a.m., due to my limited bandwidth, I am well aware that the 115th United States Congress has 52 Republican Senators, 2 independents, and 45 Democrats. So I understand that only 51 Republicans' votes would be required to push Mr. Mnuchin's over the top.

However, after synthesizing the news and using my spidey sense, I think it is unlikely that Mr. Mnuchin ultimately gets confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Mnuchin's questionable past could make him a lightning rod, which given his ties to Hollywood, would make for high political drama. Moreover, if confirmed, the Democrats would have the perfect rallying cry for the 2018 midterm elections, which will be here before we know it.

Simply enter the search terms Steve Mnuchin and Elizabeth Warren into Google and you will catch my drift. Next see the CNN, January 26, 2016, article On the trail, everyone hates Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Finally, if you are unaware, or haven't already read them, Google Matt Taibbi and Goldman Sachs. I don't mean to belabor the points. I am simply writing that you can bet your bottom dollar that Mr. Mnuchin will not easily sail through this appointment hearing and vote.

The reason I am writing this article is because on November 30, 2016, I had two co-workers, unsolicited, tell me that they got a "hot tip" from a friend they used to work at the company that buying shares of Fannie Mae was a "can't lose bet." I told them to proceed with extreme caution, especially after the run up, and that I won't buy shares. More importantly, Seeking Alpha already has two bullish authors that are prolific writers on the subject of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) common and preferred stock. I am writing to argue the bearish point of view.

Let's travel back into history and take a look at Fannie Mae's 2008 financial results from its 10-K filed in February 2009.

Please carefully evaluate the following three exhibits.

1) Look at how its nonperforming loans and foreclosed property ballooned.

Click to enlarge

2) Look at the operating losses.

Click to enlarge

3) Finally, look at how thinly capitalized Fannie Mae was at that time.

Click to enlarge

Can anyone with a straight face really tell me that Hank Paulson and government officially had any other choice than to take the extreme measures they did to save a financial meltdown? When your total 2007 shareholders' equity of only $44 billion is pledged against $877 billion in held loans and guarantees 2.3 trillion worth of mortgages, and housing prices tank by 30%, shareholders and preferred holders get wiped out. That is how capitalism works. You can't just put the medicine on others and not yourself when the outcomes don't go your way.

Look at the fate of Washington Mutual, Countrywide, IndyMac (which Mr. Mnuchin took over), Bear Stearns, Lehman, and countless others financial institutions. Besides the fact that the GSEs were so insolvent and technically failed, there aren't a lot of good arguments for privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac other than to give a giant pay day to hedge funds and lobbyists at the expense of the general public.

Switching gears, in May 15, 2015, Jim Parrott and Mark Zandi wrote a nice policy paper titled, Be Careful What You Ask For (see link here), where they modeled and articulated that privatizing these institutions would cause interest rates to rise by at least 43 to 97 basis points (for prime borrowers). They also wrote that interest rates for borrowers on the lower economic strata, with lesser credit score credentials, could get completely pushed out of accessing the housing market.

Finally, for anyone long the common or preferreds, I highly encourage you to read John Carney's piece in the WSJ, published May 17, 2016, titled The Latest Fannie and Freddie Reform Bill Offers A Bonanza For Hedge Funds. Within the piece, Mr. Carney succinctly articulates the scary nexus between hedge funds, lobbyists, and politicians.

Takeaway

I was compelled to write this article in order to present the bearish arguments as well as highlight that it isn't in America's best interests to reprivatize the GSEs so hedge funds can cash in at the expense of the general public. Moreover, if Mr. Mnuchin's confirmation is held up in the Senate due to a political or principled stand by some members, I would argue Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's stocks would experience some turbulence.

The U.S. Treasury spent upwards of $4 trillion buying bonds and kept interest rates at zero from December 2008 through December 2015. Can we really risk having interest rates climb upwards of 100 basis points, given the fragility and unevenness of this economic recovery? Given the housing multiplier effect and its importance as the core store of wealth for many America's, betting on Fannie and Freddie's privatization is dicey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.