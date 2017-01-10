U.S. Boom-Bust Cycle And Why A Recession Will Come

America is addicted to debt and it remains the main reason the U.S. economy is susceptible to downturns. The U.S. and much of the world is stuck in a low growth environment while financial leverage is going up for governments, households and corporations. Credit growth has fueled economic cycles but marginal utility has decreased through each cycle. At some point you have to grow your way out, inflate the debts away, or have a debt writedown, much like we did in 2008-09.

The following chart shows the growth of all debt outstanding for the U.S. vs YoY GDP growth and annualized quarterly GDP. Total debt as of September 30, 2016 stands at about $47 trillion according to the Federal Reserve. This includes all debt of the private sector and the U.S. government. The ratio of total debt to GDP is back at new highs, 2.52x, following the peak before the last recession.

Debt levels have grown faster than economic output which results in overall leverage in the economy increasing. Households de-levered following the '07-'09 recession mainly by reducing mortgage debt which is well below the '07 peak. Since then the government has made up the difference increasing government debt levels from roughly $10 trillion to almost $20 trillion, which we will most likely hit in 2017. Trump's plans to lower taxes and increase fiscal spending will only make government debt levels much worse. The problem now is that households are re-leveraging given slow wage growth and increasing costs for basic items like housing, education and healthcare. The following chart shows household liability levels and year over year growth in liabilities.

If income levels are increasing then the uptick in liability levels isn't particularly alarming. However, the problem remains that household liability levels are still higher than disposable income levels at roughly 104% of disposable income.

Households started leveraging considerably starting in the 80's and easing of mortgage lending through the 90's exacerbated the problem. The tech bubble bust and recession propelled household debt over 100% of disposable income for the first time which you can see in the chart. Household leverage is still above sustainable levels and will lead to slow economic growth until these levels are brought down.

The Fed and other central banks have tried to improve this picture by inflating asset values and hoping trickle down economics would help the average household. What they have really done is dramatically increase the wealth gap in the U.S. as those with assets have seen their real wealth increase while those without significant assets have seen a decline in their standard of living.

What makes this picture worse is much of the wage gains and share of total income have gone to the top earners. The following two charts from the Census Bureau show percentage share of total income by quintile and wage growth by quintile.

There are several forces at work driving this phenomenon other than the Fed inflating asset prices. Free-trade has driven many manufacturing jobs abroad to where labor is cheap and technology has replaced many low skilled jobs. This will only get worse as technology improves and artificial intelligence becomes more common.

So that brings us back to the debt picture. More debt and many households lack the financial assets to deal with an economic downturn. The government will be forced to step in at some point to supplement peoples' incomes and increase spending deficits. How they will fund increased deficits will be important. Either higher taxes for everyone (implicit or explicit) or the Fed will essentially print money and hand a trillion dollar check to the treasury. The Fed could have done this during the financial crisis, essentially writing down debts for households instead of inflating asset prices.

A byproduct of low rates is corporations have issued huge sums of debt, increasing leverage to 15 yr highs. Debt to EBITDA for the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has sky rocketed while EBITDA growth has been negative or flat for over a year.

Through buybacks corporations have been able to keep EPS growth positive even though aggregate revenue growth and operating income has been declining. The following chart shows S&P revenue and operating income on a rolling quarterly basis including the December estimates.

Many of the share buybacks have been financed through debt and many companies are spending more on shareholder distributions (dividends and buybacks) than they produce in earnings or free cash flow. According to FactSet, as of Q3 2016 shareholder distributions were 117% of earnings and share buybacks exceeded free cash flow for 109 S&P500 companies.

Click to enlarge Companies spending more on shareholder distributions than they produce in cash flow is unsustainable. To give you an idea, here are the companies in the Dow Jones Industrial 30 that spent more on dividends and buybacks than they produced in cash flow over the last 12 months ending in Q3. Some companies, like Visa (NYSE:V), have made acquisitions or have restructured their business so keep that in mind.

With high valuations and subdued economic growth, where do we go from here? The Trump rally has been impressive and has been helped by short covering, but investors are overly optimistic. S&P500 EPS estimate for 2017 is $133 and $143 for 2018, up from roughly $118 in 2016. So the market is pricing in substantial growth which is partially explained by tax cuts for corporations and fiscal stimulus. The tax cuts will most likely go through given Republicans control both houses and will boost earnings. The fiscal stimulus, if it is passed, on the other hand will take years to fully implement and we won't see the effects for over a year. Around 30% of the fiscal stimulus package of 2009 was spent after two years. This is due to the bureaucracy that governments must go through. Congress has to consider which states will get money, conduct feasibility studies, environmental impact reports, etc. Thus, it will be some time before GDP takes off, if at all. The other major risk people seem to be ignoring is Trump changing NAFTA and other trade agreements which could disrupt the North America and global supply chain.

One thing remains: low rates, which are now ending, as the Fed is expected to raise rates further in 2017. Any economic weakness caused by higher rates is going to be exacerbated by stretched household and corporate balance sheets, high valuations and already lackluster growth. As with any investing cycle in the late stages, return of capital can be more important than return on capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.