Platinum And Palladium: The New Year Should Be Kind To These Metals

2016 has been a mixed bag for commodities. While industrial raw materials such as coking coal and iron ore have soared, precious metals such as gold have remained mostly stagnant. Many gains dwindled after the recent rise in the federal funds rate. Platinum and palladium themselves limped through 2016. However, they have soared after the New Year off strong US auto demand for 2016.

Last year was the seventh year in a row auto sales were up. Both palladium and platinum are used in automobiles in catalytic converters and are, consequently, very sensitive to car demand. Both metals rose roughly $80/oz off the auto news with palladium reaching $750 while platinum plateaued at $971. The platinum group metals have rallied despite bearish conditions for non-interest bearing assets in the aftermath of the federal rate rise.

Going into 2017, the recent Fed rate hike plus future forecast increases have made non-interest bearing assets distinctly unfavorable. In tandem with this, although the new Trump administration's policies might boost commodity demand a few percent, the supply side for many raw materials and other commodities remains in a state of oversupply. This situation is expected to continue into 2017 further depressing margins from their currently low rate.

Platinum and palladium, however, are in a unique position as ore deposits are quite rare among platinum group metals and both metals have supply concerns. Platinum is majority mined in South Africa. The two largest producers, Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) and Impala Platinum (OTC:IMPUF), have both faced problems in their native South Africa with labor issues and the rising issue of government intervention. Palladium supply is perhaps more in question. The Russian state is one of the biggest suppliers through the Russian Precious Metals and State Depository although the actual level of the reserves are a state secret. Analysts suspect that these reserves have nearly run out possibly pointing to a real shortage in palladium supply in the future. More generally, sanctions on Russia have restricted palladium supply from other Russian suppliers such as Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) and this situation should be expected to persist into 2017.

Therefore, going into the New Year, we would expect several forces to impact prices: the policies of the new Trump administration, an evolving Chinese economy and demand expectations, the Federal Reserve's forecast rate hikes, and limited supply sources compared to other metals. While we would expect auto sales to affect both metals significantly, the metals react differently to other demand patterns. The changing Chinese economy is likely to affect the metals in different ways. While both metals are used in catalytic converters, palladium is the metal predominantly used in China. As the Chinese market is a fledgling market, recycling old vehicles still doesn't play a large role in supplying new catalysts so new vehicle demand results directly in new palladium supply. Therefore, we would expect palladium to be more exposed to Chinese, and global auto sales, than other factors such as monetary policies, particularly from the Federal Reserve in the United States. Meanwhile, while platinum is heavily influenced by auto sales, global demand for the metal is also influenced by other factors such as jewelry demand. China is the world's largest consumer of platinum. So the growing Chinese shift from an industrial-led economy to a more consumer-focused one is especially important for platinum.

In my opinion, there are several possible scenarios in 2017 affecting demand for platinum and palladium. I outline three of them below.

The most bullish forecast would be Scenario I. President Trump and Congress passes sweeping tax reform and spending bills. Thus, US consumers' purchasing power rises allowing more spending on luxury goods such as automobiles and jewelry. The Federal Reserve also chooses not to follow through on proposed rate increases, making non-interest bearing assets relatively more attractive. Meanwhile, Chinese demand for automobiles and luxury goods reacts very well to the recent fiscal stimulus and tax incentives. In this case, we would expect palladium to reach $975-1075/oz, while platinum would reach $1,150-1,300/oz.

Scenario II is a more realistic expectation. President Trump manages to implement the Ryan economic plan, including tax cuts, but cannot persuade a Congress historically concerned about the deficit to approve large scale spending plans. Along with this, the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates off healthy US growth and inflation figures, and the attractiveness of non-interest bearing assets fall as a result. Demand for palladium and platinum is also boosted by Chinese demand growing in line with expectations. In this case, we would expect palladium to reach $850-975/oz, while platinum would reach $1000-1125/oz.

Our most bearish expectation would be Scenario III. In Scenario III, the Democrats in Congress manage to stymie much of the Trump agenda. The Federal Reserve goes ahead with the rate rises fearing future inflation. Meanwhile, Chinese demand disappoints like it did in 2016. In this case, we would expect palladium to fall back slightly to $625-750, while platinum would fall back to $850-950.

The most likely scenario, given the current climate, is Scenario II. I predict an upside of between 10-15% for both of these PGMs by the end of the current year.

In my opinion, the best way to invest in platinum or palladium would be through an ETF. ETFs give you an easy and inexpensive way to gain exposure to both metals. The two ETFs related to the metals that I own personally are ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (NYSEARCA:PPLT) and ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (NYSEARCA:PALL).

