Nvidia And Mercedes-Benz Go Beyond The Self Driving Car

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DDAIY) announced a partnership for AI powered Mercedes cars. These cars, which are expected to be available within the next year, will feature self-driving capability as well as an active driver assistance function called "Co-Pilot." Co-Pilot may well be the most intelligent human-machine interface ever devised.

Sealing the Victory

The announcement at CES of the Nvidia/Daimler partnership came only a day after Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang gave his keynote at CES. Since the announcement of the Nvidia/Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) partnership last year, the automobile industry has been waking up to the fact that the race to build the first commercially available self-driving car is all but won.

When I recorded my interview for the DIY Investing Summit* back in December, I had predicted that it would be months, not years, before a self-driving car becomes commercially available. This will likely be a Tesla, using the new Autopilot 2 based on the Nvidia Drive PX 2, making Tesla the winner of the race. Daimler may well come in second, since it promises to have a self-driving car on the road "within twelve months" of the announcement.

For all we know, Tesla may stumble and a Mercedes will win the race. But the real winner is Nvidia. For all the other companies that aspire to build a self-driving car, the oft stated goal of fielding a self-driving car by 2020 must seem frighteningly remote. The goal of these companies must now shift to being a viable second source.

As if to emphasize just how far behind the rest of the industry really is, during the joint interview of Daimler's Vice President of Digital Vehicle and Mobility Sajjad Khan and Huang, they made clear that the partnership has been working on the problem for several years.

I wouldn't be surprised if Tesla and Nvidia had been working on Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot for a similar period of time. So for a company like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce that they're forming an alliance with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) for a self-driving car, or for BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) to announce that it's founding a center to develop self-driving cars, just shows how behind Nvidia's competition really is. What these companies are starting, they should have started years ago.

That's how the tech vision thing works, folks. You have to be 3-5 years ahead of the competition, at least. You have to be thinking about things that no one else is. The reactive, "me too" approach doesn't get you there. During his CES keynote, Huang mentioned that Nvidia started working on self-driving cars almost ten years ago. This is a level of prescience to which many tech CEOs aspire, but few achieve.

Beyond Autopilot

During Huang's keynote, he covered a lot of subjects that I didn't recount in my coverage, for the sake of brevity. One of the topics that I passed over was the Co-Pilot concept so important in the Mercedes AI powered car, so let me back up and talk about that a bit.

In the keynote, Huang described the basic building blocks of the AI car platform, as shown below in the picture from the keynote video.

Click to enlarge

The key software functions of the platform are Auto-Pilot, Co-Pilot, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and MapWorks. All of these functions are hosted by the DriveWorks operating system.

Auto-Pilot handles the AI based self-driving functions. Co-Pilot is in many ways more interesting, since it handles the interface to the user. Co-Pilot makes use of interior cameras, speakers, and microphones in order to process voice commands via the NLU.

But Co-Pilot does much more. It's capable of face recognition, so potentially it could prevent auto theft by locking down the car if it sees a driver it doesn't recognize. It can also assess the condition of the driver, potentially denying the driver operation of the car if incapacitated or simply inebriated.

Co-Pilot also helps the driver, even when not in self-driving mode by alerting the driver to potentially dangerous conditions. Although not specifically mentioned, I can easily see Co-Pilot monitoring many sensors within the car and alerting the driver to potentially dangerous conditions such as low oil pressure, inadequate coolant, etc.

Click to enlarge

There's an ugly nagware potential in Co-Pilot reminiscent of the AI in the cab of Korben Dallas in The Fifth Element. During his presentation, Huang brought up the prospect of Co-Pilot taking over from the driver if it perceives that the driver is doing something wrong or dangerous. Whether many drivers want to cede that much control while driving remains to be seen. I wouldn't, no matter how smart my car's AI thinks it is.

Similarly, I'm not sure that drivers want to be inundated with warnings about things like bicyclists or other obstacles in the road that the driver is perfectly aware of. Nobody likes a back seat driver.

The Co-Pilot concept clearly has some rough edges, but these will be smoothed over once the AI equipped car is fielded and Nvidia and Daimler get feedback from users. The significance of Co-Pilot is not so much in the advice it might give, as the fact that it is the key user interface for the driver.

This user interface is much more aware of the user and the user's condition than any computer-human interface that has existed, at least for computers that normal consumers interact with on a daily basis. Although there's tremendous potential to be annoying, there's also tremendous potential to enhance safety as well as the user experience.

Investor Takeaway

With the Daimler partnership announcement, Nvidia revealed the full extent of its leadership in self-driving cars, as well as what it takes to pull off the kind of technological coup that AI powered cars represent. It has taken Nvidia years of quiet work and planning, forging business and engineering partnerships.

And with the Daimler partnership, investors can begin to grasp the full extent of Nvidia's autonomous vehicle opportunity. While Tesla may sell about 100,000-200,000 cars in 2017 (depending on when the Model 3 appears), Daimler AG sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2015 under all its various brands and form factors, including trucks and buses.

I estimate that the current Drive PX 2 system, with 2 Pascal GP 100s and 2 Parker SOCs probably costs around $1000. The next generation Xavier based Drive PX system will probably be less, perhaps $250. While Nvidia may not sell many systems to Daimler this year, by 2018, Nvidia could sell a million or more systems to Daimler, adding something like $250 million to the top line.

And that's just one automaker. Besides Tesla's expanded demand due to the Model 3, there's Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), as well as the parts suppliers ZF and Bosch. Other automakers, not wanting to be left behind, will likely climb aboard the Nvidia bandwagon.

In the near term, the big revenue growth will be due to Tesla, since a 100,000 vehicle production with the current Drive PX 2 probably gets Nvidia a cool $1 billion in added revenue this year. I continue to be long Nvidia and recommend it as a buy.

