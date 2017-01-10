Ford's Secret For A Prosperous Long-Term Future

By Parke Shall

All of our readers know that we have been long and bullish on Ford (NYSE:F) for more than a year. While we have often cited the company's automobile business as it stands today and the company's diversification globally as two big reasons for being so adamantly bullish, we wanted to today address another angle as to why we are positive on the company as Ford impressed yesterday at the Detroit Auto Show kick off. CEO Mark Fields will also be presenting this evening, Tuesday January 10, at 6:30PM.

We like the way Ford runs its business. We like the amount of cash that the company generates, we like that they pay a good-looking dividend yield and we are happy with the products that the company sells. We think a lot of the investments that Ford has made in itself since the financial crisis have been positive developments for the company and Ford continues to block and tackle, running its business in multiple countries extremely efficiently as it is on the path to creating profitability globally.

Two items that we don't give Ford enough credit for that we want to talk about today are the company's innovation and the company's vision. We have in the past given the company accolades for the risks it took in developing the F-150 with an aluminum body and we have also applauded the company's innovation spending in other countries aside from the United States. We know that innovation continues to be a big driving force of the company and we think this is extremely important, as we believe complacency is what led General Motors to its untimely demise heading into the financial crisis. When a company gets stagnant and complacent with its products and its market, bad things can happen. Much like the macro economy, productivity needs to continue to rise, generating innovation.

We have seen this in China, where Ford has now invested billions in order to help capture the smart car market. We have seen this in India, where Ford has spent significant sums of money trying to create an infrastructure for itself to produce cheaper lower margin vehicles. Finally, yesterday, we started to get a taste of what Ford's vision is for the United States and other first world countries going forward. Seeking Alpha reported,

The company is unveiling its new F-150 pickup at the event and announced the return of the Ranger pickup in North America and Bronco to global markets.

At the auto show, Ford's "City of Tomorrow" is giving attendees an inside look at how near-term mobility advancements - including autonomous and electric vehicles, ride-sharing and ride-hailing and connected vehicles - interact with urban infrastructure to create a transportation ecosystem. In some ways, Ford could be considered the most forward-thinking automaker on the block.

Ford reiterates that it's adding 13 new electrified vehicles this year, including a hybrid F-150.

On the political front, Ford notes the Ranger and Bronco models will be manufactured at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

The vision is what is going to carry this company forward. We have stated numerous times in the past that we think we are actually at a bit of a bubble in the auto market right now and that incentive selling and loaning to lower credit worthy individuals in order to sell vehicles can only go so far. without real innovation and vision, the business starts to top out. You can sell a lot of pick up trucks, but at some point, sales will dwindle and if you don't have a new product to offer or a new vision to share and you are not keeping up with everybody else in the sector, you are de facto falling behind.

We think that Ford has the right vision going forward and that this, over the course of the longer-term, will be extremely important. Ford is focused on all of the right developing areas in the automobile market. We know that they have made investments in autonomous driving, something they are reiterating in Detroit this week. We also know that Ford will be looking to again innovate its F-150 model. In addition to this, Ford is looking to release the Bronco for the first time in years with a significant facelift and a totally new look, one that we think will make the Bronco a resounding success similar to the way the F-150 was of recent.

In addition to revamping old models, Ford has thrown itself into the fray when it comes to autonomous mass transit, another burgeoning and developing market that will represent business to capture in the near to medium term. Company's and cities are already rolling out models of autonomous mass transit. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been rumored to be looking at the same type of technology, while companies like Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) are now fighting for position as the software and technology providers for these autonomous vehicles.

The fact that Ford is focusing on this area, combined with rolling out 13 new electric vehicles this year tells us that the company has a very firm grasp on the direction it believes that the automotive industry is going. It is this vision that we believe will continue to lead Ford in the direction of new markets to benefit from while retaining the success they have had over the last four or five years in the way they perform their traditional auto sales business.

Ford CEO Mark Fields will be speaking tonight at 6:30 PM at the Deutsche Bank Auto Show Conference. You can find the link to the company's press release on this event here. We will be anxiously watching and will provide our thoughts on the presentation over the next day or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.