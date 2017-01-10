Natural Gas: Warmer Forecasts Catch Traders Long

As compared to early March 2016, Money Managers' net exposure is currently ~3.8 Tcf longer, reflecting a major change in the near-term outlook.

The change in positioning is particularly noticeable on the short side of the trade, which is dominated by hedge funds.

Going into 2017, Money Managers' net long position in natural gas had increased to a new high.

(NOTE: A real-time version of this report, including a discussion of potential implications for natural gas pricing, is provided to Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscribers on a weekly basis.)

Money Managers' Positions

The CFTC's Commitments of Traders report for January 3, 2017 shows that Money Managers' exposure in "financial" natural gas inched longer week-on-week.

Aggregate short position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options was little changed week-on-week (+1 Bcf), following a combined 1.4 Bcf drop during the preceding six weeks (the graph below).

The short position remains at the lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008/2009, when the sharp contraction in capital available to traders and investors resulted in massive position liquidations.

Ironically, at 1.3 Tcf, Money Managers' short exposure is currently less than one-third of what it was in early March 2016, when natural gas prices were less than half of where they have been most recently.

Click to enlarge

On the other hand, Money Managers' long exposure increased during the report week. The aggregate long position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options increased by another 46 Bcf, to a total of 4.4 Tcf. While, generally speaking, the long position does not cause a major concern, natural gas traders and investors had visibly "warmed up" to the commodity.

Click to enlarge

On a net basis, Money Managers' aggregate net length increased by a staggering 1.7 Tcf since mid-November, an abnormally wide move in the context of the metric's historical volatility. At 3.2 Tcf, Money Managers' current net length represents a major turnaround in positioning relative to the net short of as much as 0.6 Tcf in March of this year.

Click to enlarge

As I flagged in my previous update, the radical shift in traders' sentiment - and the apparent "groupthink" it reflects - raises the risk that a potential negative surprise (such as a warm January) would lead to a tidal wave of repositioning in the opposite direction, amplifying the price reaction.

Many analysts track changes in the aggregate trading position held by large commodity Money Managers. This category includes a broad range of entities, such as commodity trading advisers, managed commodity pools and hedge funds.

Changes in Money Managers' aggregate short position are particularly closely followed, as they are believed to reflect, to a significant degree, directional position-taking by hedge funds.

Money Managers' long position is dominated by ETFs, such as United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG), and other commodity pools. A case can be made, therefore, that changes in the aggregate long position are an indicator of the market's broader sentiment towards the commodity.

The following sections provide my detailed weekly update on traders' exposure by category.

Futures versus Options

In addition to reporting traders' positions in commodity futures, exchanges calculate traders' combined futures and options positions using delta factors. Long-call and short-put open interest are converted to long futures-equivalent open interest. Likewise, short-call and long-put open interest are converted to short futures-equivalent open interest. A trader's long and short futures-equivalent positions are added to the trader's long and short futures positions to give "combined-long" and "combined-short" positions.

In this review, my primary focus is on tracking changes in combined futures and options positions by traders, as options are an important and often material component of risk-taking (the combined futures and options charts in this note have a dark blue background). For those readers who are more used to tracking the CFTC's futures-only data, I have included a section that breaks out the futures-only positions by key trader category (the charts in that section have a light blue background).

I should note that the elimination of options does not change in a significant way the recent trends observed in the futures-plus-options data.

Data Summary - Week Ended January 3, 2017

Click to enlarge

Combined Futures And Options Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section depict changes in futures and options positions for the other major trader categories tracked by the CFTC: Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers, and Other Reportables.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Futures-Only Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section break out futures-only positions for the following commodity trader categories: Money Managers, Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers and Other Reportables.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Appendix: Commodity Trader Categories

CFTC collects data on large traders' positions in commodity futures and options on a daily basis from clearing members, futures commission merchants and foreign brokers. The aggregate of all traders' positions reported to the CFTC usually represents 70-90% of the total open interest in any given market. Select data are made public on a weekly basis.

The four categories of commodity traders discussed in the article above are:

Money Managers. A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds").

A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds"). Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users. A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealers. A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity.

A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Other Reportables. Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the "Other Reportables" category.

The CFTC reviews information provided by large traders to determine the category in each specific case.

Please note that the aggregate of all long open interest is equal to the aggregate of all short open interest.

ETFs: UNG, DGAZ, UGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.