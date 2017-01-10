My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q4 2016 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past 3 months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should expose their main holdings to his readers.

Introduction

Wow, what an interesting year 2016 was. So volatile, and yet ended with significant gains for American investors. Personally my portfolio had achieved a total return of 17.25%, which I find to be fabulous. Moreover, I find it more important that my dividend income rose by over 20%. It happened because I kept investing my excess cash in the stock market. I am excited to keep executing my plan, and looking forward to keep doing so in 2017.

Let's now take a look at what we had in 2016. So many interesting events made some of the earlier ones look like they happened decades ago. At the beginning of the year investors were worried about the Chinese economy, later in June they were worried about the United Kingdom and the vote in favor of leaving the European Union. We were also surprised by the outcome of the U.S elections, when Donald Trump was elected. In the meantime the Fed raised the interest rate, and the United States and Russia were busy blaming each other about the situation in Syria.

When I look at what 2017 has in store for us, I see even more volatility. Trump's economic plan is still a mystery, and while the Fed published its guidelines for the interest rate, its monetary policy might change in response to Trump's fiscal policy. Europe is also going to be very interesting. General elections will be held in several key countries including France, Germany, Norway and Netherlands. The rise to power among more populist leaders is a danger to free trade in the EU and Norway, and it might have an impact on the stock market.

I kept buying high quality stocks during 2016, and I will keep doing it in 2017. Hopefully my portfolio will keep generating a reliable stream of dividends. In 2016, only two companies didn't raise their annual dividend income. BP (NYSE:BP), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), which doesn't pay any dividend at all.

Investment Allocation

In the previous quarter, I liquidated my short term deposit, and transferred the proceeds to my medium term account. I did it because the returns were too low, and I didn't need such a large amount of money for the short term. I concentrated my investments in three different accounts in three different investment firms.

Over this quarter, I also liquidated my entire loan portfolio in Lending Club (NYSE:LC). I wrote an article explaining the reasons for that, but I must admit that the liquidation process was much easier than I thought. The proceeds were divided between my medium term account and my brokerage account.

My Goals

By combining luck and hard worked, I managed to fulfill most of my goals for 2016. I set my goals for 2017, and they are pretty similar to my 2016 goals. On the financial side, I would like to keep increasing my net worth and my dividend income. On the more personal side, I have some personal goals, and I would like to make at least one trip abroad.

I would also like to gain some more knowledge. I would like to study for an MBA, and learn more about finance. I would also like to read more books, and gain new knowledge on different subjects, and practice my hobbies some more.

My goals are helping me to arrange my time, and stick to my long term plan. If you look at your long term plans, without setting short term goals, it is easy to get lost.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over allocated to, but I still don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocations.

My optimal allocation has not changed, and I am pretty happy with it. Both financials and REITs grew significantly over the past quarter. Financials due to Trump rallies, which sent the whole financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) much higher, and REITs because I took advantage of the lower valuation of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI).

I also kept buying stock from the healthcare sector whenever I had the opportunity. I am still looking for more stocks in this sector, and I would also like to buy more stocks from the information technology sector.

Sector Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Consumer Staples 22.2% 20.0% Health Care 11.2% 12.5% Industrials 12.6% 12.5% Financials 15.2% 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 9.3% 10.0% Energy and Materials 9.7% 10.0% Information Technology 4.5% 8.0% REITs 8.9% 7.0% Telecommunications 4.5% 5.0% Utilities 1.9% 2.5% Click to enlarge

