Netflix: Ride It Higher While Limiting Your Downside Risk

Click to enlarge

Netflix Near High, But Some Seeking Alpha Analysts See Risk

With shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) trading within a few points of their all-time high, some Seeking Alpha analysts are concerned about downside risk. Jeffrey Himelson (Pricey Stock, Troubled Future) sees headwinds from "increased competition, net neutrality, and a saturated U.S. market.. He believes the stock is "poised for a meaningful pullback."

Bill Maurer (Here Comes The Tipping Point) sees more potential downside than upside at this point as the company transitions from growing subscribers to generating material profits. Maurer notes that Wall Street's consensus price target is below Netflix's current price. He cites a consensus price target of $124. Nasdaq (below) cites a slightly higher 12-month price target of $130, but that was below Netflix's current price as of Monday as well.

Click to enlarge

Our Portfolio Armor website is more bullish on Netflix than Wall Street, Maurer or Himelson. Based on price history and option market sentiment, it estimates a potential return of 25% for Netflix over the next several months. A couple of points to bear in mind about our site's potential return estimates:

They are high-end estimates. Historically, actual returns average 0.3x our site's potential return estimates.

One of the reasons actual returns average lower is because some of the names our site estimates will do well end up going south. A recent example of that: the gold mining ETF VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Although our site is bullish on Netflix, we'd suggest longs consider limiting their downside risk in it. We'll look at two ways of doing that below.

Limiting Your Risk In NFLX Shares

Remember, if you're bearish on NFLX, you shouldn't be long the stock. Hedging is for investors who are bullish but want to limit their risk in the event the end up being wrong.

Often, we show an optimal put hedge and an optimal collar hedge. Netflix is pricey to hedge with puts, so we'll show two optimal collars here. We'll use the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find them, but you can also find them manually, using the method we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math (for a refresher on hedging terms, see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" in this article).

For the examples below, we'll assume you have 1,000 shares of Netflix and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% over the next several months. You could, of course, use different parameters, but the lower your decline threshold (the less of a drawdown you're willing to risk), the more expensive it will be to hedge, all else equal.

Higher Possible Upside, Higher Cost

For this one, we'll use our site's potential return estimate of 25% as the upside cap.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of NFLX against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 25% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $9,250 or 7.06% of position value. But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $3,150, or 2.41% of position value.

So the net cost of this hedge was $6,100, or 4.66% of position value. Note that this cost was calculated conservatively using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls, so an investor opening this hedge on Monday would likely have paid a little less than $6,100 when doing so.

Best case scenario with this hedge: You're up a bit over 20% by mid-June, net of the hedging cost.

Worst case scenario: you're down 14% by then (the 14% threshold includes the 4.66% cost).

Lower Potential Upside, Lower Cost

For this collar, we used a cap of 14% as that eliminated most of the net cost.

This was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of NFLX against a >14% drop by mid-June, while not capping your possible upside at less than 14% by then.

This time, the app was able to use a slightly more out-of-the-money hedge due to the lower net cost of the collar. The cost of this put leg was $7,450, or 5.69% of position value. The income from selling the call leg below was nearly as much though, $7,250, or 5.54% of position value.

So the net cost here was $200, or 0.15% of position value.

Best case scenario with this hedge: you're up a little less than 14% by mid-June.

Worst case scenario: you're down 14% by mid-June.