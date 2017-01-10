Beware Of The High Cost Of Defensive Strategies

As the ongoing bull market is almost 8 years old and S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is hovering around its all-time highs, an increasing number of SA authors recommend various defensive strategies that can help investors mitigate their losses during a potential bear market. As losses during a bear market are particularly painful, these defensive strategies seem quite attractive, at least on the surface. However, investors should realize that these strategies come at a high cost, which should not be underestimated.

Cash

The first defensive action is to liquidate some positions and thus increase the cash portion of a portfolio. This helps mitigate the losses during a bear market. Even better, one can utilize the bargains that emerge during a bear market and purchase some stocks at opportune prices.

However, while all this seems great on the surface, it is actually much worse in the real investing world. To be sure, during the last 8 years, cash has been earning nothing and has thus been a strong drag in the performance of portfolios. In addition, the investors who have been waiting for a bear market to deploy their cash have not been given a single chance so far while they have missed one of the greatest bull markets in history. Investors should position so that time works in favor of their portfolios, not against them. Therefore, they should try to maximize the duration of their holdings instead of waiting on the sidelines for years.

Put options

Some professional advisors recommend purchasing put options, which mitigate the losses of a stock portfolio during a bear market. While this may seem attractive at first sight, the truth is that put options represent a markedly expensive way to hedge against a potential bear market. As their price increases exponentially with volatility, they become very expensive even in the beginning of a bear market. Therefore, those who are scared by the initial phase of a bear market can purchase put options but only at a high price. If the correction proves short-lived, the put options will pronouncedly depreciate and hence the portfolio will incur losses while the market may retrieve its losses.

Some investors may claim that they will purchase the put options before the bear market begins and hence they will purchase them at a low price. However, as history should have taught everyone, the market may remain calm for many months or years. Consequently, those who purchase put options during calm periods are likely to see them expire worthless and thus lose money from them. While investors purchase put options to mitigate the pain of bear markets, they usually end up experiencing the pain during the calm periods of the market, which are the most frequent.

All in all, put options are likely to result in losses and thus reduce the returns of a portfolio. Excellent timing skills are required to purchase them at the right moment and thus profit from them. However, as even the most legendary investors have confessed that they cannot time the market, investors should not attempt to time the market. While they may succeed once, they are likely to lose a great amount of money if they repeatedly try this losing strategy.

Buy volatility index [VIX]

The fear index or VIX greatly increases during market corrections and bear markets. Therefore, some advisors recommend purchasing VIX futures or the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in order to hedge a stock portfolio. However, while this strategy may be tempting, this strategy is not viable and can easily devastate a portfolio, as shown in the chart below. To be sure, VXX has lost 78% during the last 12 months and 82% during the last 2 years.

The problem is that VIX and its futures are usually characterized by a strong contango structure during calm periods. This means that the future of the prompt month is much cheaper than the future of the next month. Consequently, investors who roll their positions from one month to the other incur remarkable losses every month. That's why VXX has incurred such excessive losses in just one year even though S&P has advanced only (compared to the losses of VXX) 18%.

Therefore, buying VIX futures or VXX should not be viewed as a long-term strategy. These securities can only be considered as short-term trades. However, even in that case, investors should have excellent timing in order to profit from them, as evidenced from the above chart. Therefore, as no-one can time the market on a regular basis, this strategy is a losing strategy and hence it should not be used in any case.

Conclusion

While the above strategies are recommended in order to mitigate the pain during a bear market, they come at a great cost. These defensive strategies are sometimes characterized as "insurance" but this definition may highly mislead some investors. For while an insurance premium should be minimal compared to the value of the insured good, the cost of the above strategies is usually substantial, as they usually "eat" a great portion of the annual returns of a portfolio. Consequently, instead of providing insurance, these strategies usually represent an essential bet that the market will perform poorly for the next few weeks or months. Therefore, those who want to profit from the long-term positive trend of the stock market should definitely avoid these strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.