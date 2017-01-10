IPO Lockup Expiration: TPI Composites

Insider shares number over 26M; with just 6.3M shares initially offered, selling volume could significantly depress TPIC share price, at least temporarily.

The IPO lockup period for TPIC expires 1.18; at this time, 14 individuals and five PE firms will be able to sell some or all of their holdings.

TPI Composites Incorporated (NASDAQ: TPIC) - Recommendation Sell or Short Stock TODAY

January 18, 2017 concludes the 180-day lockup period on TPI Composites .

When this period ends, its pre-IPO shareholders, directors and executives will have the chance to sell some of their ~26.5 million shares, restricted from trading since the firm's IPO.

The potential for a sudden increase in stock available in the open market may cause a significant decrease in the price of TPI Composites shares. Given TPIC's strong market debut, we imagine these insiders are ready to take some profits. Added volume could push TPIC's stock price down temporarily, opening a short opportunity for experienced investors.

We suggest investors sell or short TPIC ahead of Jan. 18, 2017 to take advantage of these impending declines.

Business Overview: Manufacturer of Composite Wind Blades

TPI Composites manufactures and markets composite wind blades as well as precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates across major segments Asia, the United States, EMEA, and Mexico. Its products are near-aerospace grade, and the company is the largest U.S.-based independent maker of composite wind blades. The company sells to OEMs that have previously used in-house production, but now can outsource to TPI Composites.

Their blades are used in wind energy capture and wind turbines, and TPI Composites typically enters into long-term agreements with OEMs to become their key supplier of wind blades, related precision molding, and assembly systems. As a result, the company can dedicate capacity at their manufacturing facilities in exchange for agreements to purchase minimum annual amounts of wind blade sets.

Their clients include General Electric International, Acciona Windpower, Nordex SE, Gamesa Wind US, Vestas Wind Systems, and GE Wind affiliates. TPI Composites is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and it has facilities in Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Mexico. Its international facilities are located in Dafeng, China; Taicang Port, China; Taicang City, China; Juarez, Mexico; and Izmir, Turkey. The company has over 3.5 million square feet of manufacturing space and over 6,000 employees.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

On November 9, 2016, TPI Composites reported the following financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016:

Net sales increased 23.1% to $198.9 million

Total billings increased 28.0% to $196.1 million

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $2.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.6 million from $7.6 million in the comparable period in 2015, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9% in the 2016 period compared to 4.7% in 2015

Management Highlights

President, CEO, and Director Steven Lockard has served in his positions since 2004. Prior to joining TPI Composites in 1999, Mr. Lockard served as Vice President at Satloc, Inc., Vice President of marketing and business development and founding officer at ADFlex Solutions, and senior management positions at Rogers Corporation. Mr. Lockard serves on the board of the American Wind Energy Association and is co-chair of its Policy Committee. Mr. Lockard holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University.

CFO William Siwek joined TPI Composites in 2013. His previous experience includes senior financial positions at T.W. Lewis Company, Talisker Mountain, Inc., Lyle Anderson Company, and Arthur Andersen. Mr. Siwek holds B.S. degrees in Accounting and Economics from University of Redlands. He is a certified public accountant.

Competition: LM Wind Power, Sinoma Science & Technology, Tecsis, and Others

TPI Composites competes primarily with other independent wind blade manufacturers, including ZhongFu Lianzhong Composites Group, Sinoma Science and Technology, Tecsis, and LM Wind Power. Larger rivals include General Electric, 3M, Siemens AG, and Honeywell, as well as Danaher, Illinois Tool Works, and Schneider Electric. Despite a smaller size, multiples are generally in-line with peers. P/E compares favorably.

Market Cap (mil) Net Income (mil) P/B P/E TPI Composites $520.0 $27.0 4.7 17.8 General Electric $280,342.0 $11,465.0 3.4 36.4 3M $107,091.0 $4,933.0 8.9 22.4 Industry Average $8,034 $1,686 3.6 24.0 Click to enlarge

Strong Early Market Performance

TPI Composites' IPO priced at $11 per share, significantly lower than the expected price range of $15 to $17. On 7.21.2016 TPIC brought investors a 23.3% first-day return, with a jump of 18.3% in the after-market. The stock closed on the first day of trading at $13.56. Since then TPIC climbed to reach a high on October 7, 2016 of $22.67. It declined from there to $13.36 on November 15. The stock closed at $16.61 on January 9th.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion: Time To Short

We previously published on TPIC's IPO here; at that time , we suggested investors consider a modest allocation.

Now, with 6.3 million shares initially offered, if insiders (14 individuals, as well as five firms) sell even a portion of their holdings, they could push TPIC stock price down considerably due to an oversupply of shares on the market.

Click to enlarge

Our firm's research shows abnormal negative returns during the two weeks surrounding many lockup expirations. Significant factors that amplify our short positions often include: strong and diverse pre-IPO shareholders, and solid early market performance, and a tech focus.

We see this as an excellent short opportunity for experienced investors.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lock-up period expirations, respectively. Consider following us at the link above. We will continue our PRO offerings on Seeking Alpha alongside our more exclusive research.