My Portfolio

The following table shows my current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. I know that Alphabet doesn't pay dividends, but as it started a buyback program last year, I hope it will add a dividend in the years to come.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio % of income Information Technology Apple Inc. AAPL 1.62% 0.97% Health Care Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.87% 1.50% Financials Aflac Incorporated AFL 2.57% 1.94% Financials Ameriprise Financial AMP 0.85% 0.68% Utilities Avista Corp AVA 0.80% 0.85% Financials Bank of America Corporation BAC 2.49% 1.02% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX 0.46% 0.25% Energy BP plc 1.74% 3.39% Financials Citigroup C 1.39% 0.45% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc CAH 0.41% 0.30% Industrials Caterpillar CAT 2.30% 2.35% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation CCL 0.49% 0.40% Health Care CVS Health Corp CVS 0.75% 0.56% Energy Chevron Corporation CVX 2.68% 3.05% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company DIS 3.00% 1.32% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc DLR 2.48% 2.58% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. EMR 2.43% 2.55% Industrials General Electric Company GE 2.61% 2.44% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. GIS 1.41% 1.36% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. GOOG 0.74% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation IBM 0.93% 0.95% Health Care Johnson & Johnson JNJ 5.33% 4.52% Financials JPMorgan Chase JPM 1.97% 1.36% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB 1.60% 1.56% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company KO 2.68% 2.77% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation MCD 3.32% 3.18% Health Care Medtronic plc MDT 1.80% 1.31% Industrials 3M Company MMM 0.98% 0.75% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners MMP 2.25% 3.03% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc MO 3.75% 4.13% Consumer Discretionary Nike NKE 0.99% 0.41% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC 1.94% 1.27% REIT Realty Income Corp O 1.54% 1.92% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI 3.59% 8.27% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc PEP 3.35% 2.97% Health Care Pfizer Inc. PFE 0.61% 0.72% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company PG 1.56% 1.51% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc PM 5.05% 7.05% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM 1.20% 1.20% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL 0.54% 0.38% Telecom AT&T Inc T 2.65% 3.87% Consumer Staples Target Corporation TGT 1.83% 1.90% Financials T. Rowe Price Group TROW 0.69% 0.61% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation UNP 1.32% 0.96% Industrials United Technologies Corporation UTX 1.03% 0.75% Financials Visa Inc V 1.51% 0.37% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation VFC 0.97% 0.95% Energy Valero Energy Corporation VLO 0.61% 0.68% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc VZ 1.81% 2.41% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp WEC 1.08% 1.17% Financials Wells Fargo & Co WFC 3.68% 3.13% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc WMT 1.00% 0.90% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. WPC 1.29% 2.57% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 2.43% 2.54% Click to enlarge

I currently own 54 companies. I added two new positions. The new positions are CVS Health and Cardinal Health. Both companies are in the healthcare sector, to which I am looking to increase my exposure.

Acquisitions made in Q4 2016

Energy- I increased my exposure to Magellan Midstream Partners, as I was trying to take advantage of the volatility in the price of energy companies. Around the OPEC meeting, stocks in the sector were very volatile, and I believe it was a good time to increase my exposure to this fantastic MLP.

Healthcare- Over the past quarter I bought shares in three companies. Medtronic, Cardinal Health and CVS Health. The last two are new positions. I bought shares in CVS and MDT after their large drops due to earning misses, and I initiated a small position in CAH as well.

REITs- I bought more shares in Omega Healthcare Investors after the shares plunged and the yield was higher than 8%. I already had some exposure to the company, but I couldn't pass on that enticing yield. I know the risks involved in the business, but it is a risk I am willing to take.

Sales made in Q4 2016

In the last quarter I didn't sell any of my stocks, but I did sell some put options. I sold put options on Wells Fargo, Citi, AT&T and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The options will expire in January 20th, and I probably won't have to buy any of these stocks.

What am I looking for?

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of analyzing stocks - using it contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income. Right now, I would also like to buy some attractive type1such as Verizon, as I would like to have some more exposure to the telecommunications sector.

Another stock I would like to own is a type 3 stock- Starbucks. However, I still didn't have the opportunity to buy it for a compelling valuation. I look at Disney and V.F Corporation that traded as high as SBUX, and I hope I will have the opportunity to acquire it sooner rather than later.

Stocks to Consider

These are the stock I am currently looking at, and you will probably see some of them in my next quarterly update. I would love to hear in the comments more ideas for companies in these sectors or other sectors.

Telecommunications- Verizon (NYSE:VZ). As I stated above, Verizon is a type 1 stock I am considering for my portfolio. They have a huge moat, and together with AT&T they lead the American telecom sector.

Healthcare- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and (NYSE:CVS). I analyzed MDT lately, and compared it with BDX and ABT. I find MDT to be the most attractive company in its subsector. CVS announced a massive buyback program, and it now offers an enticing yield together with low payout and massive growth opportunities.

Information Technology- this sector is a little tricky. I don't have enough exposure to the sector, but the valuation is very high on most companies. I own some Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) that I bought on the dips. I really wanted to buy some shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but it seems like I have missed the train for now.

Conclusion

I believe that 2017 will be as volatile as 2016, probably even more so. Therefore, I believe that market dips will allow me to buy type 3 stocks like SBUX for a more compelling valuation. Therefore, for now, I will try to concentrate on type 2 stocks.

I will keep buying stocks on a monthly basis as I execute my long term plan and achieve my short term goals. I hope you all had a fantastic 2016, and wish you an even better 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.